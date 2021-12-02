Henry County enacts burn ban as drought conditions worsen

Anderson said the fire began as a control burn and got away from the owner.

"A person can be held responsible for damages caused to someone else's property," said Anderson. "They can also be charged if they are burning outside any of the limitations."

In the city, burning is only permitted on private property, at least 300 feet from any occupied building, and must be attended at all times and only paper, cardboard, leaves, and tree, yard and garden trimmings may be burned.

The NWS has placed the entire region east of the Blue Ridge on notice that the area is expected to be at risk of fire for the next two weeks.

In the briefing it was stated the conditions have worsened as the 60-day rainfall totals are 10 to 75% below normal and expected to remain that way through early next week, and streamflow levels are also below normal and have fallen significantly over the past month.

Pilot Mountain is 50 miles from Martinsville. The area, much of it within Pilot Mountain State Park, has been on fire since Saturday, and Anderson was there earlier this week.

"It's a very eerie and humbling feeling seeing the pictures and then seeing the smoke firsthand," said Anderson. "I haven't heard the cause."