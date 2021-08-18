Henry County Fair tickets go on sale; exhibit competition is open; Infinity Acres expands access

Advanced tickets for the Henry County Fair are now on sale. An unlimited ticket is $20 per individual or $70 for a family four-pack and provides access to all shows and unlimited rides. The fair will be Sept. 22-25 at the Martinsville Speedway.
“The rides are always the biggest attraction at any fair,” said Roger Adams, director of Henry County Parks & Recreation. “That’s what everybody remembers from their childhood. So instead of paying for each ride separately, the unlimited ticket will allow you to experience as many rides and create as many memories as you want during the day.”
Tickets purchased in advance are good for any one day. Non-ride daily tickets are $5 and includes concerts, the animal exhibit and petting zoo, the Great Lakes Timber Show, the Circus Shane Show, fireworks and each competitive exhibit contest.
To purchase tickets, visit https://www.henrycountyvafair.com/.
Fair competition is under way
The fair and Virginia Cooperative Extension will accept items for exhibit for competition from noon until 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Martinsville Speedway.
Categories include produce, crafts, quilts and canned goods. A complete list can be found at www.HenryCountyVAFair.com. Look under special events and click on “Competitive Exhibit Application Packet” for all of the information.
For specific questions, call Extension Agent Carol Haynes at 540-483-5161 or the fair office at 276-634-4640.
Infinity Acres adds aids for disabled
Friends of Infinity Acres Ranch, an educational non-profit, has added a wheelchair accessible ramp to the pavilion thanks to a contribution from Jones & DeShon Orthodontics and Roanoke Valley Orthodontics.
An Animal Encounter will allow interaction with some unusual and friendly animals at the ranch, and this ramp offers additional accessibility to those with mobility challenges. A Kubota UTV takes people with difficulty walking around the ranch, a release said from the ranch said.
“New attractions are added each year,” Laura Steere, executive director of Infinity Acres Ranch, said in the release. “This year, there are arctic fox, coatimundi and parrots. The bird aviary and kangaroo/wallaby exhibits continue to delight guests.”
A grant by United Way also helped launch online booking for reservations, the release said.
For more information, visit www.InfinityAcres.org.