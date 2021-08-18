Henry County Fair tickets go on sale; exhibit competition is open; Infinity Acres expands access

Advanced tickets for the Henry County Fair are now on sale. An unlimited ticket is $20 per individual or $70 for a family four-pack and provides access to all shows and unlimited rides. The fair will be Sept. 22-25 at the Martinsville Speedway.

“The rides are always the biggest attraction at any fair,” said Roger Adams, director of Henry County Parks & Recreation. “That’s what everybody remembers from their childhood. So instead of paying for each ride separately, the unlimited ticket will allow you to experience as many rides and create as many memories as you want during the day.”

Tickets purchased in advance are good for any one day. Non-ride daily tickets are $5 and includes concerts, the animal exhibit and petting zoo, the Great Lakes Timber Show, the Circus Shane Show, fireworks and each competitive exhibit contest.

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.henrycountyvafair.com/.

Fair competition is under way

The fair and Virginia Cooperative Extension will accept items for exhibit for competition from noon until 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Martinsville Speedway.