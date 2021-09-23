Henry County Fair will open today after a wet-weather delay

Wet weather has taken its toll on the fairgrounds at the Martinsville Speedway, prompting Henry County officials to cancel Wednesday
ss activities, with plans to open the gates today with three days of festivities instead of four.
“After monitoring the weather conditions, we have decided to cancel the fair for today,” a release from Henry County said. “The ribbon-cutting will be held tomorrow [Thursday] at 4:45 p.m. and the rest of the week will continue on as scheduled.”
Rain began falling this week in the region causing a flash flood watch to be issued for Tuesday and scheduled to expire on Wednesday to expire today, but with more rain in the forecast, the National Weather Service extended the watch until Thursday morning at 8.
Then at 11 a.m. a flood advisory was issued for the region, including the city of Martinsville and Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties.
The advisory expires at 4:45 p.m. but notes that doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain at 11 a.m., with minor flooding already occurring in the area.
Between 2 and 6 inches of rain has fallen.
The advisory also cautioned motorists that roads may be impassable because of streams and creeks exceeding their banks and low-lying and poor drainage areas will also flood.
Additional rainfall amounts of up to an inch were expected over the area.
There is a 20% chance of showers before 10 a.m. today, and then the rest of the day should be sunny with a high near 72.
The fair will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with Plastic Musik providing the entertainment first, followed by the Andy Burnette Trio, which had been scheduled to perform on Wednesday.
On Friday, the fair will be open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and music will be performed by nationally acclaimed Henry County native Josh Shilling and his band Mountain Heart. The $5 daily gate admission includes the shows.
The fair will open for its final day at 11 a.m. on Saturday and conclude with the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the race are $30 and are unreserved. Youth 12 and under will be admitted for free.
Advanced tickets are still good for any one day of the fair.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.