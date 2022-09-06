Henry County is looking forward to a fair under more normal conditions than last year.

Henry County had not held a fair in many years when it committed to resuming the annual event last year with Clay Campbell offering the Martinsville Speedway grounds as the site for the event.

A raging pandemic took a toll on the attendance of the rain-shortened event.

This year, Henry County Parks and Recreation Director Roger Adams says he’s looking forward to a more predictable week of entertainment.

“The concerts are going to be amazing,” said Adams. “On Wednesday, Sept. 21, we will have local favorite The TC Carter Band. The following day, on Thursday, is Spirit FM Night as we welcome We Are Messengers, and Friday is B99 Night as we host Celeste Kellogg.”

Infinity Acres will be back with an animal exhibit, and Cole Rides will provide the rides, fair food and prize games.

“We are having a new ground attraction show, The Pompeyo Family Amazing Dog Show. They were on America’s Got Talent and will have an exciting show for all ages,” Adams said. The Rock-N-Circus Show is back for an encore performance. He was the crowd favorite last year and will perform some amazing feats including jumping off the 70 foot tower.”

The Henry County Fair will be held from 5-10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 and Thursday, Sept. 22; 5-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23; and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. In addition to the rides, food, games, live music, animal exhibits and petting zoo, the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 race will take place on Saturday, followed by a fireworks display.

Fair food will include pizza, funnel cakes, chicken, burgers, cotton candy, frozen lemonade, hot dogs and candy apples.

The competitive exhibits contests provide an opportunity for people to compete for ribbons and prizes variety of categories including: fresh fruits and vegetables, agricultural products, canned fruits, canned vegetables and meats, pickles, relishes, bread, bakes, candy, cookies, pies, flowers, plants, quilts, crocheting, knitting and textiles.

In addition to Henry County and Henry County Parks and Recreation, sponsors for this year’s fair include: Jones & Deshon Orthodontics, Martinsville Economic Development Corporation, Bassett Furniture, B99, Market USA, Hooker Furniture, Quality Inn/Dutch Inn, Martinsville Elks Lodge, Bryant Radio, Sovah Health, Campbell Family Foundation and the Phillips Group Inc.

Schedule:

Wednesday, Sept. 21: Fair open 5 p.m.-10 p.m., Midway open, Pompeyo Family Amazing Dog Show, Rock-N-Circus Show, The TC Carter Band, animal exhibits, competitive agricultural exhibits, Miss Henry County Fair will be on site.

Thursday, Sept. 22: Fair Open 5 p.m.-10 p.m., Midway open, Pompeyo Family Amazing Dog Show, Rock-N-Circus Show, We are Messengers, animal exhibits, competitive agricultural exhibits; Miss Henry County Fair will be on site.

Friday, Sept. 23: Fair open 5 p.m.-11p.m., Midway open, Pompeyo Family Amazing Dog Show, Rock-N- Circus Show, Celeste Kellogg, animal exhibits, competitive agricultural exhibits; Miss Henry County Fair winner will be on site.

Saturday, Sept. 24: Fair open 12 p.m.-11 p.m., Midway open, Pompeyo Family Amazing Dog Show, Rock-N-Circus Show, animal exhibits, competitive agricultural exhibits; Miss Henry County Fair will be on site.