Henry County finds way to offer hazard pay to more employees

Henry County employees who are not eligible for hazard pay through the CARES Act will get a similar stipend recognizing their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials decided last week.

County law enforcement and public safety personnel already were slated to receive an additional $3 per hour in hazard pay for coronavirus-related work hours between March and August, payable out of the county’s federal CARES Act aid. Those are the only job areas eligible to use the federal funds, County Administrator Tim Hall said.

“What that has done is leave out a bunch of other folks who are not eligible for CARES Act money but have been at risk at some point, just by coming to work and encountering the public,” Hall said.

To make it equitable, the Henry County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved an estimated $450,000 in local funds to provide one-time payments of up to $2,000 for full-time staff, or $500 for part-time, who were left out of the first round of hazard pay.

That requires dipping into the county’s fund balance for now. But because of some new discoveries about allowable uses of CARES Act funds, Hall said, “We think we can get most of that paid back.”