Henry County finds way to offer hazard pay to more employees

Henry County employees who are not eligible for hazard pay through the CARES Act will get a similar stipend recognizing their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials decided last week.
County law enforcement and public safety personnel already were slated to receive an additional $3 per hour in hazard pay for coronavirus-related work hours between March and August, payable out of the county’s federal CARES Act aid. Those are the only job areas eligible to use the federal funds, County Administrator Tim Hall said.
“What that has done is leave out a bunch of other folks who are not eligible for CARES Act money but have been at risk at some point, just by coming to work and encountering the public,” Hall said.
To make it equitable, the Henry County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved an estimated $450,000 in local funds to provide one-time payments of up to $2,000 for full-time staff, or $500 for part-time, who were left out of the first round of hazard pay.
That requires dipping into the county’s fund balance for now. But because of some new discoveries about allowable uses of CARES Act funds, Hall said, “We think we can get most of that paid back.”
“The rules of how to spend CARES Act money literally change with the moon phases,” he said. “Some of the rules have been set, some of them have been changed, some of them have been eliminated.”
Among the “puzzling” regulations, Hall said, the aid money can be used to pay the full salaries of 911 dispatchers, but it will not fund hazard pay for those same employees.
To free up money in the regular budget to pay everyone a hazard supplement, the county plans to take advantage of part of the CARES Act that can be used to fund entire salaries in certain qualifying job fields.
The estimated $450,000 appropriation includes about $210,000 for employees of the Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services and the 911 Center. That does not cover full stipends for everyone, Hall said, because the county and city of Martinsville jointly fund those agencies; rather, the amount is proportional to the county’s share.
The amount does not include stipends for the Henry County Public Service Authority, which is a separate entity. However, the PSA board met Monday evening and approved hazard pay for its employees — about 54 people — contingent on the county board’s approval the following day.
Deputy County Administrator Dale Wagoner estimated the supplements will cost the PSA around $100,000.
“We’re all aware that the pandemic has changed how we operate,” Wagoner said, speaking of both the county administration and PSA. “I think it’s critical to recognize the work that everyone’s doing. They’re all stepping up.”
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
