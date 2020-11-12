Henry County General Registrar Liz Stone died after brief illness

Elizabeth “Liz” Stone, Henry County’s popular general registrar for the past 45 years – the longest-serving registrar in Virginia – passed away Wednesday after a brief illness.
Stone, 83, died at her home in Horsepasture a little more than week after overseeing one of the busiest and most extended elections in recent memory.
The news first was circulated in an email by Henry County on Thursday morning, and it left a community that knew and respected Stone stunned.
“This news deeply saddens us,” said Jim Adams, chair of the Henry County Board of Supervisors said in a release. “Liz Stone continuously upheld the values of trust, accountability, caring, commitment, and excellence. On behalf of the Board of Supervisors and all of the residents of Henry County, I extend my deepest condolences to her family and friends.”
The general registrar is an appointed constitutional office that handles voter registration, the voting process and tabulations of all elections and works closely with the State Board of Elections and Henry County’s Electoral Board.
Stone began those responsibilities as an assistant general registrar in 1975, during the presidency of Gerald Ford, and she just served her 12th presidential election. She was named general registrar in 1979, when Jimmy Carter was in the White House.
She also oversaw 11 governors’ races and hundreds of state and local elections, the county’s release said.
Stone was proud of her tenure, and her state license plate number simply was “1.”
“Liz was the quintessential public servant,” County Administrator Tim Hall said in the release. “She was most diligent about ensuring democracy through constitutionally sound and fair elections.
“She possessed the highest sense of integrity and commitment. I loved working with Liz, and I will miss her.”
Said Deputy County Administrator Dale Wagoner: “Stone was a true patriot and a strong advocate for democracy. I never saw Liz when she wasn’t wearing the patriotic colors of red, white and blue.
“I remember Liz saying ‘Every candidate who walks through this door, I treat them fairly—and the same, no matter who they are. I treat every voter with the same respect and opportunity.’ She was the mother-figure in our building; she will be greatly missed. “
Elizabeth “Liz” Bateman Stone, born Sept. 22, 1937, is survived by her son, E.C. Stone; two sisters, Louise (“Hunk”) Nance and Doris McClung, and an extended family.
She was preceded in death
by her daughter, Deloris Ann Stone Duffy; her husband, Clifton Stone; her parents, George
Bateman and Daisy Curry
Bateman; sister-in-law
Belva J. Stone and
siblings Katherine Fisher,
Verb Bateman, Nancy
Coleman, Mildred Adams, Deeward Bateman, Mary
Bowman and Dick Bateman.
Her obituary said there will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Saturday at Horsepasture Christian Church. COVID-19 masks will be required.
In her memory the county said it would lower the Henry County flag at all county-owned facilities through the completion of her memorial service.
