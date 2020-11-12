Henry County General Registrar Liz Stone died after brief illness

Elizabeth “Liz” Stone, Henry County’s popular general registrar for the past 45 years – the longest-serving registrar in Virginia – passed away Wednesday after a brief illness.

Stone, 83, died at her home in Horsepasture a little more than week after overseeing one of the busiest and most extended elections in recent memory.

The news first was circulated in an email by Henry County on Thursday morning, and it left a community that knew and respected Stone stunned.

“This news deeply saddens us,” said Jim Adams, chair of the Henry County Board of Supervisors said in a release. “Liz Stone continuously upheld the values of trust, accountability, caring, commitment, and excellence. On behalf of the Board of Supervisors and all of the residents of Henry County, I extend my deepest condolences to her family and friends.”

The general registrar is an appointed constitutional office that handles voter registration, the voting process and tabulations of all elections and works closely with the State Board of Elections and Henry County’s Electoral Board.