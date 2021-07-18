Henry County gets good credit report; Martinsville sets flushing schedule; Patrick County sheriff gets grant

Moody’s Investors Service has said Henry County is in a “very healthy credit position,” rating the county as “Aa3” on a scale that ranges from “Aaa” to “C,” the county disclosed in a release.
Based on the review by Moody’s, the full value of the county’s economy is $3.9 billion and its cash balance is 88.5% of its operating revenues, the release said. The county’s fund balance is 38.4%.
“The better you are rated, the better interest rate you can get when you go out to market to borrow money,” Director of Finance Darrell Jones said in the release.
Henry County receives an annual rating from Moody’s, S&P Global and Fitch Ratings, which the release said accounts for the construction loan for at the new adult detention center.
“That rating was a piece of the whole process,” Jones said. “We had to borrow approximately $80 million to build the facility, but we needed to get the rating first. The people who loan out money really respect the opinions of those three agencies.”
Jones said the county has maintained the “Aa3” rating since it was initially issued by Moody’s.
City schedules hydrant flushing
Martinsville Water Resources and Fire Department personnel will be flushing fire hydrants starting this week as part of its annual maintenance program, Director of Water Resources Mike Kahle announced in a release.
Weather permitting hydrants will be flushed Sunday through Saturday between 4 a.m. and 5 p.m. starting Monday and continuing through Aug. 6 Individual hydrants will be inspected more closely and repaired, if necessary, after flushing is completed.
The flushing will continue on this scheduled:
This week:
- In the vicinity of the city’s Water Treatment Plant on Clearview Drive and continuing on Barrows Mill Road, Greyson Street, Liberty Street, Stultz Road and all adjacent streets, including Northside Drive and Sovah-Martinsville Hospital.
July 26-30:
- Liberty Fair Mall and Commonwealth Boulevard to Memorial Boulevard, all of Chatham Road and adjacent streets, beginning at Commonwealth Boulevard and continuing to Woodhaven Roadd, plus streets in the Bethel Lane area.
Aug. 2-5:
- Uptown areas from Memorial Boulevard to Starling Avenue, including Church Street, Main Street, Fayette Street, Market Street and all adjacent streets.
Periodic flushing is necessary to clear normal sediment from lines and ensure that the hydrants are functional for fire protection. Because sediment will be disturbed, some dingy water can be expected, but the dinginess should disappear in a short time. Any persistent cloudiness can usually be cleared by briefly opening all faucets in the building simultaneously.
Residents are cautioned to avoid clothes washing if they are aware of hydrants being flushed nearby. While any sediment stirred up has been disinfected by chlorine in the water supply, the dinginess can still stain clothes if it is drawn into the washing machine in sufficient quantity.
Flushing schedules will be announced later for remaining portions of the city.
PCSO gets Alzheimer’s grant
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America has awarded a grant to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office to expand its Project Lifesaver program, which provides safety technology to families with members who have dementia-related illness who are prone to wandering.
The program allows caregivers to register their relatives with dementia or autism to wear a small wrist or ankle transmitter that emits an individualized tracking signal. If that person goes missing, the caregiver notifies the sheriff’s office, which would dispatch deputies.
A $6,000 grant will be used to purchase new upgraded transmitter kits, bands and batteries, as well as train more officers on the program, a release from the Alzheimer’s Foundation said. The sheriff’s office estimates an additional 20 families can be accommodated at no cost.
“The Project Lifesaver Program saves lives, and this grant will allow us to continue to protect those who are unable to protect themselves,” Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said in the release.
To enroll, call 276-694-3161.
Fieldale Trail being repaired
A reminder that the Fieldale Trail and river access will be closed periodically over the next 4 to 8eight weeks as contractors repair several sections of the storm-damaged trail, the county announced. Citizens are asked to avoid using the trail and river access on the days that they are closed.
For information about the closing, call Henry County Parks & Recreation at 276-634-4640.
Road projects
- Weather permitting Trenthill Drive in Henry County will be closed for bridge inspection at 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, from Fairystone Park Highway to Lackey Hill Road. A detour and directional signs will be place.
- Beginning Monday Little Dan River Road in Patrick County will be closed to through traffic between Hooker Creek Road and Mitchell Mill Road for a pipe replacement. A detour and directional signs will be place. Weather permitting, the road will re-open to traffic on Friday.
- On Tuesday a portion of Jacks Creek Road in Patrick County, between Woolwine Highway and Morrison School Road, will be closed to through for a bridge replacement over the Smith River. A detour and directional signs will direct motorists. Weather permitting, the road is expected to be reopened by July 23.
- Intermittent work is being performed by contractors for Comcast along Route 57, between Route 8 and Route 701 in Patrick County. This is expected to be a 90-day installation project, and motorists may experience periodic lane and/or shoulder closures.
- Construction is underway on the Lover’s Leap area of U.S. 58. Flagging operations for the geotechnical borings are being in place between 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Estimated completion date is May 2026.
