Henry County gets good credit report; Martinsville sets flushing schedule; Patrick County sheriff gets grant

Moody’s Investors Service has said Henry County is in a “very healthy credit position,” rating the county as “Aa3” on a scale that ranges from “Aaa” to “C,” the county disclosed in a release.

Based on the review by Moody’s, the full value of the county’s economy is $3.9 billion and its cash balance is 88.5% of its operating revenues, the release said. The county’s fund balance is 38.4%.

“The better you are rated, the better interest rate you can get when you go out to market to borrow money,” Director of Finance Darrell Jones said in the release.

Henry County receives an annual rating from Moody’s, S&P Global and Fitch Ratings, which the release said accounts for the construction loan for at the new adult detention center.

“That rating was a piece of the whole process,” Jones said. “We had to borrow approximately $80 million to build the facility, but we needed to get the rating first. The people who loan out money really respect the opinions of those three agencies.”

Jones said the county has maintained the “Aa3” rating since it was initially issued by Moody’s.

City schedules hydrant flushing