Henry County has first COVID-19 death in months

An email to the VDH asking about that did not receive a reply, but forecasters at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – which places all localities in the health district, Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties and the city of Martinsville, on high transmission of the virus – and the University of Virginia have suggested the next few weeks could be much worse even than now.

There were 2,792 new cases reported statewide on Friday morning statewide, and the WPHD added 44 to that total. There was one new hospitalization in the district.

The 7-day average of new cases statewide now has moved to 2,322, and the rate per 100,000 population is 27.3.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Franklin County had 22 of the new cases, and Henry County had 15. Patrick County had four, and Martinsville had three, plus the new hospitalization.

The 7-day average of new cases is back to 42, and the 7-day average per 100K is at 30.7.

Henry County is closing in on 5,000 cases of the virus since the first was reported in March 2020.

Keys to surge

Most of this surge is because of two key factors: The virulent delta variant and the lack of vaccination in some areas.