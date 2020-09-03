Henry County Industrial Development Authority OKs performance agreements for new industry growth announced in June

During the Henry County IDA meeting, Hall also updated board members on how the pandemic has affected economic development activity during the past six months.

When COVID-19 first hit Virginia, he said, “There was a period of about a month where we had very little traffic. ...That has rebounded significantly.”

At the Commonwealth Crossing industrial park near the North Carolina state line, “there’s been some activity” with bigger companies, Hall said. “The fact that we couldn’t travel to visit prospects has been a little bit of a hurdle. I get the sense that there’s some pent-up activity that will come.”

Press Glass, the first industrial client at the site, is “up and running” and has “blown past $43 million in investment” that originally was projected for its first phase of investment, he said. The company has filled positions for its first shift and is currently hiring for the second shift.

Currently, as the presidential election in November looms, economic development is experiencing “a little bit of a lull,” which is normal for an election year, Hall said.

During the COVID-19 closures, local lodging tax revenue has been cut in half. Meals tax revenue also has been down, although not as much as lodging tax, he said.