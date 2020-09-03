Henry County Industrial Development Authority OKs performance agreements for new industry growth announced in June

The Henry County Industrial Development Authority on Tuesday unanimously approved three performance agreements for two companies that announced local expansions in June.
Two of the agreements detail the expectations for capital investment and job creation that Drake Extrusion and Applied Felts must meet in order to receive incentives from Virginia’s Commonwealth Opportunity Fund. The third agreement concerns incentive funding from The Harvest Foundation for Drake Extrusion.
This is a change from business as usual because of COVID-19. Typically, the Henry County IDA and Board of Supervisors would have a joint meeting immediately before an economic development announcement with representatives from the governor’s office.
However, the pandemic meant Gov. Ralph Northam announced the expansions via press release in mid-June instead of in person, so “we’re trying to catch up with the paperwork after the announcement,” County Administrator Tim Hall said.
Drake Extrusion, a manufacturer of colored yarn and fiber, announced it will invest $6.85 million to expand into a vacant building on the same road as its current facility on Industrial Park Road in Ridgeway. Under the performance agreement with the state, the company must create and maintain at least 30 new jobs, paying annual wages of at least $34,500, through Dec. 31, 2024, in order to be eligible for $90,000 from the Commonwealth Opportunity Fund.
The Harvest Foundation agreement offers an incentive of $100,000 if the company hires at least 20 new employees and retains them for at least three years, with an average hourly wage of $17. These employees must be in addition to the 195 people currently employed, the agreement states.
Both agreements list additional state and local incentives that may be offered to Drake Extrusion. At the state level, these include an estimated $99,200 in Enterprise Zone Job Creation grant funds, $100,000 from the Enterprise Zone Real Property Investment grant, and $118,000 from the Virginia Talent Accelerator program. Local funds include $261,485 in Machinery and Tools Tax grant funds from Henry County.
Applied Felts/Ferratex Solutions will invest $1.95 million to renovate and expand the former Compton Wood Products facility next to its current plant in Bowles Industrial Park, adding 15 jobs. The state performance agreement calls for the company to create and maintain at least 15 new jobs at an average annual wage of $50,000 or more by Dec. 31, 2024 in order to receive Commonwealth Opportunity Funds of $65,000. The agreement notes this pay rate is higher than the county’s average annual wage of $34,329.
The agreement only covers the COF, but it also states that Henry County expects to provide $118,000 in local incentives, as matching grants or otherwise, by the end of 2024. This includes a Machinery and Tools Tax grant of $65,371, cash grant of $50,000, and local enterprise zone incentives valued at approximately $3,330. Expected state-level incentives include an estimated $44,000 in Enterprise Zone Job Creation grant funds, a $20,000 Enterprise Zone Real Property Investment grant, and $12,750 from the Virginia Jobs Investment program.
During the Henry County IDA meeting, Hall also updated board members on how the pandemic has affected economic development activity during the past six months.
When COVID-19 first hit Virginia, he said, “There was a period of about a month where we had very little traffic. ...That has rebounded significantly.”
At the Commonwealth Crossing industrial park near the North Carolina state line, “there’s been some activity” with bigger companies, Hall said. “The fact that we couldn’t travel to visit prospects has been a little bit of a hurdle. I get the sense that there’s some pent-up activity that will come.”
Press Glass, the first industrial client at the site, is “up and running” and has “blown past $43 million in investment” that originally was projected for its first phase of investment, he said. The company has filled positions for its first shift and is currently hiring for the second shift.
Currently, as the presidential election in November looms, economic development is experiencing “a little bit of a lull,” which is normal for an election year, Hall said.
During the COVID-19 closures, local lodging tax revenue has been cut in half. Meals tax revenue also has been down, although not as much as lodging tax, he said.
“Not having a spring race weekend impacted us. We’re still waiting to see what happens with the second Cup race [on Nov. 1]” and whether spectators will be allowed, he said.
On the other hand, sales-tax income has been a bright spot during the pandemic, Hall said.
“Surprisingly, we saw no reduction in sales tax,” most likely because people continued to shop online, he said.
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
