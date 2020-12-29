Henry County investigator named officer of the year

Michael Wagoner, a Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigator, has been named “Officer of the Year” by the Martinsville and Henry County Crime Stoppers organization.

Wagoner has been with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for 16 years and is described as a “skillful and relentless investigator” and “has always shown an exemplary level of dedication and professionalism,” a release from the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Wagoner is a graduate of the Virginia Forensic Science Academy School of Crime Scene Technology and has been assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division for the past seven years.

Wagoner “is commended for his dedication and service to the community” and “constantly strives to keep the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at the forefront of technology,” the release stated.

Wagoner was presented with the award early this month.

The Martinsville and Henry County Crime Stoppers program helps local law enforcement agencies by soliciting anonymous tips from individuals and forwarding that information to the appropriate agency.

Rewards up to $ 2,500 can be paid for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those committing criminal offenses.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

