Henry County is hiring, and the need is dire

Henry County held a job fair at the Jack Dalton Park at the back of the Henry County Administration building during the day on Tuesday, and by the end of the 4-hour session, there was some optimism among government officials looking to fill a number of positions.

"I think we will probably end up with a new hire or two after today," said Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry as he helped collapse a canopy among a display of police and rescue vehicles. "We had some that came complete with a resume and were ready with their paperwork."

Perry has expressed frustration in a mass exodus of deputies he attributes primarily to the disparity in pay with other local and regional agencies. He said his department had lost one deputy in the past week and another deputy the week before that.

"We need between 16 and 18 deputies right now to be back to full-staff, and that's not including the new jail," he said.

Lt. Col. Steve Eanes spoke at a community meeting in Horsepasture a few hours after the job fair had closed.

"The sheriff and the fire departments spoke at the last board of supervisors meeting," said Eanes. "We've had several officers leaving for Goodyear [in Danville] and other higher-paying jobs. It's hard to try and recruit new officers while retaining what we have."