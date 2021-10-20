Henry County is hiring, and the need is dire

Henry County held a job fair at the Jack Dalton Park at the back of the Henry County Administration building during the day on Tuesday, and by the end of the 4-hour session, there was some optimism among government officials looking to fill a number of positions.
"I think we will probably end up with a new hire or two after today," said Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry as he helped collapse a canopy among a display of police and rescue vehicles. "We had some that came complete with a resume and were ready with their paperwork."
Perry has expressed frustration in a mass exodus of deputies he attributes primarily to the disparity in pay with other local and regional agencies. He said his department had lost one deputy in the past week and another deputy the week before that.
"We need between 16 and 18 deputies right now to be back to full-staff, and that's not including the new jail," he said.
Lt. Col. Steve Eanes spoke at a community meeting in Horsepasture a few hours after the job fair had closed.
"The sheriff and the fire departments spoke at the last board of supervisors meeting," said Eanes. "We've had several officers leaving for Goodyear [in Danville] and other higher-paying jobs. It's hard to try and recruit new officers while retaining what we have."
At the Henry County board of supervisors meeting it had been recommended that the sheriff's department meet with the administration to see what solutions might be available to alleviate the immediate problem.
"We've had a positive meeting with staff and believe there will be some very positive changes," said Eanes. "I feel really good."
Eanes said before the department began losing deputies, it had just embarked on a goal of hiring between 80 and 90 new deputies to provide for the new jail slated to open in March.
"If you know good people looking for a good job with good benefits, be sure and let them know we're hiring," said Eanes.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Henry County's local government employment page listed a need for an animal shelter cleaner, building inspector and code enforcer, convenience center site monitor, deputies, emergency 911 telecommunicator, firefighter and EMT, jail cook, officer of election, part-time secretary, right-of-way maintenance technician, shelter intake and release coordinator, and youth and adult sports official.
Said Henry County Administrator Tim Hall at the community meeting: "We had a job fair today and we have significant openings at the County. Hopefully as the economy reopens we will see an uptick in applicants."
