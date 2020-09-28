Henry County Jail is free of COVID-19

At full capacity two cells would involve between 30 and 40 inmates.

“We did have some positive cases of coronavirus,” Perry said. “The care of the inmates is of paramount importance.”

He said there only had been one round of full-facility testing. “It took us four days to get the results back. The Virginia Department of Health and Public Safety have been very helpful, but what I will say, we haven’t had any more symptoms of anyone,” he said.

“There was an original couple of inmates. There were some positive tests. I can’t say there’s complete confidence in numbers.”

VDH’s database shows that the department’s central office was notified of the outbreak on Aug. 14 and involved seven confirmed cases.

To help reduce the threat, Perry said some sentences were commuted, some inmates were put under home electronic monitoring, and some were transported to other facilities. The number of inmates at the jail was reduced from 175 to under 150.

Perry said he was pleased with the results of the strategy.