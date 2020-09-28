Henry County Jail is free of COVID-19

The Henry County Jail accounts for one of the reported 67 COVID-19 outbreaks of coronavirus at correctional facilities statewide that have resulted in 5,418 confirmed cases and 23 deaths, based on statistics provided by the Virginia Department of Health.
But today the virus is no longer present at the high-security facility on Kings Mountain Road in Henry County.
“At this time we do not have any employees with coronavirus,” Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said. “Also, we do not have any inmates at this time who have coronavirus or are symptomatic.”
On Aug. 19 the Bulletin reported that two inmates at the jail and an unspecified number of employees of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office were tested positive for the virus.
Although Perry would not say how many people had tested positive, he described it as “a very small number” and said the appropriate measures were taken to quarantine those affected and prevent the spread of the disease.
“Everybody that could have been exposed have been tested, and we are still waiting on the results,” Perry said.
Ten days later the outbreak had spread.
On Aug. 29 Perry still declined to release the number of cases, but he did say the positive tests “were contained within two cells.”
At full capacity two cells would involve between 30 and 40 inmates.
“We did have some positive cases of coronavirus,” Perry said. “The care of the inmates is of paramount importance.”
He said there only had been one round of full-facility testing. “It took us four days to get the results back. The Virginia Department of Health and Public Safety have been very helpful, but what I will say, we haven’t had any more symptoms of anyone,” he said.
“There was an original couple of inmates. There were some positive tests. I can’t say there’s complete confidence in numbers.”
VDH’s database shows that the department’s central office was notified of the outbreak on Aug. 14 and involved seven confirmed cases.
To help reduce the threat, Perry said some sentences were commuted, some inmates were put under home electronic monitoring, and some were transported to other facilities. The number of inmates at the jail was reduced from 175 to under 150.
Perry said he was pleased with the results of the strategy.
Since the outbreak “we have tested some of the inmates on two separate occasions,” Perry said. “One of the ones who tested positive, and we had quarantined are not beyond the quarantine period. and at this time, no one is having symptoms in the jail.”
Perry said officials are continuing to monitor the situation.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.