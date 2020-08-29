Henry County Jail takes steps to curtail spread of 'several' coronavirus cases

Coronavirus has spread in the Henry County Jail despite a reduction in population designed to present an outbreak.
Henry County Lane Perry declined to provide a number of cases, but he did say that the positive tests “were contained within two cells.” Between 15 and 20 men live in a cell.
“We did have some positive cases of coronavirus,” Perry said. “The care of the inmates is of paramount importance.”
He said there only has been one round of full-facility testing. “It took us four days to get the results back. The Virginia Department of Health and Public Safety have been very helpful, but what I will say, we haven’t had any more symptoms of anyone,” he said.
“There was an original couple of inmates. There were some positive tests. I can’t say there’s complete confidence in numbers.”
To help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, efforts have been made to keep inmates at more of a distance from each other, which could only be possible with having fewer of them in the jail.
“We worked very diligently” across “all of the criminal justice system in reducing the numbers down,” Perry said.
Sentences were commuted, more inmates were put under home electronic monitoring, and the transport of inmates between facilities was reduced. Those were the inmates who were “not a danger to society,” he said.
Some inmates who were near the end of their sentences were released early through commuted sentences.
Perry would only say there were “several” inmates whose sentences were commuted or who were sent home on home electronic monitoring.
“It’s a work in progress,” he said. “One of them only had a week left. One had a month left. Back before the coronavirus we were housing around 175, and with others housed out, now we are probably down below 150.”
Henry County District Court Judge Jimmy McGarry said he was aware of one inmate who was released four days early.
Home electronic monitoring is under the sheriff’s authority, McGarry said, likening it to deciding which cell to put an inmate in.
Other judges could not be reached for comment.
Some inmates remain “housed out” to other facilities, Perry said.
The “magistrate system as well” helped keep more people from going to jail, Perry said. “There were times they probably opened their parameters with a personal recognizance bond” — which allows a defendant to be released from jail while awaiting trial simply based on promise to appear in court as opposed to paying a bond.
When the pandemic hit, the jail was overcrowded, plus the county was having inmates housed in other facilities, Perry said.
Jails started limiting the transport of inmates among them to reduce the risk “of someone from another area bringing it into their facility,” he said.
“The key objective here is there are some dangerous people that need to be incarcerated because they’re dangerous to society and out of control, so we have to do that [keep them in jail],” he said. “By the same token, we’re trying to take care of them as well.”
Inside the jail, it can be difficult to figure out what sniffles or coughs are about.
“While the COVID has claimed lives, it is to the point that many people have very subtle symptoms, if almost nothing, so we have been monitoring the inmates,” Perry said.
The symptoms associated with COVID-19 also are associated with sinus problems and allergies, he said. “Without some of the more serious symptoms, the subtle symptoms are very hard to differentiate.”
What looks like symptoms of coronavirus also are the same symptoms many people show when they first arrive in jail and are going through drug detoxification or changes because of other medicines, he said.
When someone new “off the street” arrives at the jail, he is monitored before being put into a pod with between 15 and 20 men, he said. The new jail under construction has a greater capacity for those individual cells than the present jail does.
For that monitoring, “we can probably do around a dozen or less right now. Around five can be individualized, and a few more can be spread out.”
Meanwhile, Perry warns the general public to continue to be vigilant against the spread of the coronavirus.
“The masks help substantially,” he said. “If something has happened, and you think you’ve been exposed, don’t go around other people while you’re questioning it in yourself or while you’re awaiting test results.”
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
