Henry County Jail takes steps to curtail spread of 'several' coronavirus cases

Jails started limiting the transport of inmates among them to reduce the risk “of someone from another area bringing it into their facility,” he said.

“The key objective here is there are some dangerous people that need to be incarcerated because they’re dangerous to society and out of control, so we have to do that [keep them in jail],” he said. “By the same token, we’re trying to take care of them as well.”

Inside the jail, it can be difficult to figure out what sniffles or coughs are about.

“While the COVID has claimed lives, it is to the point that many people have very subtle symptoms, if almost nothing, so we have been monitoring the inmates,” Perry said.

The symptoms associated with COVID-19 also are associated with sinus problems and allergies, he said. “Without some of the more serious symptoms, the subtle symptoms are very hard to differentiate.”

What looks like symptoms of coronavirus also are the same symptoms many people show when they first arrive in jail and are going through drug detoxification or changes because of other medicines, he said.