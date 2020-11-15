Henry County man 'put his heart and soul into every piece of work.'

Jamie Walker loved to tell the childhood story about the time his grandfather bought him a banjo.
Walker was looking over the new five-string models with particular attention to one with pearl inlay.
“'Which one do you like the best?'” Walker would say when he told the story, imitating the person he admired most in this world - his grandpa.
The young Jamie pointed to one of the less-expensive models, knowing the chance his grandfather would be able to afford any one of them was unlikely.
There was no shock or great disappointment to the boy when he and his grandfather walked out of the store without purchasing anything.
But the following day, the young Walker's grandfather presented him not only with a new banjo -- it was the one with the pearl inlay.
Walker eventually became well known in Henry County for his kindness, his gentle spirit, his stubborn resolve and his accomplished musicianship.
He entertained thousands for half a century with his music and touched the lives of countless people in the community.
If you ever made Jamie Walker's acquaintance, chances are you remember it. For those who never met him, we offer you a slice of why he meant so much to others and why he is so deeply missed.
The hard life
Walker described his childhood as a hard one. His two alcoholic parents finally gave him over to his grandparents to raise and by high school, he had lived in several states and even spent enough time in Brazil to learn Portuguese.
By the time he was 16, he had a job, a Volkswagen and for the first time, some consistency in his life.
He also had become proficient with the banjo, as well as the guitar, bass, mandolin, piano and his grandmother’s autoharp.
“Part of the reason I had such a hard time is I had a couple of things going against me,” Walker said to an audience at a performance in Martinsville during the mid 1990’s. “I used to have a real bad speech impediment - it used to take me five minutes to say ‘good morning.’
“By the time I got it out, it was afternoon.
“I had kind of a weight problem, too. When I’d go to buy pants I’d go straight past large and extra-large and straight to wide-load.
“When I got out on my own, I had to start eating my own cooking and I lost a whole lot of weight when I started doing that.”
Radio school
Jamie Walker graduated from G.W. Carver High School in 1978 and left Henry County for Richmond, where he attended what he called “radio school,” an intensive course designed to teach budding broadcasters the business and the knowledge needed to pass the FCC test in order to meet the mandatory licensing requirements of the day.
“I lost quite a bit of weight when I was in Richmond, because I didn’t have any money,” Walker said. “I would eat beans for breakfast, drink water for lunch and swell up for dinner.”
Walker had a special affection for pretty women but great difficulty in attracting them.
“I remember my first date,” said Walker. “I was trying to be so cool, but I didn’t have a car, and so I talked the young lady I was going out with into driving her car.
“I was going to give her a little goodnight kiss when we got ready to go home, so I got out of the car -- she was driving.
“I walked around the car, looking at her the whole time while I’m walking, and when I got to the back of the car, I popped a Certs in my mouth.
"I walked around to the driver’s side window and was going to lean down real quick and give her a quick peck before she could get away.
“But I bumped my head on the top of her car, and when I came to, my glasses and the Certs were in her lap.”
Walker worked at McDonald’s, the Kennedy House (precursor to what eventually has become Mulberry Creek Nursing Home) and the former Leed’s Music Center.
He also worked at WFIC, WODY, WMVA and WHEE radio stations and was instrumental in the development of Martinsville’s first broadcast television station.
New designs
Walker left Henry County in the 1990s and for over a decade lived in the High Springs area of Florida, where he worked as a graphic designer for a local newspaper and a monthly lifestyle magazine.
“I met Jamie Walker many years ago in High Springs, Florida,” Good Life Community Magazine Publisher Trish Utter said. “He was playing the banjo, and my kids and I were listening to his music and chatting in between sets.
“It was there that I found out that Jamie was a very talented graphic designer, so I hired him to do the work on my magazine. That was over 16 years ago."
Working from home had finally come of age when Walker returned to Henry County. He moved into his grandparents house, where he had grown up, and continued to work for the newspaper and magazine in Florida.
“Jamie and I worked remotely,” Utter said. “We talked on the phone all day long about client’s art work, and sometimes my kids would be around my computer and start chatting away with him.
“One day in the early years of the magazine, we both worked 48 hours with no sleep to get an issue to print. I thought I was going to die, but we did it.
“Jamie was such a hard worker -- he never let anyone down and always did more than you would ask for.
"He put his heart and soul into every piece of work and truly cared about my business as if it were his own.”
Walker began teaching music when he worked at Leed’s in the 1980s, and he taught a banjo class at Patrick Henry Community College for several years.
Other jobs and projects would take priority from time to time and he would leave teaching for a while, but he always returned to it.
On the air
“One of his joys in life was teaching music. He loved that, and he also enjoyed his radio show," Utter said.
“Jamie was never lost for words. I remember a few times calling him accidentally during a radio broadcast, and he would actually put me on air."
That radio show also aired on local television and was very popular.
"I cannot imagine anyone looking more forward to watching his TV show than me, Mom and Dad,” retired Martinsville Police Chief Mike Rogers said. "We loved to hear him laugh, and I can still hear my mom saying, 'That little fella tickles me.'
"We absolutely loved his show, and I sent him messages many times telling him so.
"He had a wealth of information about music, and I learned a lot from him.
"I was also very impressed with his skill at playing many instruments."
Talking your ear off
Everyone who became acquainted with Walker quickly learned that he enjoyed telling stories, an art form that is rarely used anymore with today’s short attention spans and impatience -- and he didn’t shy away from telling one just because it took a while to tell or because he had told it before.
"Jamie was infamous at talking your ear off,” Utter said. "I honestly know that I could get on the phone with him, walk away for an hour, and he would still be trying to get to the point of his story.
"But that’s part of why we all loved him.”
Before the pandemic, Walker was a regular at the weekly music jam session at Hardee’s in Stanleytown.
When he wasn’t on stage performing, he was often the designated “sound man” for many events throughout the area.
Walker operated the sound at the Rives Theater for several years for the monthly Bluegrass Night, sponsored by the Lion’s Club.
“The last time we ever did a show, Jamie was the last one out when I locked the door,” Lion Jim Clark said. “He hugged me and told me how much he was going to miss it.”
Walker worked with the Lion’s Club for many years producing their annual Lion’s Day Ads that air each year on WHEE-AM (1370) and serves as a major fundraiser for the organization.
'Touched my life'
Walker had become involved with Victory Baptist Church in Fieldale over the past several years. He mixed the sound and recorded and edited the regular services and special programs.
After service on Sunday, a few weeks ago, Walker told one of the church members his chest hurt, and he felt like he was getting sick.
Dan Schelling, the pastor, went to check on Jamie three days later to see how he was doing and discovered him dead of an apparent heart attack.
“I often imagined what Martinsville was like and his little house on the hill,” Utter said. “He seemed to always be cutting grass.
"Not many people have touched my life the way he did. My kids are also heartbroken over such a tragic loss.
"When I first heard the news I tried to call him, hoping this was just not true. I can hear him saying to me, ‘Don’t worry Trishie bird, it will all be okay.’”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.
