Henry County man 'put his heart and soul into every piece of work.'

The hard life

Walker described his childhood as a hard one. His two alcoholic parents finally gave him over to his grandparents to raise and by high school, he had lived in several states and even spent enough time in Brazil to learn Portuguese.

By the time he was 16, he had a job, a Volkswagen and for the first time, some consistency in his life.

He also had become proficient with the banjo, as well as the guitar, bass, mandolin, piano and his grandmother’s autoharp.

“Part of the reason I had such a hard time is I had a couple of things going against me,” Walker said to an audience at a performance in Martinsville during the mid 1990’s. “I used to have a real bad speech impediment - it used to take me five minutes to say ‘good morning.’

“By the time I got it out, it was afternoon.

“I had kind of a weight problem, too. When I’d go to buy pants I’d go straight past large and extra-large and straight to wide-load.

“When I got out on my own, I had to start eating my own cooking and I lost a whole lot of weight when I started doing that.”

Radio school