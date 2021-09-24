Henry County man reported missing

Billy Beaver, 80, has been missing since Thursday, and the Henry County Sheriff's Office is looking for him.

Beaver was last seen on Chatham Road and was wearing a brown shirt, faded blue jeans and driving a gray 2004 Ford Ranger single cab with Virginia driver's license plate XGG-4189.

Investigators say they believe Beaver may have been intending to visit a family member in Gibsonville, N.C.

If anyone has any information or knows of the whereabouts of Beaver, you are asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.

