Henry County, Martinsville circuit court reports: Through Feb. 21

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents.
Henry County General District Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of grand larceny: auto theft against Chelsea Taylor Knight of Chatham.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of grand larceny: auto theft against Jonathan Joseph Wells of Danville.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of malicious wounding against Charles Aaron Nelson of Bassett.
Michael Lynn Lankford of Eden, N.C., was found guilty of DWI first offense. The defendant’s license was suspended for 1 year; he was ordered to complete VASAP and pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Nov. 6.
Martinsville General District Court
Alishia Devon Carter of Martinsville was found guilty of DWI first offense. The defendant’s license was suspended for 1 year; she was ordered to complete VASAP and pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Oct. 3, 2020.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of DWI against James Carl Bridges of Callaway.
Winston Alonzo Wade of Martinsville was found guilty of DWI first offense. The defendant was sentenced to 30 days in jail with the full term suspended, his license suspended for 1 year and ordered to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened June 12, 2020.
Henry County Circuit Court
Zachery Tyler Conner of Bassett was found guilty of charges of unlawful wielding of a caustic substance, grand larceny, and entering a building to commit larceny. The defendant was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison with 14 years and 3 months suspended, 2 years of supervised probation, and ordered to pay a total of $1,814.96 restitution plus costs. The offenses happened Aug. 16, 2017.
Adrian James Ryan Orrell of Martinsville was found guilty of aggravated sexual battery of a victim less than 13 years old. The defendant was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 19 years, 11 months, and 8 days suspended with 99 years of supervised probation. The judge dismissed additional charges of rape and forced sodomy. The reported offense happened April 4, 2010 resulting in arrest July 21, 2020.
Wesley Thompson Martin of Appomattox was charged with grand larceny. The defendant pled guilty to an amended charge of petty larceny. The defendant was sentenced to 1 year in jail with the full term suspended, 1 year of supervised probation, and ordered to pay $235 restitution plus costs. The offenses happened Oct. 27, 2019.
Brandon Shane Mitchell of Eden, N.C. was found guilty of shoplifting items valued at $1,000 or more. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years in prison with 4 years and 11 months suspended, 2 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $3,855.90 restitution plus costs. The judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of larceny with intent to sell/distribute. The offense happened Aug. 17, 2020 resulting in arrest Oct. 5, 2020.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen 2 counts of aggravated sexual battery of a victim less than 13 years old against Ronald Lee Mundy of Ridgeway.
Daniel Ray Hedrick of Martinsville was found guilty of shoplifting third offense. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years in prison with the full term suspended, 2 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $2,185.42 in restitution plus costs. The offense happened May 4, 2020, resulting in arrest Aug. 6, 2020.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of methamphetamine possession against Brandon Rayne Hale of Collinsville.
Martinsville Circuit Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of oxycodone distribution against Marissa Louise Cunningham of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of oxycodone distribution against Patsy Lee Hodges of Martinsville.
Elizabeth Ann Marsh of Martinsville was found guilty of 3 counts of methamphetamine distribution, 2 counts of heroin distribution, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl possession, methamphetamine possession, and clonazolam possession. The defendant was sentenced to a total of a total of 70 years in prison with 69 years and 3 months suspended, 3 years supervised probation, and ordered to pay $275 restitution plus costs. The offenses happened June 25, 2019 through April 16, 2020 resulting in arrest Aug. 5, 2020.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen 4 couts of methamphetamine distribution and 2 counts of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine against Steven Todd Richardson of Martinsville.