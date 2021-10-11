Henry County, Martinsville circuit court reports: Through Feb. 21

A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of DWI against James Carl Bridges of Callaway.

Winston Alonzo Wade of Martinsville was found guilty of DWI first offense. The defendant was sentenced to 30 days in jail with the full term suspended, his license suspended for 1 year and ordered to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened June 12, 2020.

Henry County Circuit Court

Zachery Tyler Conner of Bassett was found guilty of charges of unlawful wielding of a caustic substance, grand larceny, and entering a building to commit larceny. The defendant was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison with 14 years and 3 months suspended, 2 years of supervised probation, and ordered to pay a total of $1,814.96 restitution plus costs. The offenses happened Aug. 16, 2017.

Adrian James Ryan Orrell of Martinsville was found guilty of aggravated sexual battery of a victim less than 13 years old. The defendant was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 19 years, 11 months, and 8 days suspended with 99 years of supervised probation. The judge dismissed additional charges of rape and forced sodomy. The reported offense happened April 4, 2010 resulting in arrest July 21, 2020.