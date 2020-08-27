Henry County, Martinsville officials outline plans for third phase of Dick & Willie trail construction along Spruce Street

When 6A is completed, the Dick & Willie Passage Trail will stretch more than 10 miles in one direction, which Pace called “a big milestone for other activities on the trail.”

However, a major concern throughout the project has been how to cross Spruce Street safely, officials said.

Earlier in the planning, during community meetings with nearby residents, that was “one of the key points” people raised, Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki said during the council meeting.

“There was a great interest in the trail crossing. What was that going to look like, what were the safety features going to be, how was that going to be handled?” he said.

Ideally, officials wanted to place the crossing at the location of the trailhead, but they were unable to secure property rights to do so. Instead, pedestrians and cyclists will have a crosswalk near Corn Tassel Trail, marked by flashing lights and multiple signs to alert drivers when people are attempting to cross. For a preview of what this might look like, both Pace and Towarnicki pointed to the Uptown Spur Trail crossing at Lester Street in the city.