Henry County, Martinsville officials outline plans for third phase of Dick & Willie trail construction along Spruce Street

Drivers on Spruce Street near the Martinsville-Henry County line can expect to see some traffic changes next year resulting from a new section of the Dick & Willie Passage Trail.
Construction plans for Section 6A call for reducing the speed limit along part of Spruce Street and installing a crosswalk with radio-controlled warning lights near Corn Tassel Trail, officials said Tuesday.
Both the Henry County Board of Supervisors and the Martinsville City Council heard updates on the project, which is a collaboration between the two localities, during their respective meetings on Tuesday. The new section will add nearly three miles to link the two existing paved trails that traverse the city and county.
For now, Henry County is waiting on authorization from the Virginia Department of Transportation to start soliciting construction bids, county Engineering Director Tim Pace told supervisors. Pace said he anticipated hearing back within 45 days and awarding the contract by November or December. If all goes to plan, the trail will be ready by the end of 2021.
The newest segment will connect Spruce Street Trailhead to the original 4.5-mile stretch of trail built in 2010, which follows an old rail line from Virginia Avenue to Mulberry Creek. The second phase, Section 6B, was built in 2019, starting at Smith River Sports Complex.
When 6A is completed, the Dick & Willie Passage Trail will stretch more than 10 miles in one direction, which Pace called “a big milestone for other activities on the trail.”
However, a major concern throughout the project has been how to cross Spruce Street safely, officials said.
Earlier in the planning, during community meetings with nearby residents, that was “one of the key points” people raised, Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki said during the council meeting.
“There was a great interest in the trail crossing. What was that going to look like, what were the safety features going to be, how was that going to be handled?” he said.
Ideally, officials wanted to place the crossing at the location of the trailhead, but they were unable to secure property rights to do so. Instead, pedestrians and cyclists will have a crosswalk near Corn Tassel Trail, marked by flashing lights and multiple signs to alert drivers when people are attempting to cross. For a preview of what this might look like, both Pace and Towarnicki pointed to the Uptown Spur Trail crossing at Lester Street in the city.
The advance radio-controlled warning system will involve motion sensors on the road. When a car is approaching the crosswalk, signs with flashing red lights will alert trail users. Meanwhile, drivers will see flashing yellow lights if someone is trying to cross the road. Walkers and cyclists will push a button to activate the system.
Currently, the speed limit along Spruce Street is 35 miles an hour until Grattan Road, when it increases to 45. Towarnicki said a traffic speed study has recommended keeping the speed limit to 35 in the crosswalk area.
“We’re coordinating with the city and VDOT to extend the existing 35 mph speed zone to just past Corn Tassel Trail, approximately a half-mile of adjustment,” Pace said. “To improve sight distance, the contractor will clear approximately 530 feet of trees and vegetation along the road to build in an additional level of safety there.”
Towarnicki noted the trail along Spruce Street will follow the existing sidewalk for about a mile. Then, about 1500 feet of new sidewalk will be built between Hunting Ridge Road and the trailhead.
“At all the intersections and crossing points, the curbing will be revised to include standard handicap ramps, so somebody on a bicycle or wheelchair can access the sidewalk,” Towarnicki said.
After the trail crosses the street, it will follow a flat, meandering path along Mulberry Creek, he said.
“It’s going to be a nice section of trail,” he said.
During the council meeting, council member Danny Turner asked Towarnicki if the project could include adding light poles to a section of Spruce Street that is “completely dark.”
Towarnicki said the city had investigated doing so several years ago, but it did not work out at the time. He said he agreed with Turner that the area needed to be lit. However, this will require discussions with Appalachian Electric Power.
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.