Henry County, Martinsville top veteran for 2020 is known for his service to many

King lives with his wife, Donna, on Plantation Drive in Collinsville. When he took to the podium wearing a royal blue mask to accept his plaque, he appeared to be moved and offered a brief “thanks.”

But others described a man whose actions have spoken very loud.

“He loves to share his love of history and our country with others,” Slaughter said. “One such event was his presentation of the history of the American flag at the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Center.

“He leads the JROTC programs with integrity and commitment. He goes above and beyond to teach the value of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility and team building.”

A selection committee chooses from the nominees made by the public a winner that best represents what service to our country and community means.

The award was created in 2009 in Henry County and expanded in 2013 to include Martinsville.

Said Slaughter: “He [King] has given himself for the betterment of the people of our community in his service and leadership to other veterans and the children of our community.”

Other veterans awards were presented as well: