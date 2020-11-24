Henry County, Martinsville top veteran for 2020 is known for his service to many

A man who is known for his devotion to both veterans and future veterans was honored with the area’s highest award for veterans.
Lt. Col. David King is the 2020 Outstanding Military Veteran for Henry County and Martinsville.
Each year the Henry County Board of Supervisors and the city of Martinsville present the award to an area resident in a ceremony on Veterans Day, but gathering limits and threats of spread for COVID-19 disrupted those plans this year.
Instead, the Board of Supervisors made the presentation for this year at the beginning of the second session of their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday night.
King began his military training at the Virginia Military Institute and later joined the U.S. Army and has been instrumental in leading the JROTC programs at Bassett, Patrick County and Tunstall High Schools in Pittsylvania County.
“His unwavering love for other veterans compliments his devotion to his country and community,” Henry County Board of Supervisors Vice-Chair Debra Buchanan said. “He often goes out of the way to help them.”
For many years King made it a practice to drive other local veterans to the D-Day Memorial in Bedford and has made many tribute shadow boxes to honor veterans and their survivors.
“He continues to help his fellow veterans at every opportunity,” Reed Creek District Board of Supervisor Tommy Slaughter said.
King lives with his wife, Donna, on Plantation Drive in Collinsville. When he took to the podium wearing a royal blue mask to accept his plaque, he appeared to be moved and offered a brief “thanks.”
But others described a man whose actions have spoken very loud.
“He loves to share his love of history and our country with others,” Slaughter said. “One such event was his presentation of the history of the American flag at the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Center.
“He leads the JROTC programs with integrity and commitment. He goes above and beyond to teach the value of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility and team building.”
A selection committee chooses from the nominees made by the public a winner that best represents what service to our country and community means.
The award was created in 2009 in Henry County and expanded in 2013 to include Martinsville.
Said Slaughter: “He [King] has given himself for the betterment of the people of our community in his service and leadership to other veterans and the children of our community.”
Other veterans awards were presented as well:
Sharon Mills with the HJDB Event Center in Bassett was recognized for providing the facility for veterans to meet throughout the year without charge. “I’m very humbled,” Mills said. “We thank all our veterans for all they do.”
Awards of recognition were presented to Destinee Spencer for her grandfather, Daniel Spencer, and to David Gilliland for the family of Daryl Pace.
This year’s Veteran’s Service Office Veteran of the Year award went to Charles Williams, a 1968 graduate of Martinsville High School and a veteran of the Vietnam War.
