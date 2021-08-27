Henry County, Martinsville women dead from COVID-19

Two deaths from COVID-19 and 84 new cases of the virus were reported this morning in the West Piedmont Health District.

One death was a resident of Henry County -- the third this month -- and the other from Martinsville, the city's first since June 21.

The Virginia Department of Health recorded these deaths by 5 p.m. Thursday, but they could have occurred weeks or even months ago. VDH awaits full documentation and scrupulous checking before adding a death to its database.

We never know much about deaths, but these were the third and fourth this month in the West Piedmont Health District and the 337th since the pandemic began. Henry County has lost now has lost 127 residents, and Martinsville has lost 80. All data are recorded by residence.

We can deduce some basic information based on changes to the database, and we know these most recent victims to be both women, one Black and one white, and one between the ages of 50 and 59 and one between 60 and 69.

These were the 29th and 48th individuals in those age brackets to succumb to the virus. Most of those who have died (248 of 337) have been at least 70. They are roughly 73% white and slightly more male overall.