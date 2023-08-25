Some of the locations in “Just My Luck,” a film made by Henry County native Kenny Keen, may look familiar to area residents.

In 2020, Keen and Chris Harding began writing the script for “Just My Luck,” originally intending to create a short film. While writing, Keen said, he wanted to develop the characters in the story with more screen time and ended up writing a longer feature film instead.

“It kind of grew wings,” he said.

Keen said he got to where he is with the film and production in 2016 when he started taking extra roles and small speaking parts in movies and making YouTube content with his son.

“It just kind of stuck. the more I did it the more I realized it’s something I’ve always enjoyed,” Keen said.

Keen has also self-published comic books.

“I’m more of a writer/artist but I kind of took that creativity and put it into the filmmaking,” Keen added. “I’m blessed to have several people in the crew with me that have the same passion and skills with editing ... You know that creative vision.”

The film details the life of Rob West who has just gotten out of prison on good behavior. West’s priority in the film is to reconnect with his wife, Shelly West played by Lisa Rae Ring, and daughter, Emily West played by Haley Stone.

“The whole movie is seen through the eyes of him [Rob West]. What he’s thinking, how he sees things,” Keen said. “He thinks he’s just a good guy who’s a victim of circumstance ... but what he doesn’t see is — actions have consequences.”

Throughout the film, he makes some choices along the way that cause self-inflicted detours to his goal to reunite with his family.

Keen said the original concept for the film began with a character that believes in luck but doesn’t realize that he is making his own luck with the choices he makes.

“It’s all about the choices you make and actions have consequences,” Keen said.

The film is a comedic drama and Keen said parental guidance is recommended as adult themes, situations and language is present in the film.

Filming began in September 2020 and wrapped up Aug. 28, 2022. The last scene filmed was actually the first scene in the movie and was shot right outside The Ground Floor.

They also filmed in the Walnut Street, or Rob King Alley; at Fieldale Antiques owned by RB Hundley; Jack Dalton Park and a phone box in Fieldale.

“I’m from here and there’s a lot of really cool places to film here that people don’t realize,” Keen said. “It’s all about how you portray it.”

Now that filming is over, Keen said, he’s proud of the project and is excited for people to see the finished product that he and the rest of the team put together.

People involved in the project include: Kenny Keen as Rob West, writer, director, producer, camera 2 and editor; Lisa Rae Ring as Shelly West, sound and production assistant; Chris Harding as Arthur Jones, assistant director, cinematographer, sound and lighting; Ontonio Yates as Undercover Police Officer, cinematography and editor; Derek Young as Buster and makeup; Kareem Alston as Marvin Meadows; Haley Stone as Emily West; Sammie Cassell as Wally; Terri Martin Baltz as Lucy; Matt Cook as Police Officer; Debbie Stone as Nosey Neighbor; Chris Dollarhite as Voice of Manny; Cameron Keen as camera 1; George Christopher Hayes as sound; Brandon Philips as makeup; Wendy Keen as production assistant; and Brandon Keen as production assistant.

The film will premiere at the Hollywood Cinema at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 with a second showing at 9 p.m. Before the first showing there will be a meet and greet with cast and door prizes.

