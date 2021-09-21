Henry County officials are hoping for fair weather

Officials say any decision regarding how the weather may affect the schedule of the Henry County Fair, slated to begin on Wednesday, would be made around noon that day.
The fair is scheduled for a 4-day run, returning after decades of absence, to bring rides, shows, concerts, food and, ultimately, an auto race to the grounds of the Martinsville Speedway.
But Mother Nature apparently didn't know that schedule or all the planning that has been it the works.
A flash flood watch went into effect at 2 p.m. on Tuesday in Henry County and is scheduled to expire at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service reported moderate to heavy rain that started on Tuesday will continue through Wednesday, with an 80% chance of precipitation overnight Tuesday increasing to 90% on Wednesday and 80% Wednesday night.
On Thursday, drier and cooler weather will arrive and remain through the weekend.
"There has been a lot of hard work put into making the Henry County Fair a smashing success and it’s exciting to finally get things underway." Henry County Public Information Officer Brandon Martin said. "The county is working alongside the entertainment vendor, Cole Shows Amusement Company, to monitor the weather conditions, and any decision on that front will likely be made around noon tomorrow [Wednesday].
"With the fair scheduled to begin in the evening, there is a little more time to see how things play out before making a call."
About midday Tuesday the rides had been set up on the speedway grounds and workers were milling around making last-minute adjustments under a steady stream of rain.
The fair will have all the traditional fare: rides, food, fireworks, concerts and the race. The pageants were staged earlier to help meet state schedules.
Henry County Parks & Recreation Director Roger Adams has been the organizer and planner for the event.
Patrick and Franklin counties canceled their fairs because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Pittsylvania County went ahead with its fair. Henry County officials have looked to NASCAR, owners of the speedway, for guidance in its scheduling.
Advanced tickets are being handled by Innovate Ticketing and Martin said the county didn't have a count on the number of tickets sold, but "there has been a steady stream of purchases and the tickets are good for any one night of the fair."
As of Tuesday morning, Martin said the competitive exhibits had about 50 entries.
Advanced ticket sales are $20 per individual or $70 for a family four pack giving unlimited access to all of the games and activities including unlimited rides.
Daily gate admission is $5 per person, but does not include rides or games or the race Saturday night.
Unless word comes later in the day of a weather-adjusted schedule, plans are to open the gates at 3 p.m. on Wednesday with entertainment beginning at 5 p.m. by the Andy Burnette Trio and special guest Jake Earles.
On Thursday, the gates again open at 3 p.m., and Plastic Musik will provide the entertainment.
On Friday, the fair will be open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and music will be performed by nationally acclaimed Henry County native Josh Shilling and his band Mountain Heart. The $5 daily gate admission includes the shows.
The fair will open for its final day at 3 p.m. on Saturday and conclude with the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the race are $30 and are unreserved. Youth 12 and under will be admitted for free.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.