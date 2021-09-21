Henry County officials are hoping for fair weather

Patrick and Franklin counties canceled their fairs because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Pittsylvania County went ahead with its fair. Henry County officials have looked to NASCAR, owners of the speedway, for guidance in its scheduling.

Advanced tickets are being handled by Innovate Ticketing and Martin said the county didn't have a count on the number of tickets sold, but "there has been a steady stream of purchases and the tickets are good for any one night of the fair."

As of Tuesday morning, Martin said the competitive exhibits had about 50 entries.

Advanced ticket sales are $20 per individual or $70 for a family four pack giving unlimited access to all of the games and activities including unlimited rides.

Daily gate admission is $5 per person, but does not include rides or games or the race Saturday night.

Unless word comes later in the day of a weather-adjusted schedule, plans are to open the gates at 3 p.m. on Wednesday with entertainment beginning at 5 p.m. by the Andy Burnette Trio and special guest Jake Earles.

On Thursday, the gates again open at 3 p.m., and Plastic Musik will provide the entertainment.