Henry County Patrol K9 retires from service this week

Smokey will retire from the Henry County Sheriff's Office after her final shift this week.

She leaves the department having been called upon to serve in her capacity as a Patrol K9 more than 400 times.

Smokey came to the Henry County Sheriff's Office from the Netherlands and served with two handlers during her tenure.

A statement on the department's Facebook page notes that Smokey obtained certifications through the Virginia State Police, Virginia Police Work Dog Association and finished her career certified through the North American Police Work Dog Association.

Smokey’s certifications include tracking, apprehension, area searches, building clearance and article searches.

Her current handler plans to keep Smokey during her retirement.

The department thanked Smokey for her service and wished her a happy retirement in an online statement.

"Smokey leaves behind a legacy of numerous successful locations during tracking, her loyal demeanor with coworkers, and her relationships made during community demonstrations," the department wrote on its Facebook page. "During one of Smokey’s last shifts of her career, she successfully located two missing juveniles on two separate incidents on the same day."

