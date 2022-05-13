Henry County planning commission approves rezoning for RV park campground

The Henry County Planning Commission approved a rezoning request that may allow for the creation of a new RV park campground in the Ridgeway district at a public hearing meeting on Wednesday.

The property of the potential RV park campground is in the process of being closed on by Sara Evans and Danyse Pirrung who were both present at the meeting. The location of the property is at 87 Frith Drive, and Evans and Pirrung were requesting the rezoning of the 5-acre plot from Industrial District I-1 to Agricultural District A-1.

The current owner of the property, Robert Mills, sent in a letter telling the planning commission that Evans and Pirrung have permission to apply for the rezoning.

Henry County Director of Planning, Zoning and Inspections Lee Clark recommended to the planning commission for approval and then Evans stepped up to speak and answer questions from the board.

“We are new to the area. We’re travel campers. We enjoy what we do. We like to socialize … and enhance just everyday life of people and individuals,” Evans said. “We saw that it was very limited” in parks locally.

She said that it is a safe area with limited traffic and that she has been in communication with the adjoining property owner, Jim Frith, who she said is open to expansion of the RV campground in the future should everything work out.

Clark the asked Evans a few questions about some concerns he saw when visiting the property. On the upper end of the property there is a large storage of tires that Clark asked what was going to be done to deal with. Evans said that they belong to a “temporary tenant” qho will be required to move once they fully acquire the property.

His next question involved what they planned to do with the leftover wood chips from when the property was a generation facility. Evans said that they may put them through a wood chipper, burn them, haul them out or do whatever is the best recommended way to dispose of them.

His then asked about what they planned to do with leftover concrete structures on the property. Evans said that, since it would be quite expensive to remove them, the plan is to make a them into a “decorative item” or “memorabilia wall.”

His last question was about what they would do with a water line structure at the back of the property. Evans said that since it would be a safety concern, her plan is to build a safety structure around it to make sure that it is not accessible to campground guests.

Clark ended by saying that there will be more questions at the Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting later this month but the board then approved the rezoning of the property in a unanimous vote.

In other matters:

Patrick Zane Kiser spoke on behalf of himself and Leighann Kiser at the planning commission meeting. He was requesting rezoning of a property at 5844 Dyers Store Road in the Reed Creek District from Agricultural District A-1 to Commercial District B-1.

Kiser requested rezoning in order to operate a commercial auto body repair shop in an existing building. Kiser had been issued a permit for the building as an accessory structure as a residential project type for a detached garage that would be used for personal use, said Clark.

“Basically none of this building is designed for personal use,” Clark said. “The building is set up to be run as a body shop.” He recommended that the property is properly zoned as an Agricultural A-1.

Kiser said that when the property was previously zoned that he thought that personal use meant that he “would be the only one using it.”

The planning commission unanimously denied the rezoning request because the property did not meet the conditions of a Commercial District B-1 zone and the planning would have been treated differently at the building permit phase and never been approved in the first place.

Dianna Brooks requested the rezoning of a property at 51 Red Pole Hollow Drive from Suburban Residential District S-R to Agricultural District A-1 so that she can build an accessory building on the property.

The planning commission unanimously approved the rezoning of the property.

David Reynolds requested the rezoning of a property west of 1725 Daniel Road in the Iriswood district from Commercial District B-1 to Rural Residential District R-R so that the lot would be more desirable to sell. Reynolds said that he has had multiple people call interested in the property but the callers will not buy it as Commercial District B-1.

The planning commission unanimously approved the rezoning.

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.