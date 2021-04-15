Henry County Planning Commission gives its blessing to two rezoning requests

The Henry County Planning Commission recommended two zoning changes to the Henry County Board of Supervisors after public hearings Wednesday night allowing for the construction of a business along U.S. 58 in Axton and the construction of a residence in Ridgeway.

Charles Harris and Matthew Kendall opened New South Metals in a rented building, and business has been so good they want to buy land and build their own shop.

The property they are interested in purchasing is along U.S. 58 in Axton, just east of Sugar Tree Drive. The land there is currently zoned agricultural, and they are requesting about nine acres be changed to limited industrial.

“They want to construct a building for the manufacturer and sale of metal roofing,” said Lee Clark, director of Planning, Zoning and Inspections. “They are now in a leased or rented building.”

Clark said the area around the site in question is home to a “mix of all types of uses.” He noted there was a large congregation church within site of the property, some large agricultural properties, and an active landscaping business adjoining the property.”

“It’s not all that desirable for residential purposes because of high voltage power lines running through the property,” said Clark.