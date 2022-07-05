 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Henry County property transactions from first half of June

  • 0

Following are Henry County property transactions recorded through Henry County Circuit Court from the first half of June.

  • From Rebecca W. Joyce to Stephen D. Joyce of Collinsville: lot on S margin of Longview Drive, Martinsville Dist.
  • From Deborah Haskins FKA to Kimberly Nicole Butler of Ridgeway: 0.314 acre on NW side of SR T-1009, Ridgeway Dist., $132,870
  • From Tuwanda B. Moore to Barry Willis Moore of Martinsville: 2.434 acres on E side of SR 781, Ridgeway Dist.
  • From J. Daniel Cahill Jr. to Curtis R. Cahill: lots in Martinsville Dist., $220,000
  • From David Elijah Lovell, executor, to Deanna L. Dehart of Bassett: 2 parcels, $30,000
  • From S.T. Fulcher Jr. to Nicholas M. Sraska: 12.5869 acres on E side of Airway Road, Horsepasture Dist., $33,500
  • From Michelle Sieg Frome to Ronald Roberts of Stoneville, N.C.: 1/34 acres on SW side of SR 70, Iriswood Dist., $37,000
  • From Jimmy Wayne Joyce to Scott Davidson of Roanoke: 0.902 acre and 0.895 acre W side of SR 698, Blackberry Dist., $32,100
  • From Breanda Gail Linkous, sole dev., to Kristen D. Moorefield of Bassett: 0.4387 acre on SW margin of SR 831, Blackberry Dist., $160,000
  • From Jimmy Wayne Joyce to Steven D. Jumper of Eden, N.C.: 1.215 acre, Reed Creek Dist., $74,900
  • From Dominic Soranno to Davis Properties LLC of Collinsville: lots 4 & 5 on N side of Hwy 57, Bassett,$58,400
  • From Michelle D. George to Joann Nelson Amended and Res of Bassett: Parcels I and II, Collinsville Dist., $203,700
  • From Melissa R. Underwood to Gary David Rea: 6.72 acres on E margin SR 627, Blackberry Dist.
  • From Roger Kim Slaughter AF to Roger Lee Slaughter of Ridgeway: lot on road leading from Morgan’s Ford Road to Spray, N.C., Ridgeway Dist.: $11,300
  • From George A H Lyle to Ryan James O’Hara of Martinsville: lots 11 and 12 in Collinsville Dist., $190,000
  • From James L. Fulcher to Tracy L. Fulcher of Collinsville: lots 25 & 26, Collinsville Dist.
  • From Jimmy Wayne Joyce to Tesfaye Smith of Roanoke: $46,010
  • From Jimmy Wayne Joyce to Jesse D. Cahill of Colllinsville: 43.78 acres and 21 lots in Horsepasture Dist., $160,500
  • From John D. Wagoner to Fred Martin of Martinsville: lot 5, Ridgeway Dist., $16,000
  • From Mary Ruth Davis Compton to Amanullah Sarway of Martinsville: Parcel I, Horsepasture Dist.; Parcel II, Martinsville Dist. and Parcel III, Horsepasture Dist: $83,000
  • Fro Jimmy Wayne Joyce Exe. Dev., to Andrew C. Palmer of Collinsville: 1.21 acre on S margin of Hwy 57, Collinsville Dist., $53,500
  • From Jimmy Wayne Joyce, Exe. Dev., to James L. Griffin of Woolwine: 0.17 acre on NE side of Summit Road, $5,350, and 3 parcels in Henry County, Blackberry Dist., $67,410
  • From Jonathan Ryan Minter to David Ray Roberts of Axton: 25.612 acres and 4.791 acres off N side of Motley Road, Irisburg Dist.
  • From Nathan J. Totten to Carly Wilkens of Martinsville: lot on SE side of Sunrise Ave., Collinsville Dist., $95,000
  • From John P. Bryant to Kayren A. Bryant of Lexington: various parcels of land in Horsepasture Dist.
  • From John P. Bryant to John Edward Bryant of Fieldale: Parcels One, Two and Three in Horsepasture Dist.
  • From John P. Bryant to Coleman Onex Byrd of Bassett: parcel on Blackberry Creek in Blackberry Dist.
  • From Logan Thomas to Joelle Catherine Cockrell of Axton: 1.026 acres in Iriswood Dist., $20,000
  • From Owen Lee Spendlove to Skylar Neugent of Bassett: 0.611 acre, Blackberry Dist., $68,500
  • From Tracy Blaine Dunford to XRPhoenix Investments LLC of Bassett: parcel on S margin of SR 688, Ridgeway Dist (partially in City of Martinsville): $76,000
  • From Tracy Blaine Dunford to XRPhoenix Investments LLC: 1.486 acre on W side of North Daniels Creek Road, Bassett, $19,000
  • From Jeffery Thomas Young to Donna Lee Heath of Martinsville: tract off the west side of SR 1522, Horsepasture Dist.
  • From Terry Hooks to Tammy Hooks of Collinsville: lot on S side of Ford Street, Collinsville Dist.
  • From Cecil Noel Roberts to Timothy Ray Radford Jr. of Stoneville, N.C.: lots near Rough and Ready Mill, Reed Creek Dist., $52,500
  • From AC Properties of Henry County to BV 214 LLC of Greensboro, N.C.: four lots, $500,000
  • From Eddie Taylor to XRPhoenix Investments LLC: 0.258 acres on E side of Confederate Avenue, Ridgeway Dist., $25,000
  • From Janet Williams FKA to Dana Hussey of Eden, N.C.: 11.108 acres on NE wide of Hwy 58, Iriswood Dist., $165,000
  • From Kevin Kovack to Brandon Martin of Collinsville: lots, $40,000
  • From William M. Coe to Jessica L. Shelton of Bassett: $131,000
  • From Timothy Allan Myers to Ricky L. Manley of Bassett: 2.5535 acres Richardson Drive and Lot 3 fronting Annie Court, $194,000
  • From Jimmy Wayne Joyce to David T. Martin of Norfolk: parcels in Blackberry Dist., $49,220
  • From Gail A. Atkins to Bryan Keith Howell of Ridgeway: 1.981 acres off US 220, Ridgeay Dist., $12,000
  • From Lynette Manning FKA to Martinsville Home Buyers LLC of 1 W. Church St, Upper Level, Martinsville: lot on SW side Augusta Street, Collinsville Dist., $27,000
  • From Katherine Sharpe heir at law to Christopher Sharpe 1.643 acres off N bound lane of US 220, Reed Creek Dist., $13,333.34
  • From Jason T. Bondurant to Scott D. Morton of Bassett: Parcels 1-6, Blackberry Dist., $410,000
  • From Cynthia A. Ussery to Terry Barbour Jr. of Martinsville: 3.238 acres and 0.448 acre, Martinsville Dist., $118,604
  • From William Randolph Mannon to William Herbert Randall (no other information listed)
  • From Brenda Salazar Weaver to Douglas Michael Weaver of Bassett: lots on W side of US 220, Reed Creek Dist.
  • Fro John Wesley Wright Jr., sole heir, to John C. Stump of Bassett: lots on E side of SR 942, Blackberry Dist., $70,000
  • From Michael Dean Lawson to Lewis J. Evans of Axton: lot on S side of SR 647, Iriswood Dist.
  • From Donald R. Chappell to Lewis J. Evans of Axton: 4.217 acres on S side of Chatham Road, Iriswood Dist., $35,000
  • From Jimmy Wayne Joyce, executor, to Howard T. Meredith of Riner: lot in Blackberry Dist., $3,210
  • From Alma B. Nappier to Marguretta Manigault of Martinsville: parcels on E side of SR 687, Horsepasture Dist., $10,000
  • From Equity Trustees LLC to Deborah R. Nelson of Myrtle Beach, S.C.: 0.730 acre and 0.639 acre on SE side of Oakcrest Lane, $75,000
  • From Nancy Hines, sole heir, to Charles Barger of Martinsville: lots on NW side of Mason Court, Collinsville Dist., $137,800
  • From Jimmy Wayne Joyce, executor, to Tracy Fuller of Bassett: 1.805 acres, $7,490
  • From Jesse H. Wade III to James C. Branscome of Hardy: 5.048 acres off SW end of W side of Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville, $115,000
  • From Paula Kay Craiger to Juan Aguilar Rodriguez of Bassett: lot on north side of SR 672, Reed Creek District, $27,000
  • From Yo Daddy’s Properties LLC to Janet Jimenez Sanchez of Martinsville: parcels on SR 687, Horsepasture Dist., $210,000
  • From Daniel C. Schelling to Iglesia Cristiana Llamados Para of Martinsville, 0.172 acres and 0.330 acre, Fieldale, $35,000
  • From Tony N. Wright to Bruce M. McBride of Bassett: 0.538 acres, Blackberry Dist., $187,999
  • From Shirley Waller Amos to Ira Dean Waller Jr. of Bassett: lot on S side Smith River, Horsepasture Dist.
  • From Steven Michael Gilley to Reginald W. Gravely Jr. of Roanoke: 1.595 acres, Blackberry Dist., $73,000
  • From Ralph M. Stone to William M. Stone of Bassett: 3.240 acre tract on SW side of Longview Drive, Blackberry Dist.
  • From Cindy J. Woodall to Tiffany Michelle Morton of Ridgeway: lots on NW side of SR 688, Ridgeway Dist., $147,000
  • From Frances B. Wyatt to J&J Home Buyers LLC of Martinsville: lot on NE side of Rivermont Drive, Martinsville Dist., $27,500
  • From Jeremy L. Hutchens to Kyler C. Cunningham of Bassett: lots on E side of Round Hill Place, Reed Creek Dist., $230,000
  • From Richard Thornton Horsley to Jeremy L. Hutchens of Bassett: lot on SE side of Westover Drive, Reed Creek Dist., $197,000
  • From William Franklin Carrico to Lillie Mae Tunstall of Fieldale: lot in Horsepasture Dist.
  • From Carolyn Spencer to Gary Lee Spencer of Collinsville: lots in Collinsville Dist.
  • From Elvie H. Bryant to Joshua Leviner of Collinsville: lots on NW side of Patsy Avenue, Collinsville, $80,000
  • From Abrian Evodio Pena to Debie Loany Lopez of Greensboro: 5 acre tract and 0.787 on W side of SR 679, Horsepasture Dist., $7,000
  • From Frank J. Cumbee to Bradley Raymond Cahill of Martinsville: lot on N side of Lake View Drive, Rich Acres
  • From Frank J. Cumbee to Bradley Raymond Cahill: two parcels
  • From Michael G. Turner to Amanda Jewell of Martinsville: 5.12 acres, Iriswood Dist., $443,000
  • From RAS Trustee Services to BKC Properties Inc.: two parcels on Rosewood Ave., Martinsville Dist., $55,000
  • From Betty B. Hollandsworth to Montana Idol of Collinsville: lot in Collinsville Dist., $145,000
  • From Tracy Michael Thompson, execut., to Mark G. Dupont of Fieldale: lot in the Village of Fieldale, $27,000
  • From Timothy A. Hall to Jenna Kathleen Gulledge: 0.788 acres, Fox Run Court, Collinsville, $291,000
  • From Lori A. Hornsby to John Chad Kessman of Axton: 19.836 acres, Iriswood Dist.
  • From Roy L. McAlexander to Betty W. McAlexander of Ridgeway: lot on SR 726, Iriswood Dist., and Lot 5, Ridgeway Dist.
  • From Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC to Wilmington Savings Fund Societ of Lansing, Mich.: lots in Horsepasture Dist.
  • From Mabel D. Giles to Lloyd Gravely of Winston-Salem, N.C.: two parcels, Irisburg Dist., $30,000
Tags

