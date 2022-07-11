 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Henry County property transactions from second half of June

Following are Henry County property transactions recorded through Henry County Circuit Court from the second half of June.

From Linwood Flanagan to Kevin Ray Flanagan of Ridgeway: Tract 2 containing 1388 acres situated Rte. 884 Ridgeway District

From Trustees of Victory Christian to Ratliff Group LLC of Charlottesville: 3 acres on W side of Thornwood Drive, Reed Creek Dist., $15,000

From Harvey L. Lockhart to Teressa Stallard of Bassett: situated on W S.R. 834

From Rena Jane Spangler Black to Digital Business Corp.: 5 1/4 acres in S margin of a road space near Ridgeway, $5,420.85

From Alyssa Shannon McMillan to Donald Wayne Davis Jr. of Spencer: 2.480 acres Old Well Road, Horsepasture Dist., $23,500

From Commonwealth of Virginia to Pace Grading and Hauling LLC of Ridgeway: plans for SR 687 hwy project, $1,830

From Teddy Lee Cassell to John J. Keating Jr. of Bassett: 19.961 acres on E side of Orchard Drive, Blackberry Dist., $160,000

From Arlian D. Martin to Tiffany Hairston of Bassett: 1.00007 acres on W side of SR 673, Reed Creek Dist., $6,000

From Gina Fretwell to Heart Enterprises LLC of Vienna: southern portion of Tract 73 on Oak Level Road, $51,700

From Timothy James Peterson Sr. to Javier Reyes Jr. of Martinsville: Parcels, $65,000

From Donavan L. Daily to Javier Mendez Garcia of Ridgeway: lots, $15,000

From Norman W. Gryder to Frieda B. Gusler of Martinsville: parcels on N side of SR 890, Reed Creek Dist.

From Wayne Randolph Taylor to Johnathan Wayne Randolph of Spencer: Tracts on the waters of Crooked Creek and tract in Mayo River Dist.

From ALG Trustee LLC to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC: lot on NW side of Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville Dist.: $36,450

From Amanda K. Telles to Jose Telles of Collinsville: SE side Colonial Drive, Martinsville Dist., $78,000

From Jody Jarrell to Juan Flores of Martinsville: lot on N side of Seventh Street, Fieldale, $28,500

From Doris Bogs Carlson to Melody Carlson Kearney of Bassett: 1.3 acre N of SR 718 one-half mile SW Blackberry Church, Blackberry Dist.

From Angela L. Allanson to Melody Carlson Kearney of Bassett: 1.3 acres N side of SR 718 one half mile SW Blackberry Church, $33,800

From Steven Thomas Marsh, sole devi., to Andrew Haden Snead, co-trustee of Bassett: 5.641 acres off NW side SR 674, Reed Creek Dist.

From Andrew Haden Snead, co-trustee, to Robert D. Stredirck of Bassett: Parcels in Reed Creek District and another parcel, $494,300

From Paul B. Toms Jr. to Michael Brandon Grogan of Martinsville: lot on W side of Plantation Road, $450,000

From Jose Devora to Elia Yanet Devora Gramillo of Axton: 1.702 acres on W side of SR 610, Iriswood Dist.

From Virginia H. Mills to Savanna Kaitlin Stone of Martinsville: lot on SW side of Brentwood Road, Horsepasture Dist., $185,000

From James McKinley Murphy to Jorge Luis Gonzales Salinas of Martinsville: parcel on W side of SR 760 and parcel 2, Iriswood Dist., $125,150

From Allen Sexton to Luke Flanders of Martinsville: lots on S side of Finley Drive, Ridgeway Dist., $82,900

From Nancy Shelton Preston, executor, to Melvin L. Venable of Martinsville: lot at N margin of Kings Drive, Horsepasture Dist., $65,000

From James Dewitt Blevins to James Lyle Blevins of Bassett: tract on NE side of Airport Road, Horsepasture Dist.

From Glenn D. Powell Jr. to Aide Aparicio Espana of Martinsville: 1.16 acres at E side of SR 108, Reed Creek Dist., $39,500

From Professional Foreclosure Corp. to BKC Properties Inc. of Vinton: 1.1313 on W mrgin or SR 698, Blackberry Dist., $61,122.45

From Tammy Lee Wood, devisee, to Mike Wood of Bassett: one-half of tract on S margin of SR 666

From Jimmy R. Nguyen to Johny Thuy KPA of Martinsville: lot on NE side of Rivermont Heights, Martinsville: $70,000

From William C. Wagner Jr. to Joseph Keel of Florida: 5.15 acres and 5.04 acres, Reed Creek Dist., $53,900

From Mary Lavonne Fortner to Jerry Edward Gallimore of Bassett: lots near Mount Herman Church W of Bassett in Horsepasture Dist., $68,000

From Cynthia H. Burkholder to Toi Y Hairston of Martinsville: lot on Turner Ashby Road, $298,500

From Kathy Marie Agee, co-executor, to Alberto Valderrama Banda of Axton: 5.25 acres on N side of Martinsville-Irisburg Road, $385,000

From Risa Rickman Coleman to Victorya Grace Lee Nunley of Ridgeway: 4.79 acres in Ridgeway Dist., $16,800

From Ellin W. Cobler to Bailey L. Burnette of Collinsville: 0.049 acre on SW side of 220, Collinsville Dist., $125,000

From Juan V. Borja to Miguel M. Cuenca of Martinsville: 0.445 acres, Horsepasture Dist., $25,000

From Sandra J. Bates to Susan Carol Carter of Ridgeway: 20.02 acres on E side of SR 688, Horsepasture Dist., $90,000

From James W. Haskins to Kerry Glenn Smith of Martinsville: lot off Fitzhugh Lee Road, Iriswood Dist., $25,000

From David S. George to David C. Pike of Powhatan: tract on Sandy River

From Margaret A. Jones to Harbour Towing and Sale of Collinsville: 0.158 acre and 1.102 acres on SW side of 220 Business, Collinsville, $370,000

From Risa Rickman Coleman to Robert Brandon Chaney of Ridgeway: 18.32 acres S side of Morgan Ford Road, Ridgeway Dist., $50,000

From Joshua Earl Barnhart Sr. to Jesus N. Caro and N. Ochoa of Bassett: 1.921 acres on W side of John Henry Road, Blackberry Dist., $182,500

From Edmond A. Bussard to Tony S. Cockram of Bassett: 1.676 acre and 0.706 acre, Oak Level Road, Reed Creek Dist., $125,000

From Robert Mitchell Turner to Daniel A. Humphrey of Martinsville: 1 acre on Wards Road, Iriswood Dist., $225,000

From John R. Norton to J. Michael Clifton of Bassett: lots on S margin of Oak Ridge Drive, Reed Creek Dist., $220,000

From F&C Properties LLC to Bear Investment Properties LLC of Martinsville: parcel adjoining Parkwood Court, Colonial Drive and Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville Dist., $310,000

From Jesse D. Cahill to Andrew C. Palmer of Collinsville: Parcel, $43,160, and 21 lots on County Line Road, Horsepasture Dist., $84,478

From Cynthia Lynn Cundiff Cross to Appalachian Power Company of Ohio: 20.258 acres, $485,000

From Wells Fargo Bank to Delta Codi Brennan-Sweeney of Bassett: 1.250 acre on SW side of SR 687 and N sides of SR 626, Blackberry Dist., $56,500

From Rita G. Shropshire to Ahmad Choobin of Sprinfield: lot on SE side of US 220, Ridgeway, $27,000

From Janet Lynn Warnick to Elprince Lamar Valentine of Bassett: .92 acre on SE side of SR 779, $152,000

From Gregory S. Adkins to Kenneth Kelley of Moneta: 5.156 acres in SE line of Goosepoint Road, $32,000

From M. Elinor Jones to Frank Hodges of Martinsville: 0.190 acre, Horsepasture Dist., $20,000

From Jimmy Wayne Joyce, devisee exe., to Yo Daddy’s Properties, 715 S. Memorial Blvd., Martinsville: lots, $64,200

From Yo Daddy’s Properties LLC to Angela D. Hill of Martinsville: lot on NE side of Kenmore Drive, Horsepasture Dist., $259,900

From William S. May III to Douglass Purdy of Kirkville, N.Y.: lots on S side of Turner Road, Reed Creek Dist., $275,000

From Tommy Joe Williams to Virginia Building Services of Roanoke: lots, Woodland Heights, Martinsville Dist.

From Jade W. Edwards to Jacques D. Negrey of Axton: tract on E side of Mountain Valley Road, Iriswood Dist., $139,000

From Apula Adkins FKA to Richard Overby of Ridgeway: lots on SR 971, Ridgeway Dist., $43,000

From Jimmy Wayne Joyce, executor, to Darin Marquis Wimbush Johnson of Bassett: parcels, $29,960

From Rodney B. Watkins to Christopher T. Presnell of Ridgeway: lot, Marrowbone Heights, Ridgeway Dist., $138,000

From Kalpanaben Patel to Waterhills Investments LLC of Ridgeway: on W margin of US 220, Ridgeway Dist., $450,000

From Julia Aaron White to Travis Anthony White of Danville: 1.16 acres on N side of North Fork Road, Iriswood Dist., $10

From Cedar Hill Estates LLC to James K. Palmour of Georgia: in Philpott community, Reed Creek Dist., $352,000

From Chad E. Ford to Robert E. Boyd Jr.: 6.388 acres on S side of Va. 87, Ridgeway Dist.

From Jimmy Wayne Joyce to Yorkshire Properties of Stanleytown: $201,160

From Carolyn O. Harris to Cynthia Carol Wynn of Henry: 5.301 acres on SR 108, Reed Creek Dist.

From Kristen Motley Welsh to Joseph A. Bryant Jr: 1 acre on SW side of SR 992, Iriswood Dist., $326,200

From Nhung Thi T Vo to Hoang Ngoc Tran of Martinsville: lot, Sinclair Street, $95,000

From Nancy Gayle Koger to Verna M. Zapata of Martinsville: NE side of SR 695

From Harvey T. Wade to Jaime R. Woodall of Martinsville: tract on NE side of SR 683, Horsepasture Dist.

From Danny Keith Robertson to C&K Real Estate Properties of North Fork Road, Martinsville: 4 lots in Iriswood Dist, S side of SR 58, Axton, $120,000

From Heather Via Braddock to Dylan Tyler McKinney of Collinsville: lot on E side of Forest Hill Drive, Collinsville Dist., $150,000

From Thomas J. Phillips to Erin Adolfson of Ridgeway: 2.063 acres on SE side of US 220, Ridgeway Dist., $120,000

From David Malory Johnson, sole devisee, to Mary White Sutton of Ridgeway: 0.592 acre on N side of Wagon Trail Road, Horsepasture Dist., $83,746

From Martha J. Wright to Taundra W. Preston of Fieldale: same property acquired in deed

