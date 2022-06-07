 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Henry County Property Transactions May 12-21

The following property transfers were recorded in Henry County May 12-21:

From Ann J. Moore to Marion Nicole Martin of Greensboro, N.C. on May 12: parcels 1 and 2, Reed Creek Dist.

From Julian B. Kester III to Tiffany A. Price of Bassett on May 12: Parcels 1 and 2 on W side of SR 750, Ridgeway, $150,000

From CRTCRT LLC to Patricia Toler of Ridgeway on May 12: 1 acre on W side of SR 87, Ridgeway Dist., $15,000

From Ronald K. Goupil to Julianna Grace Cox of Bassett on May 12: lots 1 and 2 on SR 698, Blackberry Dist., $165,000

From Paul Wayne Koger to Freddie Roberts of Bassett on May 13: 35.946 acres on tract 2B, Blackberry Dist., $57,000

From Melanie Catron to Christopher James Cox of Collinsville on May 13: lot 3 section K on Ramble Road, $215,000

From Michael Anthony Bryant to Jeff Willey of Axton on May 13: Map Book 48 Page 7, $20,000

From Equity Trustees LLC to Eric L. McBride of Martinsville on May 16: 0.273 acres of D-2 on Pecan Avenue, Ridgeway, $65,000

From John David Martin to Jeffrey S. Eastland of Martinsville on May 16: lot 32 section A on SW side of Mount Olivet Road, Iriswood Dist., $486,000

From Carlos S. Robertson to Lanita R. Carter of Collinsville on May 16: lot 7 section III on E side of Colonial Drive, Collinsville Dist., $199,000

From Avery Preston to James Talerico of Martinsville on May 16: lot 12 on W side of SR 684, Horsepasture Dist., $162,000

From Kimberly Michelle Easter to HFT Legacy LLC of Bassett on May 17: lots 34 and 35 on S margin of Brentwood Drive, Blackberry Dist., $215,000

From Herman Moore to Marion Nicole Martin of Greensboro, N.C., on May 17: 2 parcels, Reed Creek Dist., $15,000

From Jean Patterson Moore to Rodney Allen Moore of Martinsville on May 17: lots 5 and 6 and part of lot 25 on S side of Wingfield Orchard Road, Horsepasture Dist.

From Lynn Joyce Manning to Clayton Oakley Jr. of Ridgeway on May 17: 1.07 acres on tract R, Horsepasture Dist.

From Lynn Joyce Manning to Heather Oakley of Ridgeway on May 17: 2.865 acres of tract 1-A on SE side of SR 629, Horsepasture Dist.

From Lynn Joyce Manning to Jimmy Underwood of Bassett on May 17: 14.438 acres on SE side of SR 629 and 3.82 acres on tract 1 on E side of Moores Mill Road, Horsepasture Dist.

From Wayne T. Moore to Joshua Jeremiah Poteat of Ridgeway on May 17: 1.58 acre lot on NE margin of SR 687, Ridgeway Dist., $165,000

From Joel T. Wilson Jr. devisee to Wanda C. Wood of Martinsville on May 17: 2 tracts on W side of US 220, Collinsville Dist., $110,000

From Curtis Ford Spencer to Teresa S. Prillaman of Martinsville on May 17: parcels 1-5, Reed Creek Dist.

From Karen Cozart to Jonathan Conley of Collinsville on May 17: lot 10R section C on Patsy Avenue, Collinsville Dist., $209,000

From Betty L. Smart to Donavan L. Daily of Ridgeway on May 18: 2.862 acres on parcel 1 and 1 acre on parcel 2, Iriswood Dist., $8,000

From Samuel I. White, P.C., substit., to Wells Fargo Bank of Fort Mill, S.C. on May 18: 1.25 acres on Morningside Drive, Blackberry Dist., $9,019

From Doris Gravely to Brian S. Bauer of Axton on May 18: lots 5 and 6 in Leatherwood on NE side of SR 647, $2,500

From Lizbeth Reyes to Graciela Ventura Jimenez of Collinsville on May 18: lot 4 on SE side of Dixie Street, Collinsville Dist., $6,000

From Sunfarm LLC to Jimmie Ray Ford of Martinsville on May 18: 66.795 acres on S side of SR 615, Iriswood Dist.

From John Garry Rogers to Margaret Dillon of Collinsville on May 18: 0.251 acre of lot 1 on W side of Colonial Drive, Collinsville Dist., $130,000

From Otice C. Joyce to Jimmy Wayne Joyce of Martinsville on May 18: lot 8 in Bassett, Reed Creek Dist.

From Carl B. Craig to David W. Craig of Bassett on May 18: certain lots, Blackberry Dist., $40,000

From Peggy H. Mikles to Smith River Properties LLC of Martinsville on May 19: lot 13 block 2, Collinsville Dist., $30,000

From Lofton Leasing LLC to Donald K. Davis of Axton on May 19: 34.2 acres on parcel 1 on S side of SR 622, Iriswood Dist., $365,000

From Paula A. Reborchick to Sidney Erickson Davis of Bassett on May 19: 3.5 acres on parcel A, Reed Creek Dist., $134,000

From Lora C. Hairston, FKA to Tyran D. Perkins of Martinsville on May 19: tract A end of 30-foot roadway on S side of SR 751, Iriswood Dist., $75,000

From Colton R. Cooper to Jonathan Brent Walker of Bassett on May 19: lots 37-42, Blackberry Dist., $86,400

From Steve Allen Brodie to Erin Keyth Patterson of Martinsville on May 19: lots 50-52 and 12.5 feet south portion, Reed Creek Dist., $155,000

From Heather Oakley to Clayton Oakley Jr. of Ridgeway on May 19: 2.885 acres on tract 1-A, Horsepasture Dist.

From Julie Dawn Moreno to Guillermo Moreno Jr. of Jacksonville, Fla., on May 20: lots 14 and 36, Collinsville Dist.

From William L. Esarey Jr. to John L. Glenn of Bassett on May 20: on SR 775, Blackberry Dist., $2,500

From Luke Harris to Stefan Mende of Martinsville on May 20: 5.902 acres on Mulberry Road, Ridgeway Dist., $335,000

From Bonnie H. Cahill to Lydia E. Palmer of Collinsville on May 20: lot on E margin of SR 903, Reed Creek Dist., $65,000

