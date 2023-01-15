Henry County property transactions recorded at mid-December

Following are property conveyances recorded in Henry County Circuit Court at mid-December:

From Parker Gray Campbell to Marcia B. Lexa of Ridgeway: lot in Henry County, Horsepasture District, $65,000

From Marguretta Manigault to Jannie L. Hagwood of Ridgeway: tract in Horsepasture District, $15,000

From Benjamin R. Weaver to Ray P. Reynolds Jr. of Collinsville: lots in Blackberry District, $10,000

From Roger Cassell to Ray Paige Reynolds of Collinsville: parcel in Blackberry District, $50

From Carolyn Ashby Eanes to Santos Henrique Rodriquez of Greensboro, North Carolina: lot in village of Fieldale, $28,000

From Michel N. Wilson to Eddie R. Barker of Eden, North Carolina: .4 and .16 acre tracts, Blackberry District, $15,000

From Jimmy Wayne Joyce to James L. Griffith of Woolwine: lots on west side of SR 696, Blackberry District

From MVRN LLC to Alexander L. Carrick of Collinsville: lot on south margin of Miles Road, Collinsville District, $140,000

From Delois Moyer to Alisha Moyer Gonzales of Martinsville: 1 acre tract, Iriswood District

From Sandra C. Burroughs to Lisa Shieleen Williams of Stoneville, North Carolina: lots on northwest side of SR 220, Ridgeway District, $10,200

From Emma Geraldine Turner to Henry Riley Tanks of Martinsville: .38 acre parcel on south side of SR 687, $8,000

From Margate Associates to NBS Martinsville of Lynchburg: 3.86 acre lot across from Laurel Park High School, Iriswood District, $1,475,000

From Equity Trustees to AF Investments of Axton: lot on east side of Dogwood Road, $82,100

From Geraldia O. Robinson to Leslie S. Scales Sr. of Collinsville: 4-acre tract on north side of SR 58, Horsepasture District

From ValleyStar Credit Union to Wiliam Craig Marshall III of Spencer: 1.1 acre lot on southeast side of SR 58, Horsepasture District, $84,000

From Nicholas A. Iacobucci to Joshua M. Duffy of Ridgeway: .999-acre lot on southwest side of SR 694, Horsepasture District, $211,000

From Faye W. Johnson to William Obenour of Axton: parcel on southwest margin of new 20-foot road, $5,000

From Commonwealth Trustees to Federal Home Loan Mortgage of Midvale, Utah: Lot on southwest side of South Daniels Creek Road, $42,350

From Darryl Wade Owen to Cecile Owen of Collinsville: lots in Martinsville District

From Ronald David Prillaman to Amer Y. Mehdi of Martinsville: lots near Hodges Farm Road, Horsepasture District, $150,000

From Paul John Anthony to Joshua E. Doss of Collinsville: lot on west side of Cherward Street, Collinsville District, $115,000

From Angela Dawn Brown to Abigail Faye Brown of Fieldale: lot near east margin of County Line Road, Blackberry District

From Susan Mason Elliott to Clifton Parrish Jr. of Ridgeway: lot in Lakewood Forrest subdivision, Horsepasture District, $110,000

From Archie Balance to Patrick Moran of Ridgeway: lot in Huntington Hills subdivision, $195,000

From Geneva N. Martin to Mark S. Martin of Collinsville: .223-acre lot

From Lemuel Oneil Easly to AF Investments of Axton: .48-acre lot on southwest side of Easley Drive, Blackberry District, $65,000

From Lee E. Lester to Cole B. Reiland of Collinsville: .310-acre lot on south margin of Oakland Drive, Collinsville District, $179,900

From JGE Properties to Big Tex Properties of Roanoke: tract on northeast side of Spruce Street Extension, Iriswood District

From David W. Prillaman to Andrea K. Mathis of Louisa: eight parcels of land and six lots, Reed Creek District, $85,000

From Christopher A. Corbett to Sarah C. Baker of Patrick Springs: 15.89 acres tract, Blackberry District, $15,500

From Earnest L. Palmer to Ben Carter of Martinsville: lot in Henry County, Iriswood District

From Randolph C. Campbell Sr. to Bruce Neal Stewart Jr. of Martinsville: 1.96-acres lot, $165,000; 1-acre lot, $10,000

Henry County property transactions recorded at the start of December Following are property conveyances recorded in Henry County Circuit Court at the start of December: