Following are property conveyances recorded in Henry County Circuit Court at the end of April. These reports are summaries only and may not reflect all parties in the transactions; more information on each transaction is on record in Circuit Court.

From Jimmy Lee Martin to Jaime M Norman of Martinsville on April 21: 10.019 acres on SR 1746, Horsepasture District

From Leon R. Wood to Lea E. Amdor of Fort Myers, Fla., on April 21: lot in Collinsville District, $225,000

from Matthew H. Wood to Jared Tyler Belle of Bassett: three lots on Hales Fish Pond Road, Bassett, $125,000

From David Schimpf to OG Capital LLC of Roanoke on April 21: lots on US 220, Ridgeway District, $440,000

From Lynwood Rigney to Gary P. Plunkett on April 21: lot on south side of Pump House Road, $128,000

From Terrell Woods to Christina Joyce Easley of Martinsville on April 21: 0.866 acre on west side of SR 659, Iriswood District, $53,500

From Paul W. Hooker to Granville C. Cox on April 21: 4.3359 acres on east side of SR 692 and north side of SR 688, Horsepasture District, $25,000

From Trustees of Shiloh Apostolic to Marty Rhodes of Ridgeway on April 21: parcel on northwest side of US 220, $10,000

From Melissa Easter-Calfee to H&C Fine Homes of Bassett on April 21: lot on west side of Sanville Street, Blackberry District, $35,000

From Melissa Easter-Calfee on April 24 to Done Deal Home Buyers LLC of 1111 Smith Lake Road, Martinsville: parcels in Blackberry District, $88,275

From Terry L. Steele on April 21 to Rodrigo A. Sanchez Jimenez: parcel on west margin of SR 1120, Martinsville District: $193,000

From Layfayette, Ayers & Whitlock to SU&P Property Management Inc. of Roanoke on April 24: 0.167 acre, Ridgeway District, $58,000

From Janet Robinson to Larry D. Jones of Martinsville on April 24: parcels on Paul Street, Martinsville District

From Amber Nicole Dillon on April 24 to Amy Lynn Catron of Axton: 1 acre on west side of SR 644

From Freedomhill Properties LLC on April 24 to Duanta Edwards of Newark N.H.: 7.206 acres and 1/595 acre in Reed Creek District, $18,000

From Levi Banas to Curtis L. Yates of Martinsville: 1.7 acres on Mountain View Road, $115,000

From Michael John Peters to Raymond L. Serra of Bassett on April 24: 11 parcels in Reed Creek District, $279,900

From James D. Martin to Kevin Dale Brumett of Bassett on April 25: parcels in Reed Creek District, $230,000

From James R. Merricks to Joan Higgins of Ridgeway on April 25: 0.56 acre, Ridgeway District, $145,000

From Kimberly Habahbeh on April 25 to David Haller of Martinsville: tracts in Collinsville District, $11,499

From Barbara Neaves O’Dell to Alfred L. Amos on April 25: 1.664 acres in Ridgeway District, $10,000

From Ruth S. Forbes to Debra Parsons Buchanan of Martinsville on April 25: 2.002 acres on north side of SR 630, Horsepasture District, $65,000

From Edith M. Alward to Robert C. Roseman Jr. of Eachwood, N.J., on April 26: 5 acres and 0.374 acres

From Seth Michael Robertson on April 26 to William Norris of Woodworth, La.: 10.2 acres, $28,000

From James T. Hancock to Elaine G. Hancock of Bassett: three tracts, Blackberry District

From Done Deal Home Buyers LLC to SSM Properties LLC of 943 Starling Ave. #82, Martinsville: two parcels, Blackberry District, $114,500

From Charlie Wayne Adams to Allyshia Joan Adams on April 27: 1.214 acres on southwest side of Keen Drive, Iriswood District

From Carrington Mortgage Services to Teresa Monroy of Springfield on April 27: three parcels, Horsepasture District, $80,000

From Jerri L. Wimbish to Brownz LLC of Durham, N.C., on April 27: 0.19 acre, $50,000

From Juan Carlos Perez to Miriam Alvarez of Axton: 1.147 acres on south side of SR 625, Iriswood District, $9,000

From Travis L. Bryant to Jamie H. Adams of Stuart: 1.280 acres on west side of Granger Drive, Blackberry District, $9,500

From Brittany Renee Dodson on April 27 to Waylon Cox-Ingram of Martinsville: lots on southwest side of Tanglewood Drive, Martinsville District, $50,000

From Vicki Lynn Martin Knight to Teresa Annette Dula of Martinsville: 3.311 acres on northeast side of SR 977 and northwest side of SR 828, Blackberry District

From Teresa Annette Dula to Gerrit Ten Brink of Bassett: 3.311 acres on northeast side of SR 977 and northwest side of SR 828, Blackberry District, $40,000

From Christopher Adam Pace to Christoper A. Adkins of Ridgeway: lot on north side of US 220, town of Ridgeway, $268,500

From Charles H. Layman on April 18 to Terry G. Layman of Fieldale: 65.175 acres, Horsepasture District; and 10.363 acres, Horsepasture District

From Casey A. Daniels to Jose Guadalupe Santana Silva of Martinsville: lot on south side of Round Hill Drive, Martinsville District, $142,000

From Jimmy Wayne Joyce to Cynthia Faye Grindstaff of Martinsville: lot on west side of SR 696, Horsepasture District

Easements granted to Appalachian Power Company:

From Lemuel Gray Sullivan: 0.13 acre, $2,000

From Albert Charlie Austin: 2.23 acre, $8,930.70

From Sandy L. Chadwick, Reed Creek District, $1

From Jerry D. Martin, Blackberry District, $1

From Michael Martin, Blackberry District, $1

From Cody Warren Trent, Horsepasture District, $1

From William B. Trent III, Horsepasture District, $1

From Donnie Gene Minter, Iriswood District, $1

From Trevor A. Martin, Reed Creek District, $1