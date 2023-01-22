Henry County property transactions recorded at the end of December

Following are property conveyances recorded in Henry County Circuit Court at the end of December:

From Patricia Hicks Foley to Brian Scott Lemon of Fieldale: 2.832 acre parcel on northeast side of SR 609, Blackberry District

From Mattie Sheppard to ORR Properties of Martinsville: 75.22 acres on northwest side of Chatham Road, Iriswood District, $300,000

From Martinsville Home Buyers to Brian Scott Dowell of Tobaccoville, North Carolina: lot on southwest side of Augusta Street, Collinsville District, $55,000

From MWM & SCM to MBS Martinsville of Lychburg: .430, .433 and .499 acre lots on east side of Ridgemont Circle, Collinsville District, $240,000

From Cleavis Vanessa Thrasher to Kasima Laquinta Hollis of Fieldale: .455 and .412 acre lots on southwest side of SR 684, Horsepasture District, $159,900

From Bowles LLC to Hardide Coatings of Ridgeway: 2.876 acres on south side of Hollie Drive, Collinsville District, $617,651.40

From Hardide Coatings to 444 Hollie LLC of Roanoke: 2.876 acres on south side of Hollie Drive, Collinsville District, $1,200,000

From Bobby C. Tatum to Best Wood Products of Rocky Mount: 6.065 acres, Reed Creek District, $190,000

From FND Associates to Harvey R. Gardner of Collinsville: lot on east side of SR 220, Collinsville District, $175,000

From James Louis Beckner Jr. to Roger Gehrig Adams of Stanleytown: lot in Plantation Drive subdivision, Reed Creek District, $14,500

From Mark A. Gongloff to Corey S. Rumley of Martinsville: lot on south side of Mack Road, Blackberry District, $144,900

From Paradist Ministries to Centro Familial Cristianos Ami of Ridgeway: .322, .160 and 1.1 acre tracts on south side of Church Street, Ridgeway District, $160,000

From Donna K. Scruggs to Jody Palmer of Bassett: lot near Philpott Dam Reservoir, Horsepasture District, $7,000

From Jorge G. Tejeda to Angela Tejeda Rose of Stuart: lot on north side of SR 614 and east side of SR 610, Iriswood District

From Jessica A. Gardner to Steven Jason Gardner of Martinsville: 6 acres, Reed Creek District

From Betty J. Cline to Michael W. Cline of Bassett: lots on south side of New Street Highway 57, Horsepasture District

From Brenda H. Metz to Joshua Carter Adams of Graff, Ohio: 31.932- and 10.66-acre lots, Reed Creek District, $50,000

From Kenneth D. Ziglar to Valderrama and Associates of Axton: 1.641-acre tract, Iriswood District, $50,000

From Tony A. Helms to Gregory Mark Crowe of Bassett: .129 acres on Hall Harbour Road, Blackberry District

From Jacqueline Moyer Inge to Michael R. Zielinski of Ridgeway: 14.875 acres, Ridgeway District, $185,000

From Katherine R. Snyder to Jeffrey L. Nelson of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina: lots in Henry County, $120,000

From Priority Investment Properties to CCDD Properties of Oak Ridge, North Carolina: parcel near Daniels Creek Road, $20,000

From Sandra L. Doss to Michael Ray Wood of Meadow of Dan: .6 acres, Horsepasture District, $10,000

From Karen T. Stewart to Jeffrey A. Carter of Collinsville: 18,370 square feet lot on west side of Homestead Trail, Martinsville District, $249,900

From Thomas Edward Turner to Jermaine Markese Manns of Bassett: .287-, 2.434- and 1-acre parcels in Henry County, $130,000

From Jeffrey Painter I to Garlin Painter I of Collinsville: .395-acre lot on southwest margin of Beaver Ridge Road, Collinsville District, $239,500

From Fieldale Insurance Agency to Red Mule Properties of Bassett: lots on south side of First Street in Fieldale, $50,000

From Cassandra Johnson Travis to Torrino Travis of Richmond: parcels on SR 684, Horsepasture District

From Melissa Craig Joyce to Benjamin Ahsley of Bassett: 11.85-acre tract, Blackberry District, $149,000

From Caitlin E. Boyd to Tracy D. Dixon of Bassett: lot on south side of SR 606 in Stanleytown, Reed Creek District, $107,000

From Glenn Fledmann Darby & Goodlat to David Martin of Martinsville: parcels on west side of SR 712, Blackberry District, $89,250

From Carter Bank & Trust to Backboard of Staunton: 14 parcels on southeast side of SR 220, Reed Creek District, $153,900; parcel on west side of SR 57 and south side of SR 609, Collinsville District, $197,100

From Joyce B. Webb to Amber N. Quesenberry of Martinsville: lots in Henry County, Horsepasture District, $183,000

From Charles B. Lester to Rebecca A. Lester of Bassett: property on southeast side of Bull Mountain Road, Blackberry District

From Julius Ross Evans to David Shelton of Ridgeway: lots on north side of Moores Mill Road, Horsepasture District, $9,000

From Joey Rogers Arrington to Chadwick Tyler Trammell of Stanleytown: 2.731-, 1.352- and .967-acre lots Reed Creek District, $930,000

From George Dewey Moore to Joe Peter Winnard of Martinsville: lot on south side of Jeb Stuart Road, Iriswood District, $290,000

From Annette V. Cross to Kasey L. Wyrick of Ridgeway: 5.25-acre parcel on northeast side of SR 781, Ridgeway District, $198,000

From Wanda Giles to Hollie Coles of Axton: lot in Irisburg District

From Steven M. Swing to Swing Family Trust of Huntersville, North Carolina: lot on north side of Dyer Road