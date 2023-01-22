 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
HENRY COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

Henry County property transactions recorded at the end of December

  • 0

'Newsweek' reports that experts predict the housing market is heading into a correction following years of soaring mortgage rates and major cost increases.

Following are property conveyances recorded in Henry County Circuit Court at the end of December:

From Patricia Hicks Foley to Brian Scott Lemon of Fieldale: 2.832 acre parcel on northeast side of SR 609, Blackberry District

From Mattie Sheppard to ORR Properties of Martinsville: 75.22 acres on northwest side of Chatham Road, Iriswood District, $300,000

From Martinsville Home Buyers to Brian Scott Dowell of Tobaccoville, North Carolina: lot on southwest side of Augusta Street, Collinsville District, $55,000

From MWM & SCM to MBS Martinsville of Lychburg: .430, .433 and .499 acre lots on east side of Ridgemont Circle, Collinsville District, $240,000

From Cleavis Vanessa Thrasher to Kasima Laquinta Hollis of Fieldale: .455 and .412 acre lots on southwest side of SR 684, Horsepasture District, $159,900

People are also reading…

From Bowles LLC to Hardide Coatings of Ridgeway: 2.876 acres on south side of Hollie Drive, Collinsville District, $617,651.40

From Hardide Coatings to 444 Hollie LLC of Roanoke: 2.876 acres on south side of Hollie Drive, Collinsville District, $1,200,000

From Bobby C. Tatum to Best Wood Products of Rocky Mount: 6.065 acres, Reed Creek District, $190,000

From FND Associates to Harvey R. Gardner of Collinsville: lot on east side of SR 220, Collinsville District, $175,000

From James Louis Beckner Jr. to Roger Gehrig Adams of Stanleytown: lot in Plantation Drive subdivision, Reed Creek District, $14,500

From Mark A. Gongloff to Corey S. Rumley of Martinsville: lot on south side of Mack Road, Blackberry District, $144,900

From Paradist Ministries to Centro Familial Cristianos Ami of Ridgeway: .322, .160 and 1.1 acre tracts on south side of Church Street, Ridgeway District, $160,000

From Donna K. Scruggs to Jody Palmer of Bassett: lot near Philpott Dam Reservoir, Horsepasture District, $7,000

From Jorge G. Tejeda to Angela Tejeda Rose of Stuart: lot on north side of SR 614 and east side of SR 610, Iriswood District

From Jessica A. Gardner to Steven Jason Gardner of Martinsville: 6 acres, Reed Creek District

From Betty J. Cline to Michael W. Cline of Bassett: lots on south side of New Street Highway 57, Horsepasture District

From Brenda H. Metz to Joshua Carter Adams of Graff, Ohio: 31.932- and 10.66-acre lots, Reed Creek District, $50,000

From Kenneth D. Ziglar to Valderrama and Associates of Axton: 1.641-acre tract, Iriswood District, $50,000

From Tony A. Helms to Gregory Mark Crowe of Bassett: .129 acres on Hall Harbour Road, Blackberry District

From Jacqueline Moyer Inge to Michael R. Zielinski of Ridgeway: 14.875 acres, Ridgeway District, $185,000

From Katherine R. Snyder to Jeffrey L. Nelson of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina: lots in Henry County, $120,000

From Priority Investment Properties to CCDD Properties of Oak Ridge, North Carolina: parcel near Daniels Creek Road, $20,000

From Sandra L. Doss to Michael Ray Wood of Meadow of Dan: .6 acres, Horsepasture District, $10,000

From Karen T. Stewart to Jeffrey A. Carter of Collinsville: 18,370 square feet lot on west side of Homestead Trail, Martinsville District, $249,900

From Thomas Edward Turner to Jermaine Markese Manns of Bassett: .287-, 2.434- and 1-acre parcels in Henry County, $130,000

From Jeffrey Painter I to Garlin Painter I of Collinsville: .395-acre lot on southwest margin of Beaver Ridge Road, Collinsville District, $239,500

From Fieldale Insurance Agency to Red Mule Properties of Bassett: lots on south side of First Street in Fieldale, $50,000

From Cassandra Johnson Travis to Torrino Travis of Richmond: parcels on SR 684, Horsepasture District

From Melissa Craig Joyce to Benjamin Ahsley of Bassett: 11.85-acre tract, Blackberry District, $149,000

From Caitlin E. Boyd to Tracy D. Dixon of Bassett: lot on south side of SR 606 in Stanleytown, Reed Creek District, $107,000

From Glenn Fledmann Darby & Goodlat to David Martin of Martinsville: parcels on west side of SR 712, Blackberry District, $89,250

From Carter Bank & Trust to Backboard of Staunton: 14 parcels on southeast side of SR 220, Reed Creek District, $153,900; parcel on west side of SR 57 and south side of SR 609, Collinsville District, $197,100

From Joyce B. Webb to Amber N. Quesenberry of Martinsville: lots in Henry County, Horsepasture District, $183,000

From Charles B. Lester to Rebecca A. Lester of Bassett: property on southeast side of Bull Mountain Road, Blackberry District

From Julius Ross Evans to David Shelton of Ridgeway: lots on north side of Moores Mill Road, Horsepasture District, $9,000

From Joey Rogers Arrington to Chadwick Tyler Trammell of Stanleytown: 2.731-, 1.352- and .967-acre lots Reed Creek District, $930,000

From George Dewey Moore to Joe Peter Winnard of Martinsville: lot on south side of Jeb Stuart Road, Iriswood District, $290,000

From Annette V. Cross to Kasey L. Wyrick of Ridgeway: 5.25-acre parcel on northeast side of SR 781, Ridgeway District, $198,000

From Wanda Giles to Hollie Coles of Axton: lot in Irisburg District

From Steven M. Swing to Swing Family Trust of Huntersville, North Carolina: lot on north side of Dyer Road

Henry County property transactions recorded at mid-December
Henry County property transactions recorded at the start of December
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese New Year horoscopes predict a bumpy year for these four signs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert