Following are property conveyances recorded in Henry County Circuit Court at the start of February. These reports are summaries only and may not reflect all parties in the transactions; more information on each transaction is on record in Circuit Court.

Many of these transactions are of properties sold by law firm Glenn, Feldmann, Darby & Goodlatte of Roanoke. A search on Henry County GIS shows that those properties had belonged to Ted Balabanis.

From Travis Wayne Byrd to Lemuel Flynn Helms of Kitty Hawk, N.C.: triangular lot with 2.01 acres, Martinsville District

From Scharlean C. Randolph to Samuel R. Petty of Martinsville: lot, Martinsville District, $1,200

From 329 Partners LLC to Samuel R. Petty: lots near Koehler Depot, $1,800

From Clarence V. Izzard to Lucinora Legacy Realty LLC: lot on east side of Rivermont Road, Collinsville District

From Waller L. Andrews to Best Wood Products Inc. of Rocky Mount: 5 acres on northwest margin of U.S. 20, Reed Creek District, $235,000

From Scott Davidson to Martha King of Bassett: 0.902 acre, SR 698, Blackberry District

From Ryan Gallimore to Lisa Renee Martin of Martinsville: lot on SR 737, Martinsville District, $85,500

Easements and rights-of-way to Appalachian Power Co. from:

Dinah Southern Carter, 0.78 acre, $4,623.74

Thomas Dean Brannock, 0.15 acre, $2,000

Claude R. Steffey, 1.43 acres, $8,590.30

Brenda A. Agee, 0.06 acre, $750

From Roy Darrell Manning Sr. to Allen C. Weese of Ridgeway: parcels, Horsepasture District, $220,000

From Brian Lee Long to Scott L. Nickeson of Spencer: lots, Horsepasture District, $70,000

From Professional Foreclosure Corp. to REO Trust 2021-NR3 of Salt Lake City, UtahL two parcels, Horsepasture District, $42,036.18

From Leth Hairston to T’Mesha M. Penn of Martinsville: 1.620 acres, Ridgeway District, $13,000

From Paul R. King Jr. to Diane R. King of Martinsville: 1 acre, Horsepasture District

From Charles H. Cressell to Kimberly D. Cressell of Martinsville: 0.82 acre, Horsepasture District

From Maria Consuelo Gonzalez Montes to Christopher Dylan Major of Martinsville: lots, Ridgeway District, $140,000

From Earldeen S. Rorrer to Rosa D. Hernandez of Wytheville: 0.77 acre on south side of SR 836, Horsepasture Distirct

From Elizabeth Dawn Roland to Richard B. Roland of Ridgeway: 7.703 acres, Ridgeway District

From Nancy C. Rotenberry to Marco Antonio Franco Silva of Bassett: lot on BranchWaters of Cow Branch & 3/10 acre on Spring Garden Drive, Horsepasture, $55,000

From James C. Snead to Loretta E. Poore of Bassett: Deed of Gift & Exchange for 0.013 acre triangular lot

From Clyde E. Mullins to Brenda Jayne Morrow of Taylorsville, N.C.: parcels in Ridgeway Distrct, $55,000

From Corey Lynn Helbert to Timothy W. Vaught of Collinsville: lots on north side of Oak Street, Reed Creek District, $110,000

From Lisa Ingram Kester to Claire H. Lambert of Bassett: 2.124 acre and 1.140 acre on northwest side of SR 838, Blackberry District, $70,000

From Resources Exchange Association to Lonnie Ray Tatum of Martinsville: two parcels on west side of SR 666, Reed Creek District

From Delores Martin to Sterling Brown of Martinsville: 1.366 acres on south side of St. John’s Circle, Iriswood District, $425,000

From Posey L. Turner Jr. to Jose Castro of Bassett: small tract in Horsepasture District, $10,000

From Gayle S. Anderson to James A. Turner Jr. of Martinsville: tracts in Reed Creek District, $175,000

From Marsha Elaine Frith, Executor, to Ziye Wang of Martinsville: 1.238 acres on north side of SR 627, Blackberry District, $70,000

From Caden Energix Axton LLC to City of Danville: Deed of Easement

From Terrell R. Odell to Lisa Thomas of Fieldale: lots on westerly side of Dogwood Lane, Horsepasture District, $210,000

From David Wayne Compton to Carolyn W. Turner of Bassett: $160,000

From Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development: lot on south side of Sunset Drive, Martinsville District, $10.