Following are property conveyances recorded in Henry County Circuit Court at the end of March. These reports are summaries only and may not reflect all parties in the transactions; more information on each transaction is on record in Circuit Court.

From Michael D. Johnston to William Michael Johnston of Martinsville: 10.249 acres on Blue Knob Road, Reed Creek District

From Bobby C. Taylor to Pedro Guzman of Cascade: 8.983 acres on west side of Axton, Iriswood District, $10,000

From Brenda M. Simpson to Zaid Properties LLC of 174 Farmingdale Drive, Martinsville: 5.229 acres, Ridgeway District, $379,000

From James Gary Hughes to Paul Lawrence Cockram of Ridgeway: 4.58 acres on north side of SR 687, Horsepasture District, $18,000

From Brent M. Foley to Darren C. Kern of Ridgeway: 6.857 acres, Horespasture District, $379,000

From Tami Harper to Fred J. Russell of Bassett: lot across Smith River from North Bassett, Blackberry District, $1,000

From Sherman D. Dillard to Leonard E. Hairston of Bassett: 0.74 acre on west side of Watkins Drive, Blackberry District, $2,600

From Levi C. Hampton to Levelway LLC of Winchester: lot on SR 610, $6,900

From Jon M. Copeland to Jessica R. Cooke of Martinsville: parcel on east side of SR 706, Ridgeway District, $122,500

From Mary A. Brinegar to Judy B. Alcorn of Spencer: 0.390 acre on east side of George Taylor Road

From Jennifer E. Miracle to Madison Marie Surber of Martinsville: lot in Ridgeway District, $127,500

From Clarence Hill to Ashley C. Mills of Bassett: 0.2862 acre on southwest side of SR 67, Blackberry District, $120,000

From James D. Simms to Terry Walter Robertson of Ridgway: lot on Ridgeway District, $6,200

From Randolph H. Keys Sr. to Elizabeth Ann Barbour of Martinsville: 13 acres, Reed Creek District

From Charles Tolley, Tr., to Stephen H. Draper of Ridgeway: 3.272 acres and 8.136 acres on north side of Soapstone Road, Horsepasture District, $59,000

From John F. Thacker to Cynthia F. Thacker: 11.323 acres

From Cynthia F. Thacker to John F. Thacker: 27.5 acres

From Stanley Lee Williams to Carlos E. Bonilla-Velasquez of New York: parcels in Reed Creek District, $80,000

From Kathy Lynn Murphy to Latresse Johnson of Henderson, N.C.: two parcels on northeast margin of SR 627, Blackberry District, $8,000

From Susan L. Scott to Eric Thomas Whittaker of Ridgeway: lot on southwest side of SR 1340, Ridgeway District, $118,000

From James C. Branscome to Amber D. Patterson of Collinsville: 5.048 acres off west side of SR 174, Collinsville District, $150,000

From George Sanders Scott to Ricardo Fernandez of Bassett: 1 acre, Reed Creek District, $8,000

From Edwin A. Gendron Jr. to Lester Group Inc.: parcels in Ridgeway District, $2,877,000

From Harrison Redd Jr. to Deisy Alejandra Garcia Tiznado of Martinsville: 3.067 acres, Iriswood District, $12,000

From Richard E. Reeves to Evans Home and Landscapes LLC of 884 Mount Vernon Road, Axton, $45,000

From Katherine V. Joyce to David L. Moore of Ridgeway: tract, $70,000

From American Services Inc. to Michael N. Wilson of Ridgeway: $190,000

From Clarence Dewitt Allen Mitchem to Rosalba Flores Heredia of Burlington, N.C.: lot on east side of SR 8511, Collinsville District, $26,000

From Douglas W. Turner to Edwin Cesar Espinosa of Martinsville: lot in Collinsville District, $73,800

From Mohammad Zaghab to Appalachian Power: easement and right-of-way, $1

From Nancy L. Turner to Payton I. Richardson of Bassett: to lots at North Bassett, Reed Creek District, $5,000

From The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Headwater Capital LLC of Roanoke: lot on northeast side of Westover Drive, Collinsville District, $66,000

From Maya Danielle Watson to David E. Yates of Ridgeway: parcels in Ridgeway District, $138,000

From Professional Foreclosure Corp. to BKC Properties of Vinton: cul-de-sac at Hanover Court, $1,000

From Esther S. Powell to David E. Thompson of Ridgeway: $520,000

From Linda Joyce Kiah to Robert J. Durden of Martinsville: lot in Woodland Heights, Reed Creek District, $3,750

From Gladys J. Noel to James D. Noel of Martinsville: 1.014 acres with 20-foot easement, $75,000

From BKC Properties Inc. to Headwater Capital LLC of Roanoke: lot on southeast margin of SR 894, Martinsville District, $75,000

From Patricia Hatcher FKA to Jessica Barner of Martinsville: 20,000 square feet on southwest side of Mack Road, Blackberry District, $149,900

From Justin Aaron Adkins to Appalachian Power: easement of 0.07 acres along Powell Road, $2,000

From Herson David Rivera Garcia to BRMC Inc. of Rocky Mount: parcels in Reed Creek District, $20,000

From Bronson Stein to Carrara R.E. Investments of Thaxton: on Morgan Ford Road

From Michael E. Wagner to Jesse D. Cahill Sr. of Collinsville: tracts in Reed Creek District, $5,000

From Central Enterprise to Phillip Douglas Aaron of Martinsville: lots fronting Summit View Drive, lots on the south side of Summit View Drive and lot on southeast side of Erwin Street, Collinsville District

From John Daniel Taylor IV to Kelcea Martin Taylor of Collinsville: parcel on east side of SR 893, Collinsville District

From Dwayne J. Wilkinson to JKA Properties LLC of Greensboro, N.C.: 27.872 acres in Iriswood District, $145,000

From Carolyn Aaron Shivley to Nicholas B. Houston of Bassett: lot on northwest side of SR 606, $90,000

From Patrick Henry Farm Corporation to Jon D. Cargo of Collinsville: lots in Patrick Henry Farms Subdivision, Iriswood District, $38,000

From Philip W. Koger to Diana Thompson Spencer of Martinsville: portion of a lot on east side of SR 1141 in Martinsville District

From John E. Rak Jr. to Home Bridge Read Estate LLC of New Mexico: 2.25 acres on southeast side of Martinsville-Horsepasture Road, $3,200

From Georgia Thomas to Eldon S. Marshall of Stanleytown: lots near west side of Old National Highway, Reed Creek District

From Brian C. Brown to Helenmary T. Brown of Collinsville: lots on northwest side of Richardson Road, Collinsville District

From Shannon H. Newman to Justin Hines of Wirtz: 0.261 acre on northwest side of SR 1414, Horsepasture District

From Russel A. Pack to Fathi Husein Abdelhadi of Bassett: 1.576 acres on northeast side of SR 985, Blackberry District, $210,000

From Winn Properties LLC to U-Storage LLC of Smithfield, N.C.: 0.596 acre and 0.061 acre, Iriswood District, $197,500

From Steven Castello to Megan Reeann Parnell of Bassett: 2.3 acres west of Center Church on County Line Road, Blackberry District, $225,000, and 1.521 acre on northwest side of SR 626, Blackberry District

From Andrea Lisa Wingfield, sole devisee, to Charlie G. Joyce III of Martinsville: 30.128 acres on south margin of SR 627, Horsepasture District, $45,000

From Patterson Vending Services to Fieldale Heritage LLC of Union Hall: lot on north side of Field Avenue

From Kimberly M. Myers to James F. Joyce of Mountain View Road, Martinsville: $230,000

From Marie Martin to Michel Amos of Martinsville: lot on east side of SR 1608, Iriswood District, $30,000

From Mattie G. Sheppard to Steven Fussy of Martinsville: 26.248 acres and 174.885 acres, Chatham Road, $1,100,000

From Marvin Lynn Martin Sr. to Jerelle L. Carter of Martinsville: 0.985 acre on south side of Inge Drive, $276,000

From Stephen Blaine Adkins Sr. to Pamela Troup of Spencer: 4.211 acres on southwest side of Evergreen Drive, Horsepasture District, $35,000

From Ratliff Group LLC to Victor G. Surber II of Bassett: 3 acres on west side of T Thornwood Drive, Bassett, $35,000

From Minogue Bros. Inc. to Austin Page Belcher of Spencer: 0.459 acre on north side of SR 945, Horsepasture, $164,900

From Lauroak LLC to Frances Lipford Gale of Collinsville: 2.618 acres and 0.0117 acre, Reed Creek district, $4,000

