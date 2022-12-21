Henry County property transactions recorded at the end of November

Following are property conveyances recorded in Henry County Circuit Court at the end of November:

From Philip W. Norman to Dana Seagle of Ridgeway: Parcel on northeast side of SR 726: $200,000

From Thomas Walker to Michael Keith Dove of Bassett: Parcels in Iriswood District, $215,900

Fro JAM Partners LLC to Ana Maria Hernandez of Martinsville: Lot on southwest side of Dye Plant Road, Ridgeway District, $68,000

From Garvin Ray Bateman to Lola L. Green of Bassett: Lots on north margin of Hwy 57, Blackberry District, $5,000

From Richard A. Steere to Michael S. Wagoner of Ridgeway: 0.093 acre, $500

Fro Artisan Enterprises LLC to Christina Moreno Strubhar of Ridgeway: Lot on southeast side of SR 692: $201,000

From Bernard E. Joyce to Bernard Emmett Joyce Jr. of Bassett: Parcel on southwest side of SR 904

From Stephen Baldwin to Mark Baldwin of Bassett: Lots on west side of SR 672, Reed Creek District, $30,000

From James M. Coulson to Mackenzie Quinn Coulson of Fieldale: $70,000

From Vance J. Hairston to Booker Warren Woods of Sumter, S.C.: Lots, $38,600

From Pickle LLC to Gina Cali of Seal Beach: 62.812 acres off Walnut Creek Road, Blackberry District, $479,000

Fro Rodney Dean Witt, Executor, to Sarah Louise Witt of Spencer: Lot on north side of SR 687 leading from Fieldale to Center Church, Horsepasture District, $54,000

From Garry W. Kendrick to Connie Sue Bamberg of Martinsville: 1 acre on southeast side of Chatham Road, $365,000

From Martinsville Self Storage LLC to PWREL LLC of Woodbridge: Parcels in Collinsville District and Martinsville District, $215,000

From Andrew M. Neville, Special Comm., to Earnest Roy Bowles of Bassett: Tract on south side of SR 827, $14,000

From Steven D. Jumper to Margaret Ayers of Florida: Parcel on west margin of SR 881, Horsepasture District, $41,000

From Andrew M. Neville, Special Comm., to Elmo P. Compton of Bassett: 1 acre in Henry County, Horsepasture District, $5,400

From Andrew M. Neville, Special Comm., to Ray M. Compson III of Winston-Salem: 12.492 acres, $42,000

From Nancy T. Parcell to Basil Manly Boyd III: 16.864 acres in Iriswood District

From Margueretta Manigault to Michelle Coulibaly of Martinsville: 2.665 acres on east side of SR 687

From Dennis Plasters to Jessica M. Slater of Ridgeway: Land on west margin of SR T-1009 in Town of Ridgeway: $102,500

From Barbara Joyce to Timothy L. Decker of Ridgeway: 3 parcels on north side of SR 641, $36,000

From Jerry C. Rigney to Casey A. Daniels of Axton: 1.857 acres on southeast side of Mount Vernon Road, $425,000

From Jennifer Taylor to Casey A. Daniels of Axton: 1.857 acres on south side of SR 619, Iriswood District

From Jennifer Taylor to Casey A. Daniels of Axton: 1.915 acres on south side of SR 619, Iriswood District

From Brenda S. Reid to Andrianna LaToya Craig of Martinsville: Lot in Horsepasture District, $104,256

From Lessie Bennett Hatcher to Dewey R. Stone of Martinsville: 3.81 acres on south margin of SR 627, Horsepasture District, $28,000

From Luis Angel Lopez to Riley A. Coulson of Ridgeway: Parcel on SR 694, $165,000

From Sheree D. Martin to Kevin Q. Johnson of Stuart: Parcels in Blackberry District, $131,000

From Joseph Carroll Compton to William W. Shough of Axton: Two lots southeast side of Hobson Road, Iriswood Disctrict, $400,000, and three lots in Iriswood District, $100,000

From William W. Shough to Michael D. Minter Jr. of Martinsville: Lot on east side of Turner Ashby Road, Iriswood District, $400,000

From Elizabeth H. Minter, FKA, to Cindy Anne LaCroix of Martinsville: Two lots in Collinsville District, $215,000

From Patsy B. Craig to Michael Craig of Martinsville: Lot fronting 106 feet on west side of Chatmoss Court, Iriswood District, $77,900

From Trustee Services of Virginia to Truist Bank of Richmond: 94 Fellowship Drive, Horsepasture District, $41,972.66