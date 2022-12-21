 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Martinsville Bulletin is partnering with Lester Building Supply who are sponsoring 206 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story
HENRY COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

Henry County property transactions recorded at the end of November

  • 0

Coming up with the money to buy a home is tricky. Here are some avenues to explore. PennyGem’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Following are property conveyances recorded in Henry County Circuit Court at the end of November:

From Philip W. Norman to Dana Seagle of Ridgeway: Parcel on northeast side of SR 726: $200,000

From Thomas Walker to Michael Keith Dove of Bassett: Parcels in Iriswood District, $215,900

Fro JAM Partners LLC to Ana Maria Hernandez of Martinsville: Lot on southwest side of Dye Plant Road, Ridgeway District, $68,000

From Garvin Ray Bateman to Lola L. Green of Bassett: Lots on north margin of Hwy 57, Blackberry District, $5,000

From Richard A. Steere to Michael S. Wagoner of Ridgeway: 0.093 acre, $500

Fro Artisan Enterprises LLC to Christina Moreno Strubhar of Ridgeway: Lot on southeast side of SR 692: $201,000

People are also reading…

From Bernard E. Joyce to Bernard Emmett Joyce Jr. of Bassett: Parcel on southwest side of SR 904

From Stephen Baldwin to Mark Baldwin of Bassett: Lots on west side of SR 672, Reed Creek District, $30,000

From James M. Coulson to Mackenzie Quinn Coulson of Fieldale: $70,000

From Vance J. Hairston to Booker Warren Woods of Sumter, S.C.: Lots, $38,600

From Pickle LLC to Gina Cali of Seal Beach: 62.812 acres off Walnut Creek Road, Blackberry District, $479,000

Fro Rodney Dean Witt, Executor, to Sarah Louise Witt of Spencer: Lot on north side of SR 687 leading from Fieldale to Center Church, Horsepasture District, $54,000

From Garry W. Kendrick to Connie Sue Bamberg of Martinsville: 1 acre on southeast side of Chatham Road, $365,000

From Martinsville Self Storage LLC to PWREL LLC of Woodbridge: Parcels in Collinsville District and Martinsville District, $215,000

From Andrew M. Neville, Special Comm., to Earnest Roy Bowles of Bassett: Tract on south side of SR 827, $14,000

From Steven D. Jumper to Margaret Ayers of Florida: Parcel on west margin of SR 881, Horsepasture District, $41,000

From Andrew M. Neville, Special Comm., to Elmo P. Compton of Bassett: 1 acre in Henry County, Horsepasture District, $5,400

From Andrew M. Neville, Special Comm., to Ray M. Compson III of Winston-Salem: 12.492 acres, $42,000

From Nancy T. Parcell to Basil Manly Boyd III: 16.864 acres in Iriswood District

From Margueretta Manigault to Michelle Coulibaly of Martinsville: 2.665 acres on east side of SR 687

From Dennis Plasters to Jessica M. Slater of Ridgeway: Land on west margin of SR T-1009 in Town of Ridgeway: $102,500

From Barbara Joyce to Timothy L. Decker of Ridgeway: 3 parcels on north side of SR 641, $36,000

From Jerry C. Rigney to Casey A. Daniels of Axton: 1.857 acres on southeast side of Mount Vernon Road, $425,000

From Jennifer Taylor to Casey A. Daniels of Axton: 1.857 acres on south side of SR 619, Iriswood District

From Jennifer Taylor to Casey A. Daniels of Axton: 1.915 acres on south side of SR 619, Iriswood District

From Brenda S. Reid to Andrianna LaToya Craig of Martinsville: Lot in Horsepasture District, $104,256

From Lessie Bennett Hatcher to Dewey R. Stone of Martinsville: 3.81 acres on south margin of SR 627, Horsepasture District, $28,000

From Luis Angel Lopez to Riley A. Coulson of Ridgeway: Parcel on SR 694, $165,000

From Sheree D. Martin to Kevin Q. Johnson of Stuart: Parcels in Blackberry District, $131,000

From Joseph Carroll Compton to William W. Shough of Axton: Two lots southeast side of Hobson Road, Iriswood Disctrict, $400,000, and three lots in Iriswood District, $100,000

From William W. Shough to Michael D. Minter Jr. of Martinsville: Lot on east side of Turner Ashby Road, Iriswood District, $400,000

From Elizabeth H. Minter, FKA, to Cindy Anne LaCroix of Martinsville: Two lots in Collinsville District, $215,000

From Patsy B. Craig to Michael Craig of Martinsville: Lot fronting 106 feet on west side of Chatmoss Court, Iriswood District, $77,900

From Trustee Services of Virginia to Truist Bank of Richmond: 94 Fellowship Drive, Horsepasture District, $41,972.66

Henry County property transactions recorded in mid-November
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Christmas tree unveiled in Kyiv, as Ukraine refuses to let Russia 'steal' the festive season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert