HENRY COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

Henry County property transactions recorded at the end of October

From Reginald W. Gravely Jr. to Lawrence Taylor of Bassett: 1.595 acre, Blackberry District, $151,000

From Robert N. Branscom to Michael B. Arnold of Martinsville: Parcels in Iriswood District, $166,700

From PMC Rentals LC to Rodney Stephen Maravelis of Collinsville: Lots on west side of Daniels Creek Road, $35,000

From C&D Construction Corporation to Hogwest Properties of 4033 Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville: 2.716 acres on northwest side of US Hwy 58, Horsepasture District, $133,600

From Euna M. Parcell to Victor Hugo Rivera Quintero of Axton: 1.66 acres on northwest side of Sandy River Road, Iriswood District, $12,000

From David Weber to Clarence DeWitt Allen Mitchem of Bassett: Lot on east side of Tahoe Drive, Collinsville Distirct, $20,000

From Stephen D. Sechrist to Janie Collins of Collinsville: 0.48 acre/Colonial Drive & Laurel Lane, $110,000

From Kevin Lang Davis to Kevin O’Brien Pellicciotti of Collinsville: Lot on west margin of Ridge Road, $170,000

From Carl Scott Lavinder to Larry Lavinder of Roanoke: Lots on west side of Reed Creek Drive, Reed Creek District

From Carl Scott Lavinder to Larry Lavinder of Roanoke: Lots near Hwy 20, Reed Creek District

From Kevin Tyler Reid to Davis M. Byrd of Ridgeway: Parcels in Ridgeway District, $199,900

From Arthur F. Henry to Billy R. Purdy of Bassett: 0.791 acre on east side of Melrose Drive, Reed Creek District

From Herman L. Ashley Sr. to Juan Carlos Perez of Axton: 1.147 acres, Iriswood District, $9,000

From Ignacio Juarez Esparza to Jose de Jesus Escobar of Axton: 1.5 acres on east margin of R/W of SR 946, Iriswood District, $10,000

From Jay Amba LLC to Hadid786 LLC of 6570 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway: 1.489 acres on west side of US 220 Ridgeway District, $360,000

From Kelly David Daniels to Randall Riggins of Axton: Tract on SR 946, $7,000

From Jane Spera Hayes Kestner to W. Jeffrey of Martinsville: 1.594 acres on northeast side of SR 1709, $320,000

From Molly Ann Davis Russell to Oak Realty LLC of Collinsville: 2 acres on south side of SR 616, Iriswood District, $104,000

From Joseph E. Maxey, Exec., to James A. Cutler of Spencer: 1.4 acres on south side of U.S. Hwy 58, Horsepasture District, $146,000

From Vuong Thi Nguyen to Matthew Sandoval of Bassett: 1.170 acres on northeast side of Oak Level Road, Reed Creek District, $55,000

From Energize Properties LLC to Bernard H. Doerr of Martinsville: 5.002 acres, $275,000

From William R. Turner to Christian Housing LLC of Roanoke: 0.678 acres, Horsepasture District, $18,000

From Ruby M. Hairston to Thelma Martin: Lot in Ridgeway

From Cascase Funding Mortgage Trust to Mark Carrington Spillman of Martinsville: Lot on southeast side of Joseph Martin Hwy, Ridgeway District, $66,000

From Heidi Lynn Orr to Stephen Reed Cooper of Stanleytown: Lot 15, Stoneleigh Farms Subdivision

From Rhoda A. Northrup to Chad Michael Ray Williams of Ridgeway: 2.788 acres and 1.798 acres on NE side of Rte 782, $164,900, and tract on a right-of-way

From Carlisle School to Robert A. Lackey of Martinsville: Lot on west side of Lombard Circle with 1.8 acres, Iriswood District: $50,000

From Willie L. Ramsey Jr. to Jasmin Tanco of Bassett: 1.053 acres, Stones Dairy Road, Blackberry District, $49,000

From Mildred C. Hylton to Larry Donnell Hylton of Martinsville: Lot on southwest side of Laurel Park Avenue, Iriswood District

From Ashley Hairston Jr. to Hairston Estates Corp. of Axton: Tracts in Iriswood District, $550

From Rebecca Jane Barrow to Ronald Spencer of Martinsville: 7.932 acres and 1.012 acres on SR 844, Reed Creek District, $9,000

From Maxine S. Richardson to Amy Richardson-Martin of Martinsville: 1 acre on west side of SR 687 and 1/2 acre tract adjoining back of 1 acre tract, Horsepasture District, $15,950

From Bobby L. Lawson to Patsy L. Dillard of Ridgeway: Lot 10 Arlington Heights Subdivision

From Edsel Corns to Donald R. Stevenson Jr. of Ridgeway: Lot on south side of Hwy 58, Martinsville, Horsepasture District, $4,000

From Stacie Dale Martin Shough to Talmadge W. Martin of Martinsville: Tracts on west side of SR 687, $100,000

From Charles B. Warren to Patty L. Warren of Martinsville: Lots in Iriswood District

From P. Truman Adkins to Juan Miguel Rodriguez of Martinsville: Lot on east side of Jeryl Street, Collinsville District, $50,000

From Elizabeth S. Hairston to Anthony O’Neal Philpott of High Point, N.C.: Release of life estate of .5 acres in Ridgeway District

From Fannie Hairston Cooper to Allen F. Tinsley Jr. of Martinsville: Parcels in line of a 30-foot road space, $1,250

From James M. Lyons to Adam Hylton of Bassett: Lot on southeast margin of Yacht Club Road, Blackberry District, $96,000

From Andrew M. Neville, Esq., to Beth Wells Sharf of North Carolina: Lots on northeast side of Mt. Olivet Road, $12,000

From E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Co. to Wellspring Fellowship: 590 DuPont Road, Martinsville

From Cindy I. Barbur to Judy Robertson of Axton: One acre, Iriswood District

From Kimberly D. Nester to Robert Lee Parnell III of Fieldale: Martinsville District, $54,700

From Kenneth W. Peal to Ronald L. Peal of Bassett: 0.84 acre on northwest margin of SR 838, Blackberry District; Lots on north side of SR 838, Horsepasture District

From Basil Manley Boyd III to David P. Balcerzak of Martinsville: 0.716 acre on northwest side of Stafford Circle, Iriswood District, $450,000

From Max F. Wingett to Timothy Alan Overstreet of Collinsville: Lots on the southeast side of Parkwood Court and lots on the north side of Parkwood Court, Collinsville District, $249,000

From Linda M. Bradley to Stephen S. Schober of Ridgeway: 4.253 acres on south side of SR 694, Horsepasture District, $182,000

From Russell E. Haley to Jonathan R. Haley of Mechanicsville: Two parcels on north margin of Chatham Heights Road

