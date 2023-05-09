Following are property conveyances recorded in Henry County Circuit Court at the start of April. These reports are summaries only and may not reflect all parties in the transactions; more information on each transaction is on record in Circuit Court.

From Bernice Jacob Crowe to Kayla Leann Rakes of Bassett: property in Blackberry District

From CMH Homes Inc. of Tennessee to Kylie W. Woods of Axton: 6.295 acres, Irisburg District, $336,724

From Andrew C. Palmer to WFW Properties LLC of 715 Memorial Blvd., Martinsville: 2.312 acres, Iriswood District, $38,000

From Farmingdale Limited Liability to Barry Dale Durham of Martinsville: 0.810 acre, Ridgeway District, $15,000

From Sarah Frances Walker to Michelle Renee Eames of Ridgeway: 0.324 acre on east side of Main Street, Ridgeway District, $90,000

From Melody Newsome Oliver, Tr., to John Thaddeus F. Christian of Martinsville: 1.94 acres and 9.469 acres, Collinsville District, $94,000

From Helen Martin Noel to Javita C. Stockton on April 4: Parcels in Horsepasture District

From Charles D. Davis on April 4 to Shannon Gerard of Ridgeway: 5.250 acres on south side of SR 642, Ridgeway District, $349,900

From Rachel N. Wood on April 4 to Donna F.W. Rypdahl of Collinsville: lot in Martinsville District

From BKC Properties Inc. to Sandra J. Duquette on April 4: lot on south margin of Longview Drive, Collinsville District, $143,500

From Christina A. Davis to Joshua P. Dunn of Martinsville on April 4: parcels in Horsepasture District, $259,000

From John F. Adams on April 5 to Tonda P. Adams of Ridgeway: lot on southwest side of SR 687, $145,000

From Douglas W. Adams Sr. to Ashley M. Wyrick of Bassett: 0.361 acre on northeast side of Longview Drive, Blackberry District

From Mark Lance Davis on April 5 to Mark Lance Davis II of Axton: 1.01 acre on west side of SR 647; and 1.01 acre on west side of SR 647, $233,200

From Tracy Michael Thompson to Orlando C. Gilbert of Bassett on April 5: 0.218 acre, Reed Creek District, $45,000

From Ashley Raines to Waylon Cox-Ingram on April 5: 1.734 acres on north side of SR 681, Blackberry District, $7,500

From Howard D. Taft to Johnny R. Sexton of Reidsville, N.C., on April 6: 1.73 acres, 1.19 acres and 1.19 acres off Morehead Avenue, Ridgeway: $579,000

From Louise Eggleston Gravely to Clay A. Gravely of Martinsville: residue of 2.479 acres at hub in northwest line of SR 57, Iriswood District

From Buford D. Pace to C.W. Harris Industries LLC of 2191 Greenhill Drive, Martinsville on April 6: 0.25 acre and 5.75 acres off Old Sand Road, Ridgeway, $15,000

From J. Veron Pritchett to Yo Daddy's Properties of 715 S. Memorial Blvd., Martinsville: 0.216 acre and 0.539 acre on northeast side of South Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville District, $86,000

From Marsha Blackard Adams to Kings Mill Carolina Properties LLC of Burlington, N.C., on April 6: 11.971 acres, Ridgeway District, $29,927.50

Fro Shirley H. Price to Keith A. Craig of Collinsville on April 6: 0.300 acre on north side of Ikenberry Drive, Collinsville District, $285,000

From Lester Group LLC to Agnes Conner of Martinsville on April 6: 0.954 acre on south side of SR 665, Reed Creek District, $11,050

From Suzanne P. Fuhrmeister on April 7: to Robert Mark Petty, 8.5 acres on northwest side of Philpott Drive, Blackberry District; to Samuel Reed Petty of Martinsville, 8.5 acres on northeast side of Lake View Lane, Blackeberry District; and to Robert Mark Petty of Herndon, two parcels on Trent Hill.

From Eugene Martin on April 7 to Larry Jerome Preston of Bassett: lots, $130,000

From Ryan Haak on April 7 to Aaron Haak of Axton: parcel on south side of SR 620, $7,000

From David R. Corbeil on April 10 to Deontez Vanhook of Ridgeway: 0.273 acre, $153,900

From Bryan K. Patterson to Jon Ryan Evans of Collinsville: lot on west side of Patsy Avenue, $75,000

From Christopher J. Stone to Andy Burnette on April 10: 0.735 acre on south side of Cherwood Street, Collinsville District, $150,000

Easements and rights-of-way to Appalachian Power Company:

From Robert Brandon Chaney on April 4, $10

From Melissa Price Puckett on April 4, $10

From William Craig Marshall Jr. on April 5, 0.11 acre, $3,000

From Stone Family Properties LLC on April 5, 14.38 acres, $26,000

From Brian K. DeShazo on April 6: 1.02 acre, $10

