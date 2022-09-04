Henry County property transactions recorded at the start of August

- From Jesse D. Cahill to Ray Garrett of Bassett: about 1.5 acres west and northeast of Dunbrook Drive, $5,000
- From Alan L. McGregor to Carmen Alejandra Duran Cruz of New York: lot on north margin of Oakland Drive, Collinsville District, $69,000
- From Dwayne T. Jones to Mark E. Detwiler of Axton: 5.986 acres fronting Sandy River Road, $259,900
- From ALOPWAWLS LTD to Nellie Sue Harris Deb Weiland of Fieldale: 1 acre in Blackberry District
- From Patricia S. Gusler to Douglas E. Ramsey of Bassett: lots in Reed Creek District, $157,000
- From Joseph M. Stratton, sole heir, to Old Fashion Gospel of Ridgeway: lot in Ridgeway District, $15,000
- From Helen Denise Myers to TLC Investors LLC of Bassett: 0.66 acres on west side of SR 606, Reed Creek District, $50,000
- From John E. Turner to Yo Daddy’s Properties LLC of Martinsville: lot on west side of Smith Rucker Road, Collinsville District, $70,000
- From Nicnsan LLC to New South Holdings LLC of Axton: two lots on south side of U.S. 58, $450,000
- From Everything Outdoors LLC to Joseph Anderson of Bassett: 78.897 acres on Camilla Drive, Reed Creek District, $387,000
- From Bobby C. Taylor to Kenneth O. Scruggs of Bassett: 3.725 acres in Blackberry District, $15,000
- From Lloyd J. Barker to Dwayne L. Barker of Bassett: 32.2290 acres on northwest side of SR 698, Blackberry District
- From William G. Crouch to Christopher Earnest Meeks of Patrick Springs: 2.5798 acres on northeast side of SR 793, Horsepasture District
- From Tiffany A. Price to Charles A. Hairston of Axton: parcel of land on Road 610, $5,000
- From James Bryan Leftwich to Nancy Leftwich Steele of Mechanicsville: 0.516 acres on southeast side of Woodberry Drive, Blackberry District, $41,500
- From Lorraine Lepore to Christina M. Bowman of Collinsville: two lots in Martinsville District, $99,000
- From Joyce R. Rumley to Hertzler Contracting LLC of Axton: lot in Collinsville District, $55,000
- From John F. Walker to Ronald A. Davis of Martinsville: lot on north side of Hanover Drive, Irisburg District, $75,000
- From William B Stowe to Melany Reeves Stowe of Ridgeway: lot on east side of Winthrop Road, $21,181
- From Elliott Scott to Kimberly Nelson of Stanleytown: lot on east side of SR 647, Irisburg District, and 0.53 acres in Blackberry District
- From Bobby C. Taylor to Scott T. Prillaman of Bassett: 5.676 acres in Blackberry District, $15,000
- From Michael W. Lawless to Rickie Lee Whitlock of Fieldale: 7.998 acres and 7.994 acres, Blackberry District, $10
- From Nora D. Gulliams to Robert A. Wells of Martinsville: lot on west side of SR 922 and 3 acres on northeast side of SR 657, Reed Creek District
- From Rudy A. Law to Stephen A. Hunt of Christiansburg: Lot 14 on Stanley Main Street, Stanleytown, Reed Creek District
- From Joseph Henry Dillon to Shirley Lee Surber of Martinsville: 0.039 acres on the southeast side of Rte 1737 Lawson Road, Horsepasture District
- From Gaynell M. Sigmon to Christopher Charles Sigmon of Axton: 1.08 acres on SR 702, Iriswood District
- From Frances Courson to Michael Courson of Martinsville: 0.55 acres near US 58, Horsepasture District
- From George L. Wallace to Catherine Sheffield Wal. McCoy of Blacksburg: tract on southwest side of Mica Road, Ridgeway District
- From Collinsville Dental Properties to Vistas Properties LLC: Deed of Contribution, lot on soutwest side of Rte 220, Collinsville District
- From David S. Davis to Nicole Domonique Douglas of Martinsville: lot on north side of Rivermont Drive, Ridgeway District, $164,000
- From Daniel J. Cahill to Andrew C. Palmer of Collinsville: lots on east side of Mitchell Road, Irisburg District, $35,000
- From Dale McGhee to John R. Adams of Fredericksburg: parcels
- From Peggy J. Kendrick Coard to Johnathan Chad Williams of Axton: tract on east side of SR 676, Horsepasture District, $146,000
- From Christopher D. Meadows to Joshua Irby of Collinsville: lot on east side of Ramble Road, Collinsville District, $189,000
- From Kerri S. Bridges to Samuel Ibarra Cervantes of Floyd: 0.616 acre on northeast side of SR 627, Blackberry District, $25,000
- From Joey R. Arrington to Travis O. Crouch of Bassett: 6 acres on west side of Oak Level Road, Reed Creek Disrict, $550,000
- From James Ray Marlow to Darkita Onjana Waller of Martinsville: lot on southeast side of Laurel Drive, Iriswood District, $158,000
- From Copper Hill Land Company LLC to James Oliver Damron III of Concord: 71.064 acres on Jordan Creek Road, Horespasture District, $180,000
- From Habitat for Humanity to Loretta Kidd of Fieldale: lot on southeast side of Pine Street northwest side of Chestnut Street, Fieldale, $52,494.48
- From Peggy J. Goard to Jonathan Chad Williams of Axton: lot in Horsepasture District
- , $85,900
- From Carolyn Chilton to Ruth F. Hyde of Burlington, N.C.: lot on east side of Forest Hill Drive, Collinsville District, $142,900
- From William Byron Dixon Jr. to Jamie Dixon of Martinsville: 294 Joseph Martin Hwy
- From Daytona Properties LLC to Mohammad Mansha of Eden, N.C.:1.046 acres on southwest side of SR 87, Ridgeway District, $150,000
- From Anne Renee White Wilkinson to Marylou Lynn Bentley of Bassett: lot on southwest side of Westover Drive, Bassett, $235,000
- From Timothy D. Waller to Denzill Carter of Ridgeway: lot on northwest side of Pine Street with 0.313 acres: $63,000
- From Samuel I. White P.C. to Minogue Bros. Inc. of Georgia: 0.459 acres on north side of SR 945, Horsepasture District, $46,308
- From David Leon Rorrer to Kimberly R. Stone of Fieldale: lots on west margin of Valley Court, Blackberry District
- From Gloria Jean Millner, sole heir, to Christopher T. Covil of Bassett:18.8 acres on north and south side of Columbus Drive and 6.7 acres on south side of Columbus Drive, Bassett, $190,000
- From Wise Family Corporation LLC to Timothy Thomas of Martinsville: lots on southeast side of English Road, Collinsville District, $176,900
- From RAS Trustee Services LLC to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC of Virginia Beach: lots on south margin of Blackberry Road, Bassett, $20,680
- From Donna D. Prillaman to Sandra Randall of Stanleytown: lots on west and east sides of Maple Avenue, Reed Creek District, $105,000
HENRY COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS