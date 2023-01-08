Henry County property transactions recorded at the start of December

Following are property conveyances recorded in Henry County Circuit Court at the start of December:

From James Michael Alderman to Yo Daddy’s Properties of Martinsville: 8.580 acres on south side of SR 57, Blackberry District, $150,000

From Leslie Allen Ferguson to Alice M. Gravely of Collinsville: lot on west line of Sunset Road, Collinsville District, $45,000

From Samuel S. Lavinder to David Brent Lavinder of Collinsville: lot on northeast margin of U.S. 220, Virginia Avenue, Reed Creek District; and three tracts on southwest side of U.S. 220, near Martinsville, Collinsville District; and parcels on northwest side of 174, Reed Creek District, and another parcel in Reed Creek District

From Margaret Annette Naff to Tara M. Mims of Henry: 2.99 acres in Reed Creek District, $400,000

From Andrew Lester Barker Jr. to Catina F. Dameron-Dodd of Abingdon: tract in Henry County

From Catina F. Dameron-Dodd to Kimberly Torres of Axton: 1.9 acres on Sandy River, $37,000

From Hopkins Investments LLC to Done Deal Home Buyers LLC of Martinsville: lot in Forest Acres Subdivision

From Andrew M. Neville to Yo Daddy’s Properties of Martinsville: lot, Horsepasture District, $29,000

From Wanda Giles to Cecil Moyer of Bassett: 2.5 acres on Moyer Lane, $10,000

From Barbara Guill to Jackson B. Mullins of Martinsville: lot on southwest side of Fairland Drive, Reed Creek District, $146,000

From Andrew M. Neville to Derrick Hairston of Ridgeway: parcels, Horsepasture District, $8,700

From Barbara M. Mabe to Miguel Martinez Alfaro of Bassett: lots east of Bassett, Reed Creek District, $29,000

From Edward M. Gravely to TPA V LLC of Axton: 5.026 acres on north side of SR 650, Iriswood District, $10

From Corey Agee to Donald Agee of Ridgeway: 19.944 acres, Ridgeway District

From Billy J. Agee to Donald R. Agee of Ridgeway: lots on northeast side of Riverview Court, Ridgeway District

From Arnold B. Tester to Melissa Donavant of Kernersville, North Carolina: lot on east side of Ken Lane in Ridgeway

From James F. Cox III to James F. Cox Jr. of Axton: parcels, Iriswood District

From Gary A. Surratt to Mark Daniel Davis of Mifflintown, Pennsylvania: lots on south side of Cherward Street, Collinsville District, $75,000

From Amber Quesinberry to Cynthia H. Parish of Ridgeway: 1 acre, Horsepasture District, $3,000

From George Booker Haynes to Gregory P. Sainato of Bracey: 30.6 acres on west margin of Access Road, Collinsville District, $48,215

From George Booker Haynes to Gregory P. Sainato of Bracey: lot in Henry County, Collinsville District, $1,785

From Franklin Quinn Nichols to Priority Investment Properties of Jamestown, North Carolina: lot on west line of Daniels Creek Road, $3,000

From Property Unlimited to Christopher E. Meeks of Martinsville: .790 acres on southwest side of SR 220, Collinsville District, $200,000

From Sara E. Grim to Dylan Vernon of Collinsville: lot on east side of Crestwood Road, Collinsville District, $12,000

From Susan Anite Fulcher to Dale W. Moricle of Woolwine: lots on southeast side on A.L. Philpott Highway, Horsepasture District, $69,000

From Martinsville First Savings Bank to Shanece Chandler of Martinsville: lots in Iriswood District, $88,650

From Peggy W. Underwood to Patricia Montella of Bassett: parcels on east margin of SR 779, Blackberry District, $149,900

From Vicki Joyce Turner to Sandra Faye Martin of Fieldale: parcels in Blackberry District, $174,000

From Jennifer L. Hendricks to Kimberly Matherly of Bassett: 8.49 acres, Blackberry District, $20,000

From Glen E. Hairston to Martinsville First Savings Bank of Martinsville: parcels in Martinsville, Iriswood and Horsepasture Districts, $57,311.01; lots on southeast side of Belmont Street, Collinsville District, $102,638.89; lots in Collinsville district, $22,937.33; and lot on west margin of SR 824, $39,927.81

From Alfred L. Booker Sr. to Jamie Sinkis of Charlotte, North Carolina: 1.867 acres on southwest side of SR 628, Reed Creek District, $7,000

From Michael D. Minter Sr. to Michael D. Minter Jr. of Martinsville: lots in Martinsville District

From Mary A. Hill to Emma Katherine Ravenel of Collinsville: lots 1-8