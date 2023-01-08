 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HENRY COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

Henry County property transactions recorded at the start of December

Following are property conveyances recorded in Henry County Circuit Court at the start of December:

From James Michael Alderman to Yo Daddy’s Properties of Martinsville: 8.580 acres on south side of SR 57, Blackberry District, $150,000

From Leslie Allen Ferguson to Alice M. Gravely of Collinsville: lot on west line of Sunset Road, Collinsville District, $45,000

From Samuel S. Lavinder to David Brent Lavinder of Collinsville: lot on northeast margin of U.S. 220, Virginia Avenue, Reed Creek District; and three tracts on southwest side of U.S. 220, near Martinsville, Collinsville District; and parcels on northwest side of 174, Reed Creek District, and another parcel in Reed Creek District

From Margaret Annette Naff to Tara M. Mims of Henry: 2.99 acres in Reed Creek District, $400,000

From Andrew Lester Barker Jr. to Catina F. Dameron-Dodd of Abingdon: tract in Henry County

From Catina F. Dameron-Dodd to Kimberly Torres of Axton: 1.9 acres on Sandy River, $37,000

From Hopkins Investments LLC to Done Deal Home Buyers LLC of Martinsville: lot in Forest Acres Subdivision

From Andrew M. Neville to Yo Daddy’s Properties of Martinsville: lot, Horsepasture District, $29,000

From Wanda Giles to Cecil Moyer of Bassett: 2.5 acres on Moyer Lane, $10,000

From Barbara Guill to Jackson B. Mullins of Martinsville: lot on southwest side of Fairland Drive, Reed Creek District, $146,000

From Andrew M. Neville to Derrick Hairston of Ridgeway: parcels, Horsepasture District, $8,700

From Barbara M. Mabe to Miguel Martinez Alfaro of Bassett: lots east of Bassett, Reed Creek District, $29,000

From Edward M. Gravely to TPA V LLC of Axton: 5.026 acres on north side of SR 650, Iriswood District, $10

From Corey Agee to Donald Agee of Ridgeway: 19.944 acres, Ridgeway District

From Billy J. Agee to Donald R. Agee of Ridgeway: lots on northeast side of Riverview Court, Ridgeway District

From Arnold B. Tester to Melissa Donavant of Kernersville, North Carolina: lot on east side of Ken Lane in Ridgeway

From James F. Cox III to James F. Cox Jr. of Axton: parcels, Iriswood District

From Gary A. Surratt to Mark Daniel Davis of Mifflintown, Pennsylvania: lots on south side of Cherward Street, Collinsville District, $75,000

From Amber Quesinberry to Cynthia H. Parish of Ridgeway: 1 acre, Horsepasture District, $3,000

From George Booker Haynes to Gregory P. Sainato of Bracey: 30.6 acres on west margin of Access Road, Collinsville District, $48,215

From George Booker Haynes to Gregory P. Sainato of Bracey: lot in Henry County, Collinsville District, $1,785

From Franklin Quinn Nichols to Priority Investment Properties of Jamestown, North Carolina: lot on west line of Daniels Creek Road, $3,000

From Property Unlimited to Christopher E. Meeks of Martinsville: .790 acres on southwest side of SR 220, Collinsville District, $200,000

From Sara E. Grim to Dylan Vernon of Collinsville: lot on east side of Crestwood Road, Collinsville District, $12,000

From Susan Anite Fulcher to Dale W. Moricle of Woolwine: lots on southeast side on A.L. Philpott Highway, Horsepasture District, $69,000

From Martinsville First Savings Bank to Shanece Chandler of Martinsville: lots in Iriswood District, $88,650

From Peggy W. Underwood to Patricia Montella of Bassett: parcels on east margin of SR 779, Blackberry District, $149,900

From Vicki Joyce Turner to Sandra Faye Martin of Fieldale: parcels in Blackberry District, $174,000

From Jennifer L. Hendricks to Kimberly Matherly of Bassett: 8.49 acres, Blackberry District, $20,000

From Glen E. Hairston to Martinsville First Savings Bank of Martinsville: parcels in Martinsville, Iriswood and Horsepasture Districts, $57,311.01; lots on southeast side of Belmont Street, Collinsville District, $102,638.89; lots in Collinsville district, $22,937.33; and lot on west margin of SR 824, $39,927.81

From Alfred L. Booker Sr. to Jamie Sinkis of Charlotte, North Carolina: 1.867 acres on southwest side of SR 628, Reed Creek District, $7,000

From Michael D. Minter Sr. to Michael D. Minter Jr. of Martinsville: lots in Martinsville District

From Mary A. Hill to Emma Katherine Ravenel of Collinsville: lots 1-8

