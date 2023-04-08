Following are property conveyances recorded in Henry County Circuit Court at the start of March. These reports are summaries only and may not reflect all parties in the transactions; more information on each transaction is on record in Circuit Court.

From Linda P. Spencer to Blue Ridge Airport Authority of Martinsville: Easement, 0.273 acre, Horsepasture District, $500

From Charles William Crowder to Beverly B. Morgan of Fieldale: 1.98888 acres on SR 609, Horsepasture District, $34,000

From Yo Daddy’s Properties LLC to Savannah Colletti of Collinsville: parcel on southeast side of SR 1161, with 0.442 acre, Collinsville District, $255,000

From Jeremy J.A. Hodges to Lori Hundley Hodges of Bassett: lots on northwest side of Ridgewood Road, Bassett

From Rebecca R. Lovell to Appalachian Power Company: easement and right-of-way of 0.14 acre, $6,000

From Richard Arrington to Cory Lytle of Axton: lot on west side of Independence Drive, Iriswood District, $77,000

From Jeffrey Watts to Noe D. Giron-Perez of Elizabethtown, N.J.: parcels on south side of Sunset Road, Collinsville District, $165,000

From Susan Lynn Agee to Korrie Dibble Wood of Charlotte: 0.100 acre on east side of Ikenberry Drive, Collinsville District, $156,000

From Ted A. Miller, sole heir, to SU&P Property Management Inc of Roanoke: lot on west side of SR 761, Horsepasture District, $85,000

From Kenneth Duane Thomas to Michael Dyer of Bassett: 9 acres off SR 983, Blackberry District, $9,000

From Eddie Harold Hawks, sole devise, to Patricia B. Rakes of Collinsville: lot on Sunset Road, Collinsville District, $70,000

From Leo A. Vachon to George Sanders of Woolwine: 1 acre in Reed Creek District, $43,200

From Timothy C. Stone to Everette E. Rakes Jr. of Bassett: three parcels in Blackberry District, $22,000

From Carolyn Amos to Cladia Aburto of Collinsville: lot, $5,000

From Michael E. Wagner to David C. Haskins of Bassett: Deed of Assumption, 28.691 acres, Ridgeway District

From Kenneth L. Redd to Brittany Wilkes of Martinsville: 0.97213 acre on southwest margin of Mt. Olivet Road, Iriswood District, $133,333

From Lisa Leigh Ruddle Ernest to Jesse D. Cahill Sr. of Collinsville: lot at Hillcrest Park, Reed Creek District, $200,000

From James Louis Beckner Jr. to Blue Vine Acre LLC of Wilmington, N.C.: lots in Ridgeway and Martinsville Districts, $18,591.62

From Building Services of Virginia to Humberto E. Torres of Martinsville: lots In Martinsville District, $155,000

From Howard E. Cook, Tr., to Daniel Gaylon of Collinsville: lot on northwest side of Colonial Drive, Collinsville District, $209,925

From Shirley Fulcher to David M. Fulcher of Ridgeway: parcels on Grove Drive, Horsepasture District

From Dale W. Moricle to Mark Gallimore of Martinsville: 0.5588 acre on southeast side of A.L. Philpott Highway, Horsepasture District, $91,000

From Elvin L. Slusher Sr. to Elvin L. Slusher

From Josephine C. Holbrook to Joshua Walker of Ridgeway: 8.125 acres on southwest side of SR 688, Ridgeway District

From Clarence A. Wimbush to Lynette D. Wimbush of Bassett: 1 acre, Reed Creek District

From JCJ Holdings LLC to NBS Martinsville LLC of Lynchburg: lots in Martinsville District, $214,373.28

From Ray M. Compson III to Payton E. Gilbert of Martinsville: 11.492 acres in Horsepasture District, $28,400

From Mabel Cardwell Peters to Robert Louque of Martinsville: six lots in Ridgeway: $200,000

From Leon Clark to Appalachian Power Company: easement and right-of-way: $3,000

From Grant Temple to Ralph Setzer of Maryland: lots in Reed Creek District, $4,000

From Risa Rickman Coleman to Appalachian Power: easement and right-of-way, $2,000

From Angela Louise Bolen Hoppe, ex., to Appalachian Power: easement and right-of-way, $4,046.70

From Darlene S. Goodwin to Appalachian Power: easement and right-of-way: $3,961.91

From Debra Young Bradshaw to Garrett W. Cooper of Collinsville: lots on south side of Woodglen Court, Collinsville District, $227,500

From James David Roberts to Heather Townsend of Bassett: 1.109-acre lot on east side of Cambridge Road, Reed Creek District, $300,000

From Donna Mabry Robertson to Paula Swanson of Martinsville: lot on Dogwood Drive, Iriswood District, $208,000

From Donna G. Barbour to Taylor Alexis Barbour of Bassett: lots in Blackberry District, $131,500

From Donald R. Morrison to Steven B. Cannaday of Martinsville: 2.53 acres on west side of SR 57, Leatherwood District, $165,000

From Jesse C. Myers to Stephen Edwards of Ridgeway: 0.516 acres on southeast side of SR 220, Ridgeway District, $107,623.80

From Arlene H. Ingram to Katherine Garcia of Martinsville: $95,000

From EIDP inc., A Delaware Corporation, to CVEC Martinsville Landco LLC of Scottsdale, Arizona: tract in Horsepasture District, $150,000

