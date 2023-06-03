Following are property conveyances recorded in Henry County Circuit Court at the start of May. These reports are summaries only and may not reflect all parties in the transactions; more information on each transaction is on record in Circuit Court.

From Scott E. Terry on May 1 to Kemper Terry of Collinsville: lot in Collinsville District, $175,000

From HSBC Bank USA on May 1 to Nationwide Community Revitalization of California: lot in Blackberry District, $30,150,000

From Margaret Mills Properties LLC to Allen Property Management LLC on May 1: 3.173 acres and remainder of tract of 8.438 acres on Greensboro Road, Ridgeway District, $5,246,000

From Jonathan Charles Ward on May 1 to Kenneth A. Jones: 5.137 acres on Gilbert Drive, Iriswood District, $17,000

From Violet H. Waller to Conrad S. Waller on May 1: lots on northeast corner of the intersection of Forest Avenue and Second Street

From William Russell Mizelle to David Jackson of Collinsville: lots on west side of Murphy Road, Collinsville, $114,900

From Donald E. Pollock to Rasha S. Gaafar of Martinsvlle: lot on south side of Taylor Road, Collinsville District, $112,700

From Larry Taylor to Done Deal Home Buyers LLC on May 1: lot on southwest side of Fairlane Drive, $28,000

From Sicca LLC to 95 Ridgecrest MHC-TRP LLC on May 2: lots in Collinsville District, $583,750

From Tina L. Agee to Jeannine M. Viars of Collinsville on May 2: 0.428 acre on southwest side of SR 1132, Collinsville District, $147,500

From Matthew Weiland on May 3 to Maranda Weiland of Fieldale: $1

From Nancy Jamison Prillaman Spencer to Mark C. Tosh of Collinsville: parcels in Martinsville District, $153,000

From Robert K. Eanes on May 3 to Nathaniel Vinson Green of Charles City: three parcels in Iriswood District, $8,000

From Rebecca L. Ray to Gavino Cortes of Burlington on May 3: 0.367 acre and 0.282 acre on northeast side of SR 784, Collinsville District, $4,000

From Tracy D. Woods on May 3 to Kevin Wayne Keys: 1.119 acres on east side of SR 625, Iriswood District, $15,000

From Ida H. Draper on May 3 to Jason D. Draper of Martinsville: 6.468 acres

From Equity Trustees LLC on May 4 to Deutsche Bank National Trust Co.: lot on north side of Route 657, Reed Creek District, $48,446.41

From James Louis Beckner Jr. on May 4 to Tonya Barbour: lots in Collinsville District, $1,500

From Danny K. Robertson on May 4 to Axton Solar LLC: 100-foot strip with 7.74 acres in Iriswood District, $260,000

From Equity Trustees LLC to Lofton Leasing LLC of Staunton on May 4: lot on northeast side of SR 920, Iriswood District, $60,000

From Sandra H. Robertson on May 4 to Rosa Idalia Amaya Cantarero of Roanoke: lot at corner of Westover Drive and Belmont Street, Collinsville District, $78,500

From Lucy Carol Byrd, Trustee, to Athanasios Thoedoridis on May 4: lot on north side of SR 57, Collinsville District, $153,000

From Kenneth D. Curry Sr. to Svastha Gharas LLC on May 5: parcel on east side of North Daniels Cree Road, $29,500

From Ann Taylor Brown on May 8 to Matthew H. Wood: 24.1 acres on north side of SR 676, $275,000

From James L. Smith on May 8 to Haley Carter Allen: 7.32 acres on north side of SR 687, Blackberry District, $181,700

From James C. Branscome on May 8 to Brandon Stephen Barnes of Bassett: 41.79 acres in Reed Creek District, $50,000

From Russell Franklin Turner on May 9 to Victor James Foley of Stuart: 0.339 acre and 0.687 acre, Blackberry District, $50,000

From Herman D. Kallam on May 9 to Paul Richard Hold: lots on Marrowbone Circle, Ridgeway, $250

From Dewretha S. Ward on May 9 to Clifton Hill: lots on northwest side of Barrows Mill Road, Collinsville District, $63,000

From Michael Penn on May 9 to Scott Vernon of Ridgeway: 4.3 acres on SR 982, Horsepasture District, $8,000

From Patterson Vending Services to Adam L. Foley of Rocky Mount: lots in Reed Creek District, $129,000

From U.S. Bank Trust National Association on May 9 to Fuel & Grocery Inc. of Collinsville: lot in Collinsville District, $144,899

From Lisa Ingram Kester on May 10 to G.C. Quesenberry of Wirtz: 0.75 acre, Blackberry District, $41,200

From Robert M. Nuzum on May 10 to Jonathon Bruce Mobley of Martinsville: 10.013 acres, Martinsville District, $25,000

From Paul E. White on May 10 to Callie Jo Carman of Ridgeway: 0.555 acre on northwest side of SR 220, Ridgeway District, $112,000

From Linda Faye Trent on May 10 to Daniel W. Claybrooke of Ridgeway: 11.017 acres, Horsepasture District, $36,000

From Merrily Wilson Harris on May 10 to Dewey Nolen Kendrick Jr.: 12.5 acres, 4.22 acres and 1 acre, Ridgeway District, $60,000

From Obie J. Harris on May 10 to Loius Matthe Titman of Ridgeway: 1 acre on west margin of Leaksville Highway, Ridgeway District, $87,000

From Martinsville First Savings Bank to Price Rentals LLC of Martinsville on May 10" lot on southeast side of Clearview Drive, Collinsville District, $10,000

Easements granted to Appalachian Power Company:

From Zoma LLC on May 2: $2,000

From Rodney W. Snow on May 2: $2,728.63

From Herbert Keith Wood on May 3: 3 acres, $4,567

