HENRY COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

Henry County property transactions recorded at the start of November

Following are property conveyances recorded in Henry County Circuit Court from the start of November:

From Roger Leon Clark, executor, to James A. Vaught of Ridgeway: 27.7 acres, Ridgeway District, $55,000

From Amy Elizabeth Thomasson to Fleshman Delano Thomasson of Collinsville: Lots on north and west side of Susan Drive, Collinsville District

From Billie Marie Morgan, sole heir, to Mary Grace Sileo of Ridgeway: lot on east side of Hanover Place, Ridgeway District, $194,000

From Paula R. Lockman to Angela S.L. Lemons of Ridgeway: Lot in Edgewood Subdivision, Ridgeway District

From Linda N. Joyce to Bernard E. Joyce Jr. of Bassett: tract on southwest side of SR 904, Blackberry District, $11,000

From Scott A. Fontain Jr. to Scott Vernon of Ridgeway: various tracts and parcels in Horsepasture District, $170,000

From David C. Jones to Land Savers United of Martinsville: 179.37 on north and south side of John Baker Road

From Albert L. Powell Jr. to Joseph Matthew Doss of Bassett: 3.493 acres, $15,000

From Jim Mills Properties to Haley Family Properties LLC of Bassett: 1.134 acres, Reed Creek District, $225,000

From Homer G. Vaughn to Edwin K. Via of Richmond: parcels, $80,000

From Amy Guilliams to River Roots LLC of 143 Pritt Place Lane, Bassett: 2.252 acres on east margin of SR 772, Blackberry District

From Samuel H. Fulcher to Michael Fulcher of Collinsville: Lot on Daniels Creek Road

From Sondra M. Blevins to Andrew C. Palmer of Collinsville: 2.984 acres on northwest side of Blackberry Road, Blackberry District, $13,000

From Cecil Richard McCullar to Grant Temple of Maryland: lots on Woodland Road, Reed Creek District, $1,000

From Oak Level LLC to Edmund Hopkins of Collinsville: Parcels on Pine Road, Reed Creek District, $320,000

From Columbus Inc. to American Towers LLC of Massachusetts, Lot in Blackberry District, $325,000

From Victor R. Lester to Suzanne L. Reeves of Martinsville: 2.67 acres, Reed Creek District

Fro Thomas G. Dyer to Land Savers United: 16.5 acres, 30.138 acres and 148.16 acres

From Patricia Bondurant Russell to Jason Spratley of Martinsville: 3 parcels in Chatmoss Plantation, Iriswood District

From James Andrews Andrews, Tr., to Douglas Johnson of Martinsville: parcel on northwest side of Woody Drive, Iriswood District, $78,000

From Betty U. Nickelston to Royce Edward Maravelis Jr. of Collinsville: lot in Martinsville District, $44,000

From William Everette Lawson to Crystal Lawson Hubbard of Bassett: Tracts in Reed Creek District

From Danny Wayne Lemons to Jonathan Wyatt of Martinsville: Lot on north side of Owen Street Extension, Collinsville District, $157,900

From Kayla R. Tinsley to Albert Devon Gilbert of Ridgeway: lot on south side of SR 1318, Ridgeway District, $125,000

From Robert Carl Merriman to Ronald R. Wright of Bassett: 21.28 acres, $310,000

From Charles P. Smith III to Robert T. Bigler of Bassett: lots in Henry County, $185,000

From Robert H.W. Shorter to Zaira M. Alarcon Cardenas of Bassett: lots on southwest side of Westover Drive, Reed Creek District, $250,000

From Jonathan E. Loudermilk to Haven Properties LLC of Danville: lot in Fairway Acres on Peach Court, Blackberry District, $30,000

From Jesse D. Cahill to Chadwick T. Trammell of Stanleytown: lot in Stoneleigh Farms, $12,000, and other lots in Stoneleigh Farms

From Worth Carter Jr. Revocable Trust to: WHC Oreo Properties LLC; WHC Spencer Preston LLC, WHC Carver LLC and WHC Shannon Marrowbone LLC, all of Hardy: each received lots in Henry County with no prices listed

From Florence P. Boyd to Jamie R. Foley of Collinsville: lot on northern margin of Ridge Road, Collinsville District, $209,900

From Krystal Cannaday, devisee, to Chiera Pace of Bassett: lot on eastern side of Rivermont Road, Ridgeway District, $39,000

From Barbara R. Holt to Linda G. Reed of Bassett: lot on southwest margin of Spruce Court, Blackberry District, $18,000

From Benjamin L. Kallam to Katelynn E. Kallam of Ridgeway: lot on southwest side of Wedgewood Road, Ridgeway District

From Whit-Land LLC to Britney Nicole Owens of Greensboro: 109.8214 acres in Horsepasture District, $305,000

