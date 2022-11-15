Henry County property transactions recorded at the start of October

The following property transactions were recorded in Henry County during the start of October:

From Shum Enterprises LLC to Victoria Cox-Ingram of Kernersville, N.C.: 0.360 and 0.062 acre, Reed Creek District, $115,000

From Melvin Thomas to Philip C. Wooten of Martinsville: Lots in Horsepasture District, $150,000

From Devin R. Clem to Douglas Alan Scholz as Trustee: 99.4 acres on southeast side of SR 655, Iriswood District, $360,000

From Robert L. Sparrow to Nathan R. Smith of Bassett: Property on Rock Run Creek, Blackberry District, $615,000

From The Lester Group Inc. to Ray M. Compson: Lot on west end of Lloyd Lane, Reed Creek, $3,000

From Jackie Edwin Reynolds to Briar View Farms LLC: Parcels in Leatherwood, $276,000

From Scott E. Reynolds to Briar View Farms LLC: 17.72 acres in Henry County, $26,000

From Everette D. Shields, Devisee, to Timothy W. Moore of Martinsville: 7 lots on northeast side of Dillon’s Fork-Preston Road, Blackberry District, $40,000

From Michelle L. Shields, Devisee, to Timothy W. Moore of Martinsville: Lots at Pleasant Grove Christian Church on the south side of SR 627, Horsepasture District

From Energize Ministries Inc. to Andy Bowersos: 7.138 acres

From Billy M. Hylton to Dorothy W. Hylton of Martinsville: Lots on northeast side of Ridge Crest Drive, Reed Creek District

From Donna L. Welch to Ruben Soto of Collinsville: Lot on Alma Boulevard, $56,000

From Jerry Lawson to Jacob Wayne Wagoner of Bassett: 21 1/2 acres on the waters of Blackberry Creek, Blackberry District, $147,900

From Matthew Daniel Kendall to Emily Clark of Martinsville: 0.649 acres on northwest side of Lawrence Drive, $145,000

From Louise Goad Thompson to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development c/o Novad Management Consulting of Oklahoma: Lot on northeast side of Longview Drive, $62,951

From Jacqueline Walton to Gloria Walker Wade of Martinsville: 0.60 acres, Horsepasture District

From Sheila Hawks Lackey to Mark Arbogast of Roanoke: Lots on southeast side of SR 667, Martinsville District, $27,700

From Marlene B. Martin to Latrevia Shelton of Bassett: Parcels on north side of SR 838, Blackberry District, $139,900

From James E. Ranzo to Herbert Cockram of Bassett: Lots on north side of Hwy 57, Blackberry District, $23,500

From Charles J. Manning to Anthony A. Thomasson of Bassett: 1.75 acre on northwest margin of SR 626, Blackberry District, $30,000

From Patricia W. Somers to Claudia Martza Flores of Ridgeway: 23.838 acres on south side of Powell Road, $155,000

From Charles M. Aaron, PLC, to First Savings Bank of Martinsville: Lots on south side of Route 57, Iriswood District, $44,496

From Lois S. Triplett to Bradley W. Spencer of Bassett: Lot in Fairway Acres Subdivision, Blackberry District

From Mary Elizabeth Redman to Michael Paul Romano Jr. of Midland, N.C.: 36.337 acres on southeast margin of SR 622, Bassett, $75,000

From William C. Benton to Yo Daddy’s Properties LLC: Lot on northeast side of Chestnut Place, $72,500, and lot in Henry County, $72,500

From Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs of Nashville: Lot with 2.626 acres, Iriswood District, $138,683

From Susan M. Hash to Roger D. Sage of Collinsville: Lot on southwest side of Plantation Drive, Reed Creek District, $215,000

From Jackson B. Mullins to John Woodson Sims of Stanleytown: 0.838 acres on east side of Oak Level Road, Reed Creek District, $250,000

From Danny L. Thompson to Clarkehart LLC of Stafford: Various acreage around Henry County, $1,280,000

From Shirley H. Ray to John Quinlan Jr. of Bassett: Property on east side of SR 657, Reed Creek District, $50,000

From Shirley B. Conner to Paul J. Richardson of Martinsville: 4.6 acres on east side of Richardson Drive, Collinsville District, $14,500

From CHM Homes Inc. to Dawn Durham Wade of Martinsville: 2.711 acres on southeast side of Hwy 57, $275,000

