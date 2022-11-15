 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HENRY COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

Henry County property transactions recorded at the start of October

The following property transactions were recorded in Henry County during the start of October:

From Shum Enterprises LLC to Victoria Cox-Ingram of Kernersville, N.C.: 0.360 and 0.062 acre, Reed Creek District, $115,000

From Melvin Thomas to Philip C. Wooten of Martinsville: Lots in Horsepasture District, $150,000

From Devin R. Clem to Douglas Alan Scholz as Trustee: 99.4 acres on southeast side of SR 655, Iriswood District, $360,000

From Robert L. Sparrow to Nathan R. Smith of Bassett: Property on Rock Run Creek, Blackberry District, $615,000

From The Lester Group Inc. to Ray M. Compson: Lot on west end of Lloyd Lane, Reed Creek, $3,000

From Jackie Edwin Reynolds to Briar View Farms LLC: Parcels in Leatherwood, $276,000

People are also reading…

From Scott E. Reynolds to Briar View Farms LLC: 17.72 acres in Henry County, $26,000

From Everette D. Shields, Devisee, to Timothy W. Moore of Martinsville: 7 lots on northeast side of Dillon’s Fork-Preston Road, Blackberry District, $40,000

From Michelle L. Shields, Devisee, to Timothy W. Moore of Martinsville: Lots at Pleasant Grove Christian Church on the south side of SR 627, Horsepasture District

From Energize Ministries Inc. to Andy Bowersos: 7.138 acres

From Billy M. Hylton to Dorothy W. Hylton of Martinsville: Lots on northeast side of Ridge Crest Drive, Reed Creek District

From Donna L. Welch to Ruben Soto of Collinsville: Lot on Alma Boulevard, $56,000

From Jerry Lawson to Jacob Wayne Wagoner of Bassett: 21 1/2 acres on the waters of Blackberry Creek, Blackberry District, $147,900

From Matthew Daniel Kendall to Emily Clark of Martinsville: 0.649 acres on northwest side of Lawrence Drive, $145,000

From Louise Goad Thompson to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development c/o Novad Management Consulting of Oklahoma: Lot on northeast side of Longview Drive, $62,951

From Jacqueline Walton to Gloria Walker Wade of Martinsville: 0.60 acres, Horsepasture District

From Sheila Hawks Lackey to Mark Arbogast of Roanoke: Lots on southeast side of SR 667, Martinsville District, $27,700

From Marlene B. Martin to Latrevia Shelton of Bassett: Parcels on north side of SR 838, Blackberry District, $139,900

From James E. Ranzo to Herbert Cockram of Bassett: Lots on north side of Hwy 57, Blackberry District, $23,500

From Charles J. Manning to Anthony A. Thomasson of Bassett: 1.75 acre on northwest margin of SR 626, Blackberry District, $30,000

From Patricia W. Somers to Claudia Martza Flores of Ridgeway: 23.838 acres on south side of Powell Road, $155,000

From Charles M. Aaron, PLC, to First Savings Bank of Martinsville: Lots on south side of Route 57, Iriswood District, $44,496

From Lois S. Triplett to Bradley W. Spencer of Bassett: Lot in Fairway Acres Subdivision, Blackberry District

From Mary Elizabeth Redman to Michael Paul Romano Jr. of Midland, N.C.: 36.337 acres on southeast margin of SR 622, Bassett, $75,000

From William C. Benton to Yo Daddy’s Properties LLC: Lot on northeast side of Chestnut Place, $72,500, and lot in Henry County, $72,500

From Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs of Nashville: Lot with 2.626 acres, Iriswood District, $138,683

From Susan M. Hash to Roger D. Sage of Collinsville: Lot on southwest side of Plantation Drive, Reed Creek District, $215,000

From Jackson B. Mullins to John Woodson Sims of Stanleytown: 0.838 acres on east side of Oak Level Road, Reed Creek District, $250,000

From Danny L. Thompson to Clarkehart LLC of Stafford: Various acreage around Henry County, $1,280,000

From Shirley H. Ray to John Quinlan Jr. of Bassett: Property on east side of SR 657, Reed Creek District, $50,000

From Shirley B. Conner to Paul J. Richardson of Martinsville: 4.6 acres on east side of Richardson Drive, Collinsville District, $14,500

From CHM Homes Inc. to Dawn Durham Wade of Martinsville: 2.711 acres on southeast side of Hwy 57, $275,000

