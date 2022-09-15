Henry County property transactions recorded during mid August

From Kathy Lynn Jenkins to Charles Bradford Seals of Eden, N.C.: Lots on Morgan Ford Road, Ridgeway Dist.

From Tammy L. Clark to Tyler S. Hairston of Bassett: 2.905 acres in Reed Creek Dist., $205,000

From Donald R. Agee to Corey Agee of Ridgeway: parcel on west side of SR 771, Ridgeway District

From Paul A. Watson to Matthew Chad Barber of Martinsville: tract on north side of Figsboro Road, Reed Creek District, $185,000

From Peggy White to Travis Anthony White of Danville: two parcels in Iriswood District, $5,000

From Joseph Carroll Compton to James Franklin Cox III of Axton: parcels in Iriswood District, $350,000

From Steven Leroy Smith to Steven Decoste of Fieldale: lot in Fieldale, $104,900

From Noah Cooper to Donald E. Lewis of Bassett: 2.164-acre tract and 7.459-acre tract, Blackberry District, $90,000

From Kasie Cannaday to SHMU Enterprises LLC of Stuart: 0.360 acre and 0.62 acre, $42,400

From Amy Elizabeth Thomasson to Fleshman Delano Thomasson of Collinsville: lot on margin of Susan Drive, Collinsville District

From Irvena Hughes Carter to Charles B. Cannaday of Bassett: 0.543 acre on south side of Fairystone Park Hwy, Blackberry District, $139,000

From Cindy Michelle Hughes to Cher Mela Browning of Martinsville: 0.245 acre, $15,000

From James C. Fortner to Frank W. Hodges of Martinsville: 0.301 acres, Ridgeway District, $65,000

From Tammy Lynn Newman to Mark Allen Stocks of Martinsville: lot on west side of Wagnoner Road, Collinsville, $53,000

From Alphonzo Jones to Wyatt Moses Jones of Martinsville: lot on northeast margin of Chestnut Place, Horsepasture District

From Jimmy Wayne Joyce to Maria de la Lu. Leal Casteneda of Bsasett, lot in Reed Creek District, $53,600

From Esther W. Waller to Charlie Eugene Lynch Jr. of Bassett: lot in Blackberry District

From Thomas Shelton to Kayla Shelton of Bassett: 2.6455 acres in Blackberry District

From Doris B. Stovall to James W. Stafford of Fieldale: 1.628 acres, Blackberry District, $189,000

From George L. Franklin to Eric Kenneth Giles of Axton: 0.244 acre on north side of SR 58, Iriswood District, $130,000

From Earnest Hodge to Michele A. Smith of Kernersville, N.C.: lot on southwest side of Stockton Road, Iriswood District

Wimm Properties LLC to Terry Setliff of Stuart: lot on west margin of north Daniels Creek Road, Reed Creek District, $15,000

From Debbie Loany Lopez to Armando Toledo of Greensboro, N.C.: 5-acre tract and 0.787-acre tract off west side of SR 679, Horespasture District, $6,000

From Billy Handy to Miguel Gutierrez of Kings Mountain, N.C.: two parcels, $22,000

From Joe Davis Terry to James A. Mastin of Martinsville: 0.450 acres, Ridgeway District, $12,000

From Gross V. Butler to Steven M. Butler of Martinsville: 0.30 acre on Southland Drive

From James Scott Jr. to Veronica Amor Eden-Rose of Greensboro: 1.833 acres fronting 150 feet on Axton Road, $15,000

From Ronald Rickert to Ronald P. Rickert of Bassett: 13.18 acres off Hwy 220, $50,000

From Robert W. Haley, executor, to Robert Brian Amos of Spencer: lot on northeast side of Blue Ridge Drive, Horsepasture District, $127,500

From Calvin L. Curry to Miqwesha A. Smith of Eden: 1.046 acres and 1.338 acres, Iriswood District, $8,500

From Richard Festa to Adam Luis Aguilar of Martinsville: lot on Tanglewood Drive, Collinsville District, $155,000

From Judy Kaye Coggin to Richard Festa of Martinsville: $148,000

From Susan Boyd McGregor to TMR Property Management LLC: Lot 36 on east side of John Redd Boulevard, Collinsville District, $50,000

From Ruby G. Balabanis to Homes By Amy LLC: lot on south side of S.R. 650, $32,500

From Shirley M. Goodson to Samuel Lopez of Ridgeway: $96,000

From Jeffrey S. Eastland to Avery Preston of Martinsville: lot on west side of Turner Ashby Road, Iriswood District, $289,900

From Donna Kaye Blanchet to Maria Lemons of Martinsville: 1.063 acres on north side of Figsboro Road, Reed Creek District, $240,000

From Richard S. Galos to Abdul Qadir Haji of Martinsville: 0.5944 acre, Ridgeway District, $435,000

From Susan Boyd McGregor to Michael N. Wilson of Ridgeway: 1.057 acres on west margin of Kings Mountain Road, Reed Creek District, $142,000

From Marcellus S. Murphy to Reaco N. Dalton of Axton: lot

From Surety Trustees LLS to HSBC Bank USA NA of New Jersey: lot on south margin of Primrose Circle, Blackberry District, $49,840,84

From Hozer Penn to Tamayra Penn Holland of Ridgeway: 18,400 square feet

From Roger Leon Clark to Anthony Reid Webb of Ridgeway: 1.604 J.B. Dalton Road, Ridgeway District

From Roger Leon Clark to Billy G. Kallam of Ridgeway: 2.094 acres on south side of J.B. Dalton Road, Ridgeway District

From Frances C. Hogan, sole heir, to Jo-Ann Falace of Collinsville: lot on north margin of Westover Road near Collinsville, $147,000

From Robert Lyle McAlexander Sr. to Eduardo G. Guerrero of Martinsville: Parcels in Horsepasture District, $25,000

From James M. Lackey Jr. to Michael A. Palmer of Ridgeway: 0.756 acres known as 430 Ellsworth Court, $208,000

From Jimmy R. France to Brandon Scott McCollum of Martinsville: lots on Stuart Road, $206,900

From Teresa D. Reynolds to Martin Martel Arroyo of Bassett: lot on Riverside Drive on south side of Smith River, Bassett, $27,400

From Melanie Brown Ingram to Darrell Duane Grogan of Ridgeway: lots on Stuart Ridge Road, Ridgeway District

From RAS Trustee Services LLC to BKC Properties Inc. of Vinton: two parcels, $10,901

From BKC Properties Inc. to Consuelo Gonzales Montes of Martinsville: lots, $26,000

From Geneva Francis Light to Walter G. Light, trustee: 1.68 acres on northwest margin of SR 1221, Blackberry District