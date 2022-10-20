 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HENRY COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

Henry County property transactions recorded during mid-September, released Oct. 20

From Yo Daddy’s Properties LLC to Tailored Interiors LLC of Ferrum: Lot on northeast side of Marshall Court, Martinsville District, $119,000.

From Susan Miller Carden to Garland E. Smart of Martinsville: 1.539 acres on east side of Plantation Road, Iriswood District, $61,500

From Judy D. Hodges to Richard L. Bryant of Ridgeway: lots on northwest margin of Sherwood Circle, Horsepasture District, $235,000

From Joan Frances Bell to Robert Arnold of Fieldale: Lot in and near village of Fieldale, $70,000.

From Keith M. Braddock to Christopher Michael Braddock of Ridgeway: 136.696 acres on SR 976.

From Lisa Ann Stovall to Triple S Family Holdings LLC of Stuart: Deed of contribution

From Mary Kathleen Macejka to Joe Todd of Bassett: Tract on margin of SR 694, Reed Creek District

From Jesse W. East Jr. to Nicole Jannette Pruitt of Martinsville: Southland Drive, Ridgeway District, $91,500

From Javon Jhuntay Younger to Maria Christina Berna Cordero of Reidsville, N.C.: 1.480 acres at end of Jamison Drive, Iriswood District, $13,000

From Myrtle R. Smith to Kimberly Smart of Collinsville: Lot on west margin of SR 827, Blackberry District, $70,000.

From William W. Haneline Jr. to Paris O. Dillard of Ridgeway: Parcels in Ridgeway District, $250,000.

From Homes by Amy LLC to AF Investments LLC of Axton: Lot on south side of SR 650, $32,500.

From Peter Robinson to Jeffrey J. Enniss of Riner: 8.770 acres and 7.473 acres off west side of SR 641, Ridgeway Distirct, $95,000

From Claudine Dalton Taylor to Toney Investments of Texas: Parcels in Ridgeway District, $14,000.

From Equity Trustees LLC to Freedom Mortgage Corporation of Indiana: Lot in Chatham Heights on south side of Sunset Drive, Martinsville District, $96,233.90

From William Timothy Craddock to Nationstar Mortgage LLC of Texas: Lot on northeast side of Westover Drive, Collinsville District, $38,389.65

From Alvin Johnson to Susan Gail Jacobson of Collinsville: Lot on Bowles Road, Collinsville District, $95,000

From James C. Ferguson to Thomas Bioski of Fieldale: Lots, $28,850.27

From Nance Stanley to Jaspal S. Bains of Ridgeway: Parcels in Ridgeway District, $50,000.

From Kenny Wayne Thurman to Marshall A. Dunn of Ridgeway: Lot, Ridgeway District, $80,000.

From Teresa N. Davis to Lori Beth Davis of Bassett: Lot on southeast margin of Dyer Store Road, Reed Creek District.

From Jesse Aldean Draper to Danny L. Hensley of Villamont: 2.079 acres, $16,000.

From Sandra D. Hairston to Yo Daddy’s Properties of Martinsville: $157,000.

From Davie & Jerri LLC to Alyssa B. Hollandsworth of Collinsville: 0.105 acre on north side of Hawthorne Court, Collinsville District, $148,000.

From Shreeji Swami Real Estate LLC to Satram Real Estate LLC of Blacksburg: 0.627 acre on west side of US 220, Reed Creek District, $371,000.

From Martinsville First Savings Bank to Kimberly D. Smart of Collinsville: 0.4 acre, Horsepasture District, $60,000.

From Nancy R. Harris to Jacqueline Weddle of Boones Mill: Lots on northeast margin of Circle Drive, Martinsville, $53,400.

From Virlina District Board to Collinsville Covenant Brethren: Four parcels, Martinsville District, $28,422.

From Josephine Marie Kiebler to Rosalie Simplicio Owrey of West Virginia: 133 acres on waters of Turkey Cock Creek, $1.

From BKC Properties Inc. to Mounou Hahn of Martinsville: Lot on south side of Sunset Drive, Collinsville District, $70,000.

From Thomas L. James to Brandon Helton of Bassett: Lots, $122,000.

From Paul Benjamin Depetris to Karen Hall of Martinsville: 2.851 acres, Blackberry District, $9,900.

From Mary Sue Atkins Kinack to Mahoney & Parsons Enterprises of Danville: 4 acres on north side of D&W Railway and south side of SR 12, $100,100.

From Columbus Inc. to Isidro Velazquez of Collinsville: Lots in south Bassett, $1,000.

From Davis Properties LLC to Isidro Velazquez of Collinsville: Two lots on Hwy 57, $40,000.

From John L. Glenn to Mark Daniel Davis of Stanleytown: 0.9763-acre tract on SR 903, Reed Creek District, $117,000.

From John Benjamin Robertson to Kathryn Saunders Robertson of Martinsville: 16.940 acres, Iriswood District, and 1 acre on south side of Marigold Road, Horsepasture District.

From Darius K. Preston to Tracey L. Dodson of Bassett: 0.724 acre on southeast end of Quail Hollow Court, Blackberry District.

From The Joseph Edward Pigg Trust to David Louis Jones of Roanoke: Parcels, Iriswood District, $448,668.

From Shirley H. Allen to Team Holdings Group LLC of Charlotte, N.C.: 2 tracts on west side of Daniels Creek Road, Reed Creek District, $5,000.

From Kerwin D. Hairston, heir, to Terry L. Scales of Martinsville: Lot, $106,000.

From Virginia Doris Gravely to Audrey Nadine Gravely of Martinsville: Property on north margin of SR 57.

