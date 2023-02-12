Following are property conveyances recorded in Henry County Circuit Court during the first half of January. These reports are summaries only and may not reflect all parties in the transactions; more information on each transaction is on record in Circuit Court.

From C. Pritchett Rentals LLC to Douglass Purdy of Kirkville, N.Y.: Lots on Prillaman Drive, $250,000

From Andrew M. Neville to Kentrael Kent of Martinsville: Lots in Blackberry District, $32,300

From John A. Rife to Countryside Land Co. of Staunton: Lot in Horsepasture District, $62,300

From John A. Rife to Ken Kantrael of Martinsville: 0.246 acre, Horsepasture District, $22,700

From John A. Rife to Maddy Holdings LLC: Lots on south of SR 627, Horsepasture District, $29800

From Albert R. Sarver to Rodney A. Ramsey of Henry: 16.708 acres and 1.231 acres, Reed Creek District, $300,000

From Carl S. Lavinder to Larry F. Lavinder of Roanoke: parcels in Reed Creek District

From Basil Agapion to Andrew C. Palmer of Collinsville: 8.626 acres, southwest side of SR 57A, Blackberry District, $222,000

From Akeksandr Badziev to William Everhart of Martinsville: lot in Iriswood District, $60,000

From Robert Lane Wilson to Robert Lane Wilson of Ridgeway: 2 acres, Ridgeway District, $78,667

From Glenn, Feldmen, Darby et. al, to JLC Enterprise of Martinsville: property in Reed Creek District, $14,700

From Ira Dean Waller Jr. to Priority Investment Properties of Jamestown, N.C.: lot on south side of Smith River, Horsepasture District, $5,000

From Notra M. Cassell to The Lester Group Inc. of Martinsville: Lots in Martinsville District, $13,000

From Trico Enterprise LLC to Linda C. Wyland of Collinsville: lot on northeast side of Sarah Avenue with 0.152 acres, Collinsville District, $83,500

From Thomas J. Christian to Pauline S. Christian of Bassett: parcel on east margin of Elf Trail, Blackberry District

From Glenn, Feldmann, Darby & et al to Mark A. Spencer of Stanleytown: 13 acres in Horsepasture District, $30,450

From Gene Lynwood Lavinder to Timothy Stephen Prillaman of Bassett: 0.452 acres and 0.403 acres on west side of Reed Creek Drive, $2,500

From Lewis C. Roach to Zachary J. Gwyn of Winston-Salem, N.C.: tracts in Iriswood District, $174,300

From County of Henry to Blue Ridge Airport Authority of Martinsville: 49.229 acres about two miles northwest of Spencer

From Betty Wagner Campbell to Tammy L. Clark: 1.233 acres lying on the headwaters of Reed Creek, $85,000

From Gene Lynwood Lavinder to Gary L. Setliff of Bassett: 10 lots near U.S. 220, $2,500

From Leigh Allan to Diane Lowery of Axton: 0.5632 acres on northwest side of SR 610, Iriswood District, $120,000

From Dennis J. Farley to Robert J. Metty of Fieldale: 262 Tenth St., Fieldale, $73,900

Fro Deandre A. Rouse to Rodney G. Preston of Martinsville: 4.493 acres, $12,500

From Carolyn B. Smart to Jimmy Edward Boitnott of Martinsville: 3.770 acres, Iriswood District

From Quierra Jamison to Yo Daddy's Properties LLC of Martinsville: Lots on north side of Chestnut Place, Horsepasture District, $80,000

From Michael R. Furr to Jesse D. Cahill of Ridgeway: 8.713 acres on Little Marrowbone Creek, Ridgeway District, $27,758

From Raedeanne M. Martin to Allen Wofford of Martinsville: Lot in Rivermont Heights, $55,000

From Valerie A. Hughes to William Brian Stowe of Martinsville: Lot in Iriswood District, $150,000

From Joyce R. Waller to William David Martin of Bassett: 16.147 acres, Blackberry District, $93,800

From Scott A. Fontaine Jr. to Tammy L. Pomeroy of Ridgeway: well lot in Ridgeway District

From Michael D. Wagner to Wejdan Abdel Kareem Alnawashi of Roanoke: 0.294 acre on north margin of SR 606, Reed Creek District, $60,000

From Jimmy Wayne Joyce to Miguel Clay Contreras of Collinsville: lot on southeast side of SR 753, Reed Creek District, $7,000

From Steven G. Comb to Steven G. Combs: 31.500 acres on south side of SR 629 and west side of SR 693, Horsepasture District

From Jane R. Matthews to Steven G. Combs of Garner, N.C.: 31.500 acres on south side of SR 629 Horsepasture District & relinquishing life estate

From Steven G. Combs to Jane R. Matthews of Charlottesville: remainder of 31.5 acres on south side of SR 629 Horsepasture District & relinquishing life estate

From Wanda Rorrer Dulaney to Whit-land LLC of Woolwine: 8.5 acres, Blackberry District, $9,000