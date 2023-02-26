Following are property conveyances recorded in Henry County Circuit Court during the fourth week of January. These reports are summaries only and may not reflect all parties in the transactions; more information on each transaction is on record in Circuit Court.

Many of these transactions are of properties sold by law firm Glenn, Feldmann, Darby & Goodlatte of Roanoke. A search on Henry County GIS shows that those properties had belonged to Ted Balabanis.

From Federal Home Mortgage Cor. to Tessarah Christine Dalleave of Martinsville: parcel on southwest side of Daniels Creek Road, $38,500

From Edward Clinton Harris to Timothy R. Nunley of Ridgeway: 2.5 acres and 2.9 acres in Ridgeway District 20-foot easement, $9,500

From William Elliott Shelton to Louis Graham of Martinsville: lot on north side of SR 641, Ridgeway District, $28,000

From Southeast Equity Trustees LLC to GSMS 2021-1 Trust of Greenville, S.C.: $53,720

From Bonita Gail Hudson to Top Ground Properties LLC of Martinsville: 0.505 acre on east side of Glen Oak Circle, Ridgeway District, $85,000

From Russell C. Stone to Jory Enzler of Ridgeway: 7.280 acres on east side of Bouldin Road, Horsepasture District, $470,000

From Jeffrey W. Spencer to Myron Jay McCambridge of Martinsville: 1.060 acres in Henry County, Iriswood District, $124,000

From Stephen Franklin Howerton to Appalachian Power Co.: supplemental easement & right-of-way, $9,682.46

From James R. Blackard to Appalachian Power Co.: supplemental easement & right-of-way, $11,653.97

From James Franklin Moore Jr. to David M. Huddleston of Vinton: 7.93 acres on northwest side of Phospho Springs Road, Ridgeway, $40,000

From Rebecca G. Manns to David Thomas Coleman Sr. of Bassett: lot in Reed Creek District, $36,000

From Jerry Wayne Purdue to Rolando Espana Patricio of Martinsville: 0.920 acre on northwest side of SR 57, Iriswood District, $37,100

From Joshua Eric Minter to Patricia Adams of Collinsville: lots on northeast side of SR 609, Martinsville District, $154,500

From Ernest K. Meredith to Jerry Adkins of Ridgeway: 0.637 acre on southeast side of SR 816, Ridgeway District, $28,800

From Lynn Joyce Manning to Clayton Oakley Jr. of Ridgeway: 2.885 acres on southeast side of SR 629, Horsepasture District

From GE Ridgeway LLC to DMH Trucking LLC of Vinton: 2.8 acres, Ridgeway District, $90,000

From Martinsville First Savings Bank to Claudia Cristino Rivera of Bassett: lots in Collinsville District, $27,000

From Pearl M. Hopkins to Kayla Danielle Harris of Fieldale: parcel on Valley Drive and 1.35-acre lot in Blackberry District, $135,000

From Glenn, Feldmann, Darby & Goodl. to V&W Real Estate LLC of Martinsville: 0.647 acre southwest of Bassett, Blackberry District, $36,750

From Deborah Ann Miler to Marvin Tallman of Martinsville: lot on northeast side of Linda Drive, Horsepasture District, $90,000

From Mobile Storage Rental Inc. to Incognito Investments LLC of Asheboro, N.C.: tract on north side of SR 687, Horsepasture District, and 3.73 acres, Blackberry District

From Estelle Saylers to Mamie B. Stone of Bassett: 0.4889 acre and 0.4814 acre on SR 687, Blackberry District, $25,000

From Lisa Joyce Rigney to Lisa Joyce Rigney of Bassett: $47,900

From Earnest Hodge to Cora C. Hodge of Martinsville: five parcels in Martinsville District

From Eldon C. Moore to Victor Garcia of Bassett: 0.177 acre on southwest side of Pleasant Ridge Road, Reed Creek District, $12,500

From Glenn, Feldmann, Darby & Goodla. to TLC Properties of Roanoke: 1.985 acres on northeast side of US 220, $47,250

From Glenn, Feldmann, Darby & Goodl., James L. Gardner of Rocky Mount: 115.765 acres and 108.570 acres, $409,500

From Teresa W. Martin to Qualpoint Consulting Inc. of Santee, S.C.: $87,500

From Samuel I. White P.C. to BKC Properties of Vinton: lot on southeast margin of Martin Road, Martinsville District, $40,000

From Coy W. Wall to Mary Katherine Wall of Martinsville: lot on south side of Forest Road, Iriswood District

From Glenn, Feldmann, Darby & Goodl. to 1218 Investments LLC: lot, $38,850

From Lesa Haskins to Done Deal Homebuyers of Martinsville: lots on southeast margin of US 220, Ridgeway District, $18,000

From Done Deal Homebuyers to Earnest Lee Palmer of Martinsville: lots on southeast margin of U.S. 220, Ridgeway District, $18,000

From Stacie Hicks to Tesfaye Smith of Bassett: 0.64 acre on SR 698, Blackberry District, $5,000

From Bradley R. Ferguson to Marguretta Manigault of Collinsville: $278,400

From Donald W. Kendrick to Joseph Lee Kendrick of Stanleytown: lot in Reed Creek District

From Rebecca Phillips Dodson to Anthony Shawn Barker of Martinsville: 0.422 acre, $200,000

From Kelli Reid Alger to Norman Cummings of Bassett: 9.970 acres and 4.5 acres, Blackberry District, $55,000

From Tiffany A. Price to Miguel A. Pena Alfaro of Martinsville: $135,000

From Tiffany A. Price to Miguel A. Pena Alfaro of Martinsville: parcels, $1

From Vickie B. Gregory to John Kevin Gregory of Ridgeway: lot on Westover Circle

From JP Morgan Chase Bank National to Alexus Rakes of Bassett: lot on south side of Peach Court, $84,964

From Courtney C. Savoy to Nick Jovanovich of Hartford, Conn.: 4.404 acres on south side of Applewood Road, Horsepasture District, $26,500

From Michael Lee Mays to Payton I. Richardson of Bassett: parcel on Ramsey Avenue, $2,000

From Sharon Kay Carre to Done Deal Homebuyers of Martinsville: lot in Horsepasture District, $61,000

From Tiffany Marie Pickard to Blayzz Wolf Coleman of Collinsville: lot in JR Smith Estate Subdivision, Collinsville, $175,000

From Tyroshelle M. Yates to Christopher D. Gauldin of Martinsville: parcel on west side of Chatmoss Court Extension, Iriswood District, $205,000