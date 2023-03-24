Following are property conveyances recorded in Henry County Circuit Court during mid-February. These reports are summaries only and may not reflect all parties in the transactions; more information on each transaction is on record in Circuit Court.

Many of these transactions are of properties sold by law firm Glenn, Feldmann, Darby & Goodlatte of Roanoke. A search on Henry County GIS shows that those properties had belonged to Ted Balabanis.

From GO America LLC to Lorena Isabel Valderrama of Martinsville: 1.480 acres, $49,900

From Joy D. Hall to Scott D. DeShazo of Ridgeway: two lots, Ridgeway District

From Glenn, Feldmann, Darby & Goodlatte to Ivan Rubiano of Roanoke: 2.8544 acres on northwest side of SR 666, Blackberry District, $32,984.70, and other lots, no district given, $46,200

From H&J Rentals LLC to OG Capital LLC of Roanoke: Parcel in Martinsville District and parcel in Horsepasture District, $124,000

From Irene Bell to James A. Vaught of Ridgeway: Lot #22, Mason Heights Development Corp., Ridgeway District, $45,000

From Pratt Family Properties to Victor P. Pratt of Bassett: 2 parcels in Reed Creek District; from Victor P. Pratt to Pratt Family Properties LLC of Collinsville: property on Old Well Church Road

From Robert Lee Parnell III to Adrian Vonleigh Scott of Fieldale: parcels in Martinsville District, $53,000

From Felicia A. Rupert to Barbara Hairston of Martinsville: lots in Laurel Park Development Subdivision, Iriswood District, $142,000

From David E. Lovell to William Edward Nagle of Collinsville: 3.367 acres on west margin of South Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville District, $115,000

From Louise Hairston Carter to Archie Norman Prillaman of Martinsville: lot on northwest side of highway leading from Martinsville, Collinsville District, $8,000

From John Harvey Snead Jr. to Catherine Marie Conn-Stroup of Bassett: parcels, Blackberry District, $133,551

From Jason Everett McGhee to James H. Clancy III of Bassett: lot west of Crestview Drive, Blackberry District, $80,000

From Charolotte Walker PTT to James A. Hurd II of Rocky Mount: 24.92 acres, Reed Creek District

From Andrew Bruce Lenviel to Calvin William Trail of Bassett: 3.669 acres, Blackberry District

From Stanley Demetrius Hood Sr. to Dominick Terrell Hodge of Martinsville: lot on northeast side of Laurel Park Avenue, Iriswood District, $380,000

From Robert A. Hancock to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Tulsa, Olka.: lot on southeast side of SR 609, Martinsville District, $73,945

From Reginald W. Gravely Jr. to Linda M. Mitchell of Collinsville: lots on west margin of Ferndale Drive, Martinsville District, $290,000

From Connie M. Tuck Grimes FKA to Appalachian Power Company: easement of 0.40 acre, $2,000

From The Clubhouse Bed & Breakfast to Appalachian Power Co.: easements—2.79 acres, $4,301.06; 0.27 acre, $2,000; and 0.73 acre, $2,000

From Arnold M. Bourne to OG Capital LLC of Roanoke: two parcels in Collinsville and Martinsville Districts: $406,000

From SU&P Property Management Inc. to Jesse Ryan Biggs of Spencer: 2.480 acres on east side of Old Well Road, Horsepasture District, $60,500

From Robert Stone to Samantha Dawn Stone of Martinsville: 1.034 acres on east side of Stones Dairy Road

From Glenn, Feldmann, Darby & Goodlatte to AF Investments LLC (Amy H. Guilliams and Frederick J. Wooden) of Axton: 0.385 acre one-half mile southwest of Bassett, $67,914, and lots 5 & 6 Block 2 Westover Road and Lot 43 Block H Beaver Road, Martinsville District, $413,267.40

From Gerald Hodnett to James Edward Hodnett of Martinsville: 0.629 acres on east side of Dyers Store Road, Reed Creek District

From Helen H. Wood to Blake Grant Hankins of Axton: 1.49 acres, Irisburg District, $85,000

From Lorene B. Pratt to Jason E. Vipperman of Stuart: 58.944 acres in Horsepasture District, $89,300

From Sandra D. Woodall to Twin Oak Properties LLC of Axton: Lots in Woodland Heights, Martinsville District, $80,000

From Teddie R. Compton to Roy Scearce of Ridgeway: 4.012 on south side of SR 639, Ridgeway District, $5,000

From Michele Joyce Handy to Daniel Guy Handy of Axton: 8.337 acres and 3.268 acres, Iriswood District

From James A. Rodgers to Tiffiany Dawn Rodgers Perkowski of Martinsville: 1.69 acres on south side of SR 627, Horsepasture District

From Charles W. Whitt to David T. Evans of Stoneville: 23-3/4 acres on Fall Creek, Horsepasture District

From Professional Foreclosure Corp. to Secretary of Veterans Affairs of Nashville: parcel on southeast side of Halifax Drive, Collinsville District, $58,835

From J and J Home Buyers LLC to Adam L. Foley of Rocky Mount: tract on north side of Barrows Mill Road, Collinsville District, $47,000

From Stacey Humphreys to Kimberly Miller-Cussick of Martinsville: lots on northeast side of Jefferson Davis Road, $350,000

From Glenn, Feldmann, Darby & Goodlatte to Willow Place LLC of Mount Airy: lots on south side of road leading from Bassett to Blackberry Church, Horsepasture District, $12,200

From Shirley F. Jamison to Richard C. Curry of Axton: tract on northwest side of Old Danville Road, Leatherwood District, with 4 acres, $310,000

From Harris Land and Timber Company to Equity Property Services LLC of Windsor, Colo.: southeast side Valleyview Drive, $5,999