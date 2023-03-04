Following are property conveyances recorded in Henry County Circuit Court at the start of February. These reports are summaries only and may not reflect all parties in the transactions; more information on each transaction is on record in Circuit Court.

Many of these transactions are of properties sold by law firm Glenn, Feldmann, Darby & Goodlatte of Roanoke. A search on Henry County GIS shows that those properties had belonged to Ted Balabanis.

From Keith B. Gunter to Kimberly S. Randall: 0.38 acre, 0.58 acre and 0.50 acre, Horsepasture District, $70,000

From Herbert Cockram to Joshua Ryan Keatts of Axton: Lots in Blackberry District, $60,000

From Sterling O. Brown to Timothy Yates of Ridgeway: 1.737 acres, Ridgeway District, $269,900

From Martinsville First Savings Bank to JCJ Holdings LLC of Lynchburg: lots in Martinsville District, $212,000

From Jackie N. Spencer to Truett Hall of Julian, N.C.: lot in Horsepature District, $10,000

From John P. Hance, Spec. Com., to Zeke Hunt of Martinsville: 1 acre on south side of Neighborhood Road leading to Hwy 198, Reed Creek District, $7,400

From Willie M. Jefferson to Yo Daddy's Properties of Martinsville: Lot on south side of Pasadena Knolls, Iriswood District, $70,000

From Milford A. Weaver to 3677 Virginia Ave LLC of Collinsville: Deed of Contribution on lots

From The Chatmoss Country Club Inc. to P Squared Realty LLC of Martinsville: 1.91 acres, $14,000

From Leonard E. Robinson to Myrio S. Hairston of Axton: 1.097 acres on south side of SR 644, $10,000

From William L. Pannill Revocable Trust to P Squared Realty of Martinsville: in Iriswood Districtk $150,600

From Surety Trustees LLC to BKC Properties Inc. of Vinton: lot on margin of Longview Drive, Martinsville District, $70,900

From Edward Ray Powell Jr. to Ivis Nathaniel Prillaman of Axton: 1.057 acres, Iriswood District, $42,000

From Charles Matthew Agee to Richard H. Agee of Bassett: 0.68943 acre at 253 Franklin Heights Road, Reed Creek District

From Elvena P. Hodges to David H. Morton III of Ridgeway: lots on south side of SR 750, Ridgeway District, $9,000

From Jeffrey D. Peters Jr. to Bobby Ray Hylton of Snow Camp, N.C.: 20.792 acres, Blackberry District, $60,000

From Glenn, Feldmann, Darby & Goodlatte of Roanoke to NBS Martinsville LLC of Lynchburg: 6.636 acres on southwest side of SR 642, Ridgeway District, $1,443,750

From Lesley A. Hitnariansingh to Gravely Rental Properties LLC of Martinsville: 5 Stultz Road, Collinsville District, $40,000

From Ronnie E. Lawless to Christopher Lee Lawless of Martinsville: lots in Horsepasture District

From Tonya Hall Barnes FKA to Cameron Everett Stewart of Bassett: 0.58669 acre on north side of Oak Level Road, Bassett: $160,000

From Dana S. Wade to Equetta Burnette of Bassett: lots on Little Run Creek, Reed Creek District, $4,000

From Harden Avery Hankins Jr. to Francesca Repass Tr. of Boulder, Colo.: near Candyland Road, a 30-foot outlet road of northeast side of County Line Road, Blackberry District, $17,500

From Linda J. Ray to Roger D. Turner of Ridgeway: 1.110 acres on northwest side of SR 902, Ridgeway District, $180,000

From Glenn, Feldmann, Darby & Goodlatte to Deluxe Properties LLC of Danville: 8.103 acres, Martinsville District, and 0.798 acres, Collinsville, $840,000

From Richard Lee Cannaday to Jason M. Wyatt of Axton: lots on south side of Villa Road, Ridgeway District, $11,000

From Jacqueline Weddle to Tammy Lynn Hall of Collinsville: lots on northeast side of Halifax Drive, Collinsville District, $115,000

James A. Evans, attorney-at-law, to Virginia Housing Development of Richmond: 0.549 acres on north side of McPeek, Collinsville District, $64,780

From Bernice M. Clifton to Alan Dean Steele of Bassett: Lot in Reed Creek District

From Anthony Preston Beal, sole dev., to Brenda Bowles of Martinsville: lots on east side of SR 709, Horsepasture District, $80,000

From Torria Nikia Finney to Leonard E. Hairston of Bassett: lot on southwest margin of Ridge Road, Blackberry District, $38,500

From Priority Investment Properties to Juan Parra Hernandez of Roanoke: lot in Horsepasture District on south side of Smith River, $15,500

From Charles Nelson to Christopher Shelor of Boones Mill of Boones Mill: lots on west margin of SR 672, Reed Creek District, $4,500

From Richard W. Riddle, sole devise, to Titan Industries LLC of Martinsville: lots on west side of SR 752, Ridgeway District, $80,000

From Frederick E. Gates to Barbara Lasso of Collinsville: lot on northwest side of Edgehill Circle, Martinsville District, $164,900

From Bowles LLC to Radial Inc. of King of Prussia, Pa.: 50.83 acres and 66.694 acres, Ridgeway District, $33,500,000

From Wilson Conway to Robert P. Rymanski of Bassett: lot near Rough and Ready Mill, $800

From Brenda D. Lackey to Linda L. Campbell of Martinsville: lots on Monte Vista Ave., Ridgeway District

Easements to Appalachian Power from:

Doris Sink Johnson, 4.82 acres, $7,430.51

Henry County Public Service Authority, 0.13 acres, $500; 0.14 acres, $2,000; and 1.24 acres, $4,965

Homer G. Vaughn, 1.18 acres, $5,000

Jackie Wade Duncan, 2.25 acres, $28,595; 4.89 acres, $10; 0.80 acres, $3,203.84; 1.23 acres, $4.925 acres;

Gregory T. Justin, 6.19 acres, $14,135.48

Brenda H. Clark, 3.46 acres, $5,267.50

William Randolph Turner, 0.43 acres, $3,000

Sherrie Thomas Hale, 0.80 acres, $3,203.84

From Clarence A. Wimbush to Lynette D. Wimbush of Bassett: 1 acre, Reed Creek District

From Done Deal Homebuyers LLC to Carter Robert Watts of Rocky Mount: lot on east side of Sunset Road, $48,000

From Dayle Munoz to Oscar Ivan Real of Eden, N.C.: lot in Meadow Garden Subdivision, Iriswood District, $29,000

From Daniel W. Graham to Smith River Properties LLC of Bassett: lot on westerly side of Murphy Road, Reed Creek District, $109,000

From Carmen Joubert to Rosario Huante of Thomasville, N.C.: lot near SR 606, $10,000

From William W. Bennett to Brason Properties LLC of Greensboro, N.C.: lots, $983,500

From Handy Rentals Inc. to Taylor Frank of Martinsville: lot on southeast margin of Mason Court, Collinsville District, $160,000