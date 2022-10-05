Henry County property transactions recorded during the start of September

From Mayra L. Lopez Aguilar to Cindy K. Thomas of Ridgeway: 0.413 acres, Horsepasture District: $106,000

From Wanda Carol Gaudette to Carol Ann Laxton of Martinsville: Lots in Blackberry District, $59,900

From Howard Scott Slugocki to Thaddeus David Slugocki of Florida: tract on the waters of Ramsey Creek and lots on east side of SR 761, Blackberry District

From Nathan A. Knopp to Anthony Wright Jr. of Ridgeway: lots on east side of Elizabeth Drive, Ridgeway District, $350,000

From James G. Webb to Tabatha Goins of Ridgeway: 1.698 acres and 1.746 acres in Ridgeway, $169,900.

From Lloyd Gravely to Joshua Esau Moyer of Axton: lot on east side of SR 650 in Irisburg District, $65,000.

From Gregory Wynn Hylton to Rebecca Patterson of Collinsville: lot on northwest side of Nola Road, Collinsville: $123,700

From Jannie L. Hagwood to Mark Dunham of Orchard Beach: 1 acre on northeast side of SR 687, Horsepasture District, $167,000.

From Dorothy L. Holland to Eddison E. Holland of Bassett: lots on east side of SR 672, Reed Creek District.

From Ronald P. Batt to Dawn M. Hart of Florida: lots in Horsepasture District.

From Melva M. Rawls Jr. to Dawn M. Metz of Bassett: 93.436 acres, Reed Creek District, $1,099,999

From New Hope Christian Fellowship to Barry L. Nelson of Bassett: 2.703 acres on northeast side of US 220, Horsepasture District, $50,000

From Beulah Fields Dickerson to Christine W. Perdue of Bassett: lot on SR 704, $9,000

From Dana B. Reynolds to Alvin Zachary Crawford of Martinsville: 1.226 acres on southwest side of SR 687, Horsepasture Dist.

From Aileen H. Pearce to Melvin Jones Jr. of Jamestown, N.C.: lot on Hillcrest Avenue south of Martinsville, $25,000.

From Riley A. Coulson to Keyuna M. Warren of Collinsville: 0.310 acre on south side of Oakland Drive, Collinsville District, $135,000.

From H&W Properties to K4K LLC of Delaware: 10.318 acres—110 Belcroft Circle, Bassett.

From Charles R. Sechrist to Melva M. Rawls of Martinsville: 8.5 acres, Collinsville District, $800,000

From Toby Kulbersh, sole heir, to Ronald Alan Tangen of Bassett: tract on southeast side of US 220, $240,000.

From Equity Trustees LLC to James David Robert of Woolwine: lots on the margin of Cambridge Road, Reed Creek District, $138,000.

From John B. Foley to Patricia C. Thurman of Ridgeway: 3.15 acres on south side of New Light Church Road, Ridgeway District, $25,000.

From Joseph Glenn Swanson to Robert J. Castagnola of Bassett: 13.861 acres at end of Norcross Drive, Blackberry District, $260,000.

From Scott W. Farrington to Jon D. Allen of Collinsville: lot in Collinsville District, $67,000.

From Charles W. Via to Adam Foley of Rocky Mount: lots in Dillon’s Fork area of Horsepasture District, $160,000.

From RAS Trustee Services LLC to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust of Texas: lots on southeast side of Joseph Martin Highway, Ridgeway District, $121,000.

From Carolyn D. Plaster to David H. Tobey Jr. of Collinsville: lot on west side of Ridge Road, Collinsville District, $225,000.

From Martha A. Cox to Kennon Cox Richard of Martinsville: 2.1 acres in Grassy Creek section of Horsepasture District

From Janet Belton, exec., to Jeffrey Duane Belton of Martinsville: parcels in Horsepasture District.

From OG Capital LLC to Anita M. Hairston of Martinsville: lot on west side of Hwy 634, Horsepasture District, $190,000.

From Jacqueline Inge to Robert Allen Wright of Ridgeway: 5.489 acres on southwest side of SR 87, Ridgeway District, $6,586.80.

From Shree Sairam LLC to Jay Amba LLC of Burlington, N.C.: Tract 2 of 1.489 acres on west side of US 220, Ridgeway District, $355,000.

From Richard J. Stein to Terry B. Stein of Martinsville: 0.770 acre on northeast side of SR 687, Horsepasture District.

From Clarence E. Pierce to John Reyes Mulero of Martinsville: Lot in Reed Creek District, $18,000.

From Susan Boyd McGregor to David A. Watson of Martinsville: lots on the waters of Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, $230,000.

From Layfayette Ayers & Whitlock PLC to Michael E. Griffith of Martinsville: lot on east side of SR 1219, Crabtree Lane, Blackberry District, $23,100.

From Charles E. Long Sr. to Daniel Schelling of Collinsville: 0.76 acre one mile west of Rangeley’s Store, Horspasture District, $30,000.

From Carl Michael Nicks to Duncan M. Monroe of Axton: 0.645 acre, A Place in the Country, $240,000.

From Gloria Villemarette to Andrew Palmer: tract in Iriswood District, $2,500.

