Following are property conveyances recorded in Henry County Circuit Court during the third week of January. These reports are summaries only and may not reflect all parties in the transactions; more information on each transaction is on record in Circuit Court.

Some of these transactions are of properties sold by law firm Glenn, Feldmann, Darby & Goodlatte of Roanoke. A search on Henry County GIS shows that those properties had belonged to Ted Balabanis.

From Brenda C. Escherich to Curtis Wayne Baker Sr. of Martinsville: 1 acre on SR 648, Iriswood District

From Wendy V. Funck to Small Dream Homebuyers of Midlothian: 0.65 acre on east margin on SR 781, $90,000

From Valleystar Credit Union to Jose Castro of Bassett: 1.608 acres, Horsepasture District, $11,700

From Wilbert Ingram to George William Roger Byrd of Bassett: 0.44 acre on southwest margin of SR 942, $15,000

From Vista Investment Group LLC to Ridgewood Square LLC of Martinsville: 8.8849 acres on southeast side of Old Stage Road, $115,000

From Henry County Board of Supervisors to Henry County Board of Supervisors: Boundary resurveys of 26.601 acres and 23.629 acres, Horsepasture District

From John A. Rife to Yo Daddy’s Properties LLC of 84 Summit Drive Apt. 3, Martinsville: Lots in Martinsville, $48,000

From Melody D. Wood to Angelica Gonzalez of Collinsville: Lot in Collinsville District, $195,000

From Priscilla Ann Keen to Heather Eakin of Martinsville: Parcel on northeast side of SR 648, Iriswood District, $150,000

From Rachel I. Brammer to Michelle West Richardson of Martinsville: 7.895 acres on east side of SR 692, Ridgeway District

From Martinsville Savings Bank to Reyna Guadalupe Romero Lopez of Ridgeway: lot on southeast side of SR 781, Horsepasture District, $41,000

From Martinsville Savings Bank to Reyna Guadalupe Romero of Ridgeway: 0.5 acre on west side of SR 646, Iriswood District, $25,000

From James Leon Benton to Mark Marquez of Aberdeen, N.C.: Parcels on Washington Road and Eisenhower Road, Ridgeway District, $7,500

From Glenn, Feldmann, Darby & Goodl. to Robert B. Amos of Spencer: 1 acre on southeast side of US 58, Horsepasture District, $50,400

From Martinsville Home Buyers LLC to Victor Manuel Vite Morales of Oxford, N.C.: Lot beginning at southwest side of Pulliam Court, Ridgeway District, $27,500

From Lisa A. Akdridge to Gladis Campuzano Jaimes: 1.2801 acres on west side of US 220 southbound land and 1/2 acre off Carver Road, Horsepasture District, $164,500

From William Allen Brinegaar to Tyler Robert Brinegar of Spencer: 1.4 acres on east side of SR 695, Horsepasture District

From Tiffany A. Price to Christopher W. Elgin of Ridgeway: parcel on northwest side of Lakewood Terrace, Horsepasture District, $164,500

To Norma Jean Smith Via to Melvin G. Bowles of Martinsville: three lots on southside margin of Dillons Fork Road, Horsepasture District, $25,000

From Joel Sandoval Rivera to Augustina Dorado Salcedo of Martinsville: 164 Navajo Trail, $12,900

Fro Patricia A. Keefer to Harden Avery Hankins Jr. of Axton: Tract near Candyland Road, Blackberry District

From Brenda C. Escherich to Herman J. Thornhill Sr. of Martinsville: 1.210 acres, Iriswood District

From Rolando Espana Patricio to Appalachian Power Company of Columbus, Ohio: $7,989.57

From Jonathan D. Bassett, Trustee, to Appalachian Power Co.: $5,806.96

From Edward Jeffrey Williams to Appalachian Power Co.: $5,606.

From Brian Gregory Preston to Appalachian Power Co.: $2,000

Fro Brian G. Preston to Appalachian Power Co.: $4,841.23

From Herbert M. Kendall to Appalachian Power Co.: $2,000

From Jimmy Lee Martin to Appalachian Power Co.: $1,041.25

From Ruby Lawson Pratt to Appalachian Power Co.: $5,606.72

From Hassell Edward DeShazo to Appalachian Power Co.: $2,000 and $500

From Madeline R. Durham to Appalachian Power Co.: $7,388.26

From Toney Lee Durham to Appalachian Power Co.: $3,500

From Casey Jean Durham Halstead to Appalachian Power Co.: $2,000

From William Randolph Turner to Appalachian Power Co.: $4,780.34

From Glenn, Feldmann, Darby & Goodl. to James B. Coleman Jr. of Martinsville: $15,700

From Leslie Allen Ferguson to Robin L. Hodges of Bassett: 5.7 acres on south side of SR 657, Bassett, $7,500

From Mark Wayne Gardner, devisee, to Mark Wayne Gardner of Bassett: 7.02 acres near SR 838

From Michael Todd Amos to Colton Lane Johnson of Martinsville: 1.395 acres in Reed Creek District, $225,000

From Frances Light Stone to Monroe and Novellia Light LLC of Bassett: 1.5 acres, $45,000

From The Church at Mercy Crossing to Appalachian Power Co.: supplemental easement & right-of-way, $2,953.46

From Elaine Louise Bryant to Gabriel Hernandez of Bassett: 0.4567 acre on north side of SR 672, Reed Creek District, $8,500

From Dorothy L. Martin to James Douglas Toney of Ridgeway: 7 acres, Horsepasture District, $6,000

From Olton B. Swanson to Alexandra Caitlin Foster of Martinsville: lot on west side of Rivermont Road, Ridgeway District, $106,000

From Brian K. Deshazo to Brian K. Deshazo of Spencer: lot in Horsepasture District, $53,000

From Manuel Gonzalez to Florencio Alfredo Portug. Luna of Axton: near Burnt Chimney Railroad Depot, Iriswood District, $55,000

From HFT Legacy LLC to Edgar Hernandez Hernandez of Martinsville: 0.314 acre in Ridgeway District, 790 Southland Drive, $136,000

From Monogram Snacks Martinsville to FIP Master Funding VIII LLC of Phoenix, Arizona: various lots, $38,895,000