Following are property conveyances recorded in Henry County Circuit Court in mid-March. These reports are summaries only and may not reflect all parties in the transactions; more information on each transaction is on record in Circuit Court.

From Robert L. Hopkins to Lee Anne Crowder of Ridgeway: 0.537 acre on southwest side of SR 87, Ridgeway

From Christopher Carter to Axton Solar LLC of Houston, Texas: Memorandum of Solar Energy Transmission, Facilities Easement Agreement; $13,795

From Steven L. Clements to William L. Obenhour of Fieldale: lots on east side of SR 924, Horsepasture District, $68,000

From Karri Jo Murdock to Nathan Narvaez of Collinsville: lot on east side of Pioneer Trail, Collinsville District, $286,000

From James Clyde Barbour Jr. to Journie N. Barbour of Ridgeway: 1.246 acres on southwest side of SR 687, Ridgeway District

From John P. Hance, Spec. Com., to Yo Daddy’s Properties of Martinsville: 0.14 acre lot on west side of Figsboro Road, Reed Creek District

From Daniel Phillips to Jan H. Caudill of Bassett: 1.1 acres, Reed Creek District, $88,000

From Joshua D. Cockerham to Brandon W. Crawford of Collinsville: 4.250 acres, Collinsville District, $750,000

From Jimmie R. Ford to Joshua D. Cockerham of Martinsville: 1.306 acres, $463,500

From Wilma B. Pike to Terry L. Walker of Bassett: 0.587 acre near Sanville School, $30,000

From Sironia R. Gilbert to Evelyn D. Manns-Shabazz of Stanleytown: 1.01 acre north of Bassett, Reed Creek District

From William M. Gilley to Fairystone Import Parts of Bassett: 1.368 acres and 0.940 acre, Blackberry District

From Betty Lou-Robertson Taylor to Wanda S. Taylor of Martinsville: lot on southwest side of Reed Creek Drive, Reed Creek District

From Joseph Daniel Robertson to Jason Luke Sturm of Martinsville: 2.9-acre tract off northwest side of Chatham Road, $1,000

From Susan Cardon FKA to Johnathon Norton of Martinsville: 1.084 acres on southeast side of Burch Drive, Iriswood District, $377,600

From Sherri J. Pace to Spencer R. Higgs of Bassett: 2.337 acres on southwest side of SR 657, Reed Creek District, $84,460

From Donna S. DeHart to Hannah D. DeHart of Bassett: 9.5514 acres, Reed Creek District

From Chuck DeShazo to Alease DeShazo of Ridgeway: lots on east side of SR 688, Ridgeway District

From Commonwealth Trustees LLC to BKC Properties Inc. of Vinton: 1.212 acres and 1.164 acres on northwest side of SR 609, Reed Creek District, $96,780

From Maxine Ritchie to Timothy Gehrke of Ridgeway: 12.475 acres on northwest side of River Oaks Drive, Ridgeway District, $117,650

From Jerry Phillips to Jimmie R. Ford of Martinsville: 1.903 acres, $10,000

From Cathy J. Hylton, executrix, to William G. Hylton Sr. of Bassett: 2.245 acres on west side of US 220

From Marsha Blackard Adams to Bradley Paul Smieja of Martinsville: 41.044 acres, $48,000

From The Lester Group to The County of Henry: Deed of Affirmation on 5.305 acres, Reed Creek District

From R&S of Virginia LLC to Dillon W. Christian of Ridgeway: 0.499 acre on southwest margin of SR 1501: $100,000

From James Leon Woods to OG Capital LLC of Roanoke: lots on south side of Second Avenue, Collinsville District, $42,000

From James Miller to Valderamma and Associates LLC of Martinsville: lots southwest of Sunny Crest Drive, Horsepasature District, $41,200

From David Elijah Lovell, executor, to Cynthia K. Machuga of Stanleytown: 96.566 acres and 17.845 acres, Reed Creek District, $450,000

From Farmingdale Limited Liability to Chad E. Ford of Martinsville: 7.317 acres on west side of Owsley Drive, Ridgeway District, $25,000

From John B. Foley to Kevin Edwards of Bassett: 17.517 acres in Blackberry District, $43,000

From Jaime R. Woodall to Kira Van Der Spek of Utah:19.9664 acres on northeast side of SR 683, Horsepasature District, $575,000